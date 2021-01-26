Grow your list with these 5 Shopify email popups

But collecting emails from customers can be a challenge on its own. And that’s where Shopify email popups come in handy. For instance, here is a so-called welcome popup displayed right after a visitor lands on your website:

Of all marketing channels, the best one to retain customers is email.

If you own an ecommerce store, you know how challenging it can be to acquire new customers. That’s why successful store owners do everything to retain buyers and build long-term relationships with them.

It’s one of the most popular popups and a great way to offer new visitors a welcome discount in exchange for an email.

Below, we’ll show you how to create a popup like this one using Getsitecontrol popup builder for Shopify. Worry not: Getsitecontrol is a no-code app, and you won’t need any technical knowledge to use it.

Then, we’ll show you 4 more email popups designed for Shopify. You’ll get plenty of ideas and actual templates to steal for your store.

For this tutorial, we’ll use the welcome popup as an example. Welcome discounts increase the chances that a new visitor will turn into a subscriber and then – into a customer. Even if they don’t purchase during their first visit, they will take the opportunity to grab a discount for the future.

Let’s see how to add one of those to your store.

Step 1. Select a template

To get started, click on the template above and follow the prompts on the right-hand side. You’ll need to sign up for Getsitecontrol using your Shopify account, and the template will be automatically added to your dashboard. From there, you’ll be able to adjust its design and settings.

Getsitecontrol has an intuitive dashboard with 5 tabs at the top – each being self-explanatory. Use the Content tab to edit the copy, then switch to the Appearance tab to change the image and the color theme.

Step 2. Set up audience targeting controls

To specify when and where to display the popup, open the Targeting tab. You’ll see 5 targeting controls allowing you to set popup displaying conditions. Take a closer look at them on the screenshot.

According to the targeting settings applied above, the popup will be displayed:

on every page of the website, to new visitors only, after they spend 3 seconds on the site.

On top of that, the popup will stop displaying (4) to those who have filled out the form. However, those who closed the form without signing up, will see the popup again in 1 day.

The last tab is called Integrations . It allows you to connect your Shopify email popup with your email marketing software, webhooks, Zapier apps, and most importantly, your customer list.

Once you open the Integrations tab, click +Add application and select your Shopify store from the list. Next, select Customers from the dropdown menu and proceed to field mapping.

Depending on how a customer interacts with a popup, their information gets captured. If it’s a new customer, they automatically get added to your Shopify customer list. If the same customer interacts with another popup in the future, the information about them gets updated.

Using field mapping, you can assign tags to customer profiles and use them for your future campaigns.

Once you save your edits and close the dashboard, follow the prompt to activate the popup, and it will instantly go live on your website.

Now that you know how things work, let’s review other Shopify email popups you may want to use along with (or instead of) the welcome offer.

The secret sauce for creating a highly-converting email popup is to display it at the right moment and to provide value to visitors instead of just inviting them to subscribe to your newsletter.

Below, we’ll review 4 more ideas to help you come up with your own popup. Feel free to grab any of the templates for your store.

An exit-intent popup is a popup displayed right before a visitor leaves your website. Powered by the exit-intent detection technology, it is a proven way to prevent page abandonment while growing your email list.

Here is how it works. When a visitor’s mouse is moving towards closing the page, the app launches a popup like this one: