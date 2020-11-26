Use Shopify exit-intent popups to reduce abandonment and boost sales

What is the primary reason to use an exit-intent popup in a Shopify store? If you think it’s shopping cart abandonment prevention, think again. While it’s certainly a valid reason, exit-intent popups can do much more for your store. Consider using them for: Converting visitors into email subscribers

Reducing cart abandonment (and selling more!)

Figuring out why people leave without purchasing In this article, we’ll show you how to add exit-intent popups to Shopify using Getsitecontrol popup builder. If you already have a store up and running, you’ll be able to select a template from the gallery and add it directly to your website within minutes. Feel free to click on the popup below and see how it works:

The best part is that you can fully customize both the popup design and the conditions that trigger it to display. For instance, if you only want to offer a discount to those who have a certain amount in the cart – you can do that. If you want to target first-time customers with a special deal – you can do that, too. Before getting started, make sure to add Getsitecontrol to your Shopify store. The installation process will only take you a couple minutes; it requires no coding or experience. Once you do that, log in to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and hit Create widget. Then, proceed to the Template gallery. Next, open the Ecommerce section. It includes popups of various types: email opt-in forms, notifications, surveys, and more. Click on any popup in the gallery to preview it. If you like what you see, use the prompts on the right-hand side to add the popup to your dashboard and make the desired adjustments. Below, we’ll talk about the 3 most popular ways to use exit-intent popups in Shopify stores. If someone is leaving your store without purchasing, it doesn’t always mean you’ve lost them as a customer. However, if this was their first time on your website, the chances that they will return are low. With exit-intent email opt-ins, you can fix that. Suggest joining your mailing list before a visitor leaves your store and get a chance to reach them later via inbox. In exchange for their email address, you can offer a discount, a gift, or a code for free shipping.

To implement this scenario, you’ll need to tweak the settings in your Getsitecontrol dashboard a bit. In the Targeting tab, select Start to display the widget at exit intent and Stop to display the widget upon submission. This means that the offer will only pop up when a visitor is about to leave; plus, the popup will not display to the same person if they have filled out the form already. Additionally, you may need to create an autoresponder to be able to deliver the promised incentive code to your new subscribers. To do that, open the Notifications tab and fill out the fields as demonstrated below. This automatic message will be sent to those who fill out the form even if you haven’t connected your email marketing software yet. 2. Use Shopify exit-intent popups to reduce cart abandonment A higher than expected price is one of the most common reasons people abandon their carts. To overcome this objection and encourage customers to finish checkout, you can offer a discount. Exit-intent popups can help you make an abandoning customer reconsider their decision. This is what an abandonment discount offer typically looks like:

To implement this strategy, open targeting settings in your Getsitecontrol dashboard, find Show widget on these pages and paste /cart to Include URL. Make sure to set the rule for displaying the widget at exit intent, and for stopping to display the widget upon submission. The latter prevents the offer from popping up twice for the same customer. Next, you’ll need to create an automatic discount coupon in your Shopify dashboard and assign the URL of this coupon to the button click. Find out how to assign Shopify coupon links to a popup button click from our detailed tutorial. 3. Use Shopify exit-intent popup to ask visitors why they’re leaving If you notice a higher than usual bounce rate in your store – meaning that visitors leave your website without taking any actions – you may want to conduct research and find out what the reasons are. One of the best tactics out there is to ask your customers directly. This is where exit-intent surveys come in handy.

Make this survey popup a part of your research and either display it sitewide or on selected pages. For example, if you want to survey visitors leaving one particular page, go to the Targeting tab and add the URL of that page in the Show widget on these pages field. Alternatively, you can display the popup on pages with specific products or vendors. In that case, you’ll need to apply the Shopify filter in the Show widget to visitors if field. Also, remember to switch At once to Exit intent when you select the condition for displaying the widget. When used right, exit-intent popups can serve as a gateway that prevents potential customers from silently leaving your store. Some of these popups help you convert visitors you probably wouldn’t be able to convert otherwise. Others help you understand customer objections and overcome them. At the end of the day, exit-intent popups help you dramatically increase sales. Ready to try them for yourself? Then pick your objective and add one of these beasts to your Shopify store today!

