“Thank You for Subscribing” Email Inspiration (with Templates)

Of all emails you’ll ever send to your subscribers, the first one is crucial. That’s the email where you thank them for subscribing to your newsletter.

So how do you make it memorable?

In search of inspiration, I’ve subscribed to 30 different ecommerce brands’ newsletters and sneak-peeked at their welcome emails.

Below, I’ll share 9 of my favorite email examples, explain why they work well, and provide a couple of templates you can steal.

What should I write in a “Thank you for subscribing” email?

If you’ve ever experienced the blank page paralysis trying to craft an email – any email – you’re not alone. The good news about welcome emails is that most of them fall into one of these 3 categories:

Thank you for subscribing – here is your coupon Thank you for subscribing – shop our bestsellers Thank you for subscribing – here is who we are

Sometimes it’s a short discount delivery email; other times, it’s a long-form email that has it all: a welcome coupon, a product showcase, and a brand story.

The key goal of any welcome email, however, is to bring your new subscriber back to the store.

Let’s see exactly how other brands are doing it.

“Thank you for subscribing” subject lines

Before diving into the email content, let’s have a quick look at the subject lines and email previews companies use to welcome new subscribers.

Here are a few examples from my inbox:

As a newcomer to someone’s inbox, you want to make two things clear: who the email is from and why it’s worth opening. The rest is optional. For example, you can use your subscriber’s first name and insert relevant emoji in the subject or preheader.

Got ideas brewing already? You can start by grabbing any of these examples:

Welcome to {Brand name}! – Shipping of your first order is on us Your discount is here – Use 15% off your first order It’s nice to meet you, {First name} – Find out what makes us different Your 15% code is inside – Hurry up, your welcome offer is valid for a week Welcome to the club, {First name} – Thank you for subscribing! Here is what happens next You’re in! – From now on, you’ll be the first to know about sales and new arrivals Thank you for joining {Brand name} – Meet our bestsellers & enjoy your 15% off

9 Examples of “thank you for subscribing” emails we love

Now that we got the subject line out of the way, it’s time to dive deeper into the email content.

1. “Your discount is here”

Since most ecommerce companies grow their email lists using discount incentives, their welcome emails are crafted around discount delivery.

Let’s see a couple of examples.

Bandolier, a luxury bag and iPhone case brand, delivers a short, straight-to-the-point welcome email featuring a 10% discount code:

My favorite part about this email is the headline saying “You’re now a Bandolier insider” because it makes me feel as if I’ve joined a VIP club. However, that’s not the only reason why it’s a good email to learn from.

Here is what else is great about it:

Eye-catching image – so I can remember what Bandolier is selling

– so I can remember what Bandolier is selling Clear call to action – inviting me to go back to the store and use my coupon

– inviting me to go back to the store and use my coupon Social media accounts – so I can connect with the brand and see real customers wearing the products

Adidas welcomes new subscribers to their newsletter using a similar approach. However, unlike Bandolier, Adidas encourages subscribers to act fast by adding the date when the offer becomes invalid. That’s the sense of urgency in action:

💡 To make the sense of urgency even more apparent, we recommend adding a countdown timer to the email.

If you also need to craft a brief welcome discount email, feel free to use these templates and tailor them to your needs 👇

Welcome



We’re thrilled to have you here, {{name}}



As a thank you for joining us, here is your 15% discount code:



15OFF



[Visit store now]



You can apply this coupon to any order amount. Just copy the code to the clipboard and paste it at checkout.



Come back soon! It's a pleasure shopping with you.



{{Brand name}} team



You’ve received this email because you signed up for a {{Brand name}} newsletter

Here is a more concise version of an email, however, it evokes a sense of urgency:

You’ve unlocked a welcome offer, {{Name}}



We’ll now keep you posted about new collections, sales, and promos.



Next time you visit our store, use your personal discount code to get 15% off your purchase.



15OFF



[Visit store]



Hurry up! The promo expires in 14 days.



{{Brand name}} team



You’ve received this email because you signed up for a {{Brand name}} newsletter

These templates will work well if you’re using welcome popups offering the first-purchase discount in exchange for an email, such as this pop-up form by Getsitecontrol: