Grow your list with these 5 Shopify email popups
If you own an ecommerce store, you know how challenging it can be to acquire new customers. That’s why successful store owners do everything to retain buyers and build long-term relationships with them.
Of all marketing channels, the best one to retain customers is email.
But collecting emails from customers can be a challenge on its own. And that’s where Shopify email popups come in handy. For instance, here is a so-called welcome popup displayed right after a visitor lands on your website:
It’s one of the most popular popups and a great way to offer new visitors a welcome discount in exchange for an email.
Below, we’ll show you how to create a popup like this one using Getsitecontrol popup builder for Shopify. Worry not: Getsitecontrol is a no-code app, and you won’t need any technical knowledge to use it.
Then, we’ll show you 4 more email popups designed for Shopify. You’ll get plenty of ideas and actual templates to steal for your store.
How to add an email popup to your Shopify store
For this tutorial, we’ll use the welcome popup as an example. Welcome discounts increase the chances that a new visitor will turn into a subscriber and then – into a customer. Even if they don’t purchase during their first visit, they will take the opportunity to grab a discount for the future.
Let’s see how to add one of those to your store.
Step 1. Select a template
To get started, click on the template above and follow the prompts on the right-hand side. You’ll need to sign up for Getsitecontrol using your Shopify account, and the template will be automatically added to your dashboard. From there, you’ll be able to adjust its design and settings.
Getsitecontrol has an intuitive dashboard with 5 tabs at the top – each being self-explanatory. Use the
Content tab to edit the copy, then switch to the Appearance tab to change the image and the color theme.
Step 2. Set up audience targeting controls
To specify when and where to display the popup, open the
Targeting tab. You’ll see 5 targeting controls allowing you to set popup displaying conditions. Take a closer look at them on the screenshot.
According to the targeting settings applied above, the popup will be displayed:
- on every page of the website,
- to new visitors only,
- after they spend 3 seconds on the site.
On top of that, the popup will stop displaying (4) to those who have filled out the form. However, those who closed the form without signing up, will see the popup again in 1 day.
Step 3. Integrate email popup with your Shopify customer list
The last tab is called
Integrations. It allows you to connect your Shopify email popup with your email marketing software, webhooks, Zapier apps, and most importantly, your customer list.
Once you open the Integrations tab, click
+Add application and select your Shopify store from the list. Next, select Customers from the dropdown menu and proceed to field mapping.
Depending on how a customer interacts with a popup, their information gets captured. If it’s a new customer, they automatically get added to your Shopify customer list. If the same customer interacts with another popup in the future, the information about them gets updated.
Using field mapping, you can assign tags to customer profiles and use them for your future campaigns.
Once you save your edits and close the dashboard, follow the prompt to activate the popup, and it will instantly go live on your website.
Now that you know how things work, let’s review other Shopify email popups you may want to use along with (or instead of) the welcome offer.
4 Shopify email popups to use in your store
The secret sauce for creating a highly-converting email popup is to display it at the right moment and to provide value to visitors instead of just inviting them to subscribe to your newsletter.
Below, we’ll review 4 more ideas to help you come up with your own popup. Feel free to grab any of the templates for your store.
1. Exit-intent email popup for Shopify
An exit-intent popup is a popup displayed right before a visitor leaves your website. Powered by the exit-intent detection technology, it is a proven way to prevent page abandonment while growing your email list.
Here is how it works. When a visitor’s mouse is moving towards closing the page, the app launches a popup like this one:
To proceed with this scenario, all you need is to switch the popup displaying conditions from ‘at once’ to ‘exit intent’ in the
Targeting tab.
Notice that if you want to display this popup in the shopping cart only, you’ll need to include your shopping cart URL in the first field. Depending on your strategy, you can also target new or returning visitors — or both.
2. Scarcity email popup for Shopify
Scarcity is a proven tactic for increasing sales, but it can be used for email list building, too. Consider offering a limited-time deal in exchange for a subscription. To nudge visitors into acting faster, you can even add a countdown timer like this one:
This example will work well as a welcome offer, an exit-intent popup, or a delayed popup. To add a countdown timer on a popup, you can use tools like Countdownmail. It allows you to generate a custom timer and embed it anywhere including your email, your website, or an email popup for that matter. Read a detailed tutorial here.
3. Personalized email popup for Shopify
Getsitecontrol allows you to toggle targeting controls on a deep level and display irresistible offers to your customers based on their shopping behavior.
Specifically, you can use the following information when displaying a popup:
- Which product they have added to the cart
- Which vendor they have added to the cart
- The number of items in the cart
- Shopping cart total price and more
Suppose you’re a mattress company, and a customer has added your best-selling mattress to the cart. However, at the last moment, they changed their mind about the purchase. Before they leave, you can offer a special discount for that particular mattress – because you already know they want it!
This Shopify email popup kills two birds with one stone. First, you get a new email subscriber. Second, you increase the chances they will make a purchase now that they have a discount code.
Unlike the previous examples, this popup will display the code right after a customer signs up – which means their buyer journey can continue without interruption.
To implement this scenario, you’ll need to open the
Targeting tab and find ‘Show widget to customer if’. Then, select ‘Shopify’ and choose the option you want to use.
This means that the popup you’ve created will only be displayed to the customers whose shopping experience in your store meets the conditions you’ve selected.
The Shopify targeting filter creates numerous possibilities for you. You can offer a discount on the item in the cart, free shipping based on the total cart price, entice customers with samples from the same vendor they’re shopping for, and so on. And you can display this popup at the exit as well as after the items have been added to the cart.
If you’re not sure which strategy is the best, you can always A/B test popups.
4. ‘Stay tuned’ email popup for Shopify
If you have no discounts to offer, it’s not a reason to stop collecting emails from your current and potential customers. Those who shop in your store, especially if they shop repeatedly, are likely to be interested in staying up to date and being the first to hear about sales. So, why not offer just that?
Instead of a modal popup, you can use a less intrusive slide-in for that purpose:
In this case, we’d recommend displaying the popup after a visitor has spent at least a few seconds on your website. You can also target returning customers or customers coming from a particular referral source.
Shopify email popups are the working horses of list building
Email marketing remains the highest conversion channel for ecommerce, so if you aren’t collecting emails yet, you’re leaving money on the table. With Getsitecontrol, you can start growing your list today even if you have zero technical knowledge. Try it for free and see it for yourself.
Best practices
