How to add a countdown timer

If you’re running a sales campaign, a countdown timer makes it feel more real. You literally show your website visitors that they’re out of time. In Getsitecontrol, you can easily add a countdown GIF image generated by a third-party service.

1. Get your countdown timer

We’re using Countdownmail.com in our example. Their animated GIF images are dynamically generated by the server in real-time, each and every time an image is requested.

Once you finish designing your timer, you only need to copy the image source URL

CountdownMail guide with the highlighted image URL

2.Add the timer to your widget

If you don’t have a widget yet or want to design a new one, click Create widget.

Create widget button

Select a template with an image at the top, for example, and click Continue.

Getsitecontrol form template

Switch to the Appearance tab and click Edit to open the image settings.

Edit image button on the Appearance tab

On the next step, switch to Import and click Website. Paste the link you copied on CountdownMail.

Pasting link on the Import tab

Click Get and you’ll see your timer. Click on it and press the OK button.

Choosing and saving the countdown image

The animated GIF timer will be added to your widget. Then you can adjust its size and position. In our example, we should choose another preset image position, so as to completely fit into the top area.

Changing the position of the image

Click Save & Close once you finish editing.

Done! As the GIF image is dynamically generated by the server in real-time, every time a visitor sees the widget on your website, they’ll see an updated GIF image.

