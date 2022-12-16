Beginner’s Guide to Email Marketing for Jewelry Brands

If you’ve never tried email marketing before, it can feel overwhelming to get started — especially if you’re working with a limited budget or a small team. And you’ll find conflicting advice about what you need to drive revenue via email. Turns out, you only need a few moving pieces to start generating jewelry sales using email! The key is in knowing what to focus on, so you can make the most of your resources as a small jewelry brand. Keep reading to discover why email marketing is so effective, how to grow your email list as a jewelry brand, and what types of emails you should start sending your new subscribers to convert them into buyers. Why email marketing is so important for jewelry brands Email marketing is only one of the several strategies you can implement as a small jewelry business brand owner. So why is email marketing so important? Email is an effective way to gain repeat customers Every time someone orders from your website, they’ll have to provide an email address to receive order confirmations and updates about their purchase. This means that you have already established a connection with your customers via email. All you need to do is leverage it by using the right tactics. Email has a higher organic reach than social media The organic reach you have with email marketing is much wider than with social media. For example, Instagram’s reach rate is now 13.51%, which is a 29% decrease from 2021. So if you have 25,000 followers, only about 3,377 of them will see your post. On the other hand, the best email marketing tools have up to 97% deliverability. If you have a list of 10,000 subscribers — less than half your social media follower count — about 9,700 should receive your emails. Email has a higher engagement rate than social media How many people will actually read and engage with your content? Social Insider states sit at 3.35% on Instagram. Email gets a much higher engagement rate. Retail brands like jewelry stores get an average open rate of 18.39% on their emails. That’s more than five times more than Instagram. Besides, for jewelry brands, email marketing is the best way to retain visitors who don’t purchase right away. For example, if you’re selling high-end jewelry, it’s important to nurture the relationship you have with a customer before they feel ready to buy. Email marketing lets you create that connection. 6 Easy ways to grow an email list for jewelry brands To take advantage of email marketing, you need to have people on your email list first. While there are endless ways to make that happen, not all of them are easy or simple. Below are the 6 easiest ways to grow your email list as a jewelry brand. 1. Add opt-in forms on your website Email opt-in forms allow visitors to enter their information and join your email list. You can use embedded forms, but popups and slide-ins are way more efficient:

Visitors will typically want something in exchange for joining your list — a freebie or an incentive. These incentives are called lead magnets. As a jewelry brand, you have a huge advantage since you can offer product discounts as lead magnets and collect subscribers at a high rate. Another way to make your opt-in form enticing is to give your email list a feeling of exclusivity. Customers love feeling as if they’re part of a club or getting VIP treatment from their favorite brands. For example, Pilgrim’s opt-in form uses the simple headline “Join Club Pilgrim”: This jewelry brand also specifies what people get when they join their email list. On top of the 10% coupon, subscribers are also the first people to receive info about the newest collections.

You can trigger opt-in popups to appear after visitors spend a certain amount of time on your site — or when they scroll past a specific point on your page. But you can also display a popup when visitors show an intent to exit your site:

Exit-intent popups give your visitors one last chance to join your community. Now, because people intend to leave, it’s important to provide a tempting offer: a generous discount for the next visit, a free shipping coupon, or even a bigger incentive. Giveaways can work wonders, as you can see from Mejuri’s popup below: Some stores, like Mejuri, also require visitors to sign up for their SMS texting list. If you’re collecting phone numbers too, you can set this up as a second step or make the phone number field optional. 📙 Find out how to add an exit-intent email form to your website within minutes, using Getsitecontrol. 3. Add a checkbox on your checkout page Customers will need an email address when they buy your jewelry. It’s the only reliable way for ecommerce businesses to keep visitors up to date with shipping information and other vital details. While you’re at it, you can add a checkbox to allow customers to opt into your email list 👇 Some ecommerce businesses don’t add this option and add all customers to a mailing list by default. However, this tactic goes against several policies such as the GDPR. Adding a checkbox to let people opt in is an effortless way to implement permission-based email marketing for your jewelry brand. You’ll mitigate the risk of people marking your newsletters as spam when your subscribers explicitly ask to receive them. 4. Add an opt-in at the bottom of every page You don’t have to rely on popups alone to optimize your website for list-building. Consider adding static opt-in boxes elsewhere on your website, such as at the bottom of every page. Many website templates come already loaded with a generic opt-in form that’ll say something like: “Subscribe to receive our latest updates.” But you can play around with static opt-in forms to make them more interesting. For instance, you can offer the same lead magnet you’d offer in a popup. The above form is a great example of how to make your entire form — even the button — enticing for visitors to fill out.

5. Optimize your social media pages for list building Now you know how to optimize your website for opt-ins. But this is not the only source of subscribers for your brand. Social media can help you both drive traffic to your website, and grow your email list. For starters, you can use the aesthetic of your products to your advantage on a visual platform like Instagram. TikTok can be a powerful platform for jewelers as well. You can showcase looks, ways to wear your products, or even how your product is made. No matter which social media platform you choose, make sure you do more than just post and wait for people to flock to you. You’ll have to engage with your followers and research the right hashtag strategy based on what your target audience is searching for. Finally, make sure you optimize your social media bios. For example, you can create a stylish landing page using free tools like Getform, and link to it from your bio. This is what your landing page may look like:

You can gather several links on a single page in a simple yet elegant way and use it to collect emails on TikTok or Instagram, as well as to drive followers to your website. 6. Try paid ads (and opt-in forms) Growing an organic audience on social media takes a long time. If you’re looking for faster results in the short term, consider adding paid ads to your strategy. Paid ads on social media, such as Facebook and Instagram ads, are relatively inexpensive and easy to set up. All you need is a photo or video with some short text and a headline. But not everyone who clicks on your ads will buy jewelry from your store. To make sure your ad spend gets used wisely, make sure you have some opt-in forms set up before you launch your ads. For example, I came across this ad on my newsfeed: When I clicked through, the website eventually showed me this slide-in popup form: While not every paid visitor will purchase right away, you’ll have the chance to convert them once they’re on your email list. It’s a much better alternative than losing them forever after paying for their click. 3 Types of email marketing campaigns every jewelry brand should have in place You’re well on your way to growing your email list with plenty of jewelry-loving subscribers — but what kind of email marketing strategy should you have in place? Email marketing can get highly complex. But there are 3 types of email sequences every jewelry brand should incorporate into their strategy when they’re first starting out. Let’s go over each type and see what they can look like. 1. Welcome sequence An email welcome sequence is a drip series of emails new subscribers receive when they join your list. This sequence is automated with preset wait times between emails. For instance, you can send the first “thank you for subscribing” email as soon as someone subscribes, then send one email per day for seven days. A welcome sequence can be as simple as a single email. But you can nurture new subscribers and initiate them to your brand by adding several more emails in the sequence. With such a sequence, you can automatically warm up newcomers into buyers. For example, when you join Mejuri’s list, the brand starts sending you emails every couple of days: With a sequence like this, even if you slow things down with new promos and collections, you can be sure new customers consistently hear from you. So how can you craft the perfect welcome email to start off this sequence? There’s no “perfect” way to do it, since your approach will depend on: Your brand’s values

What type of audience you’re targeting

How your jewelry is different from your competitors For example, a high-end jewelry brand won’t have the same approach as a brand that caters to a younger, working-class audience. Let’s look at Mejuri’s welcome email to see what this can look like. One of the brand’s values is moving away from traditional stereotypes of gifting jewelry to others. Instead, they focus on empowering their customers to express themselves by buying their own jewelry. They also believe community comes first. Notice below how they mention both these aspects in their welcome email: However, you don’t have to pitch your entire brand identity in that first email. You can keep it nice and simple, then elaborate in later emails. Pilgrim’s welcome email is a perfect example of how to keep things short and sweet but still friendly and welcoming: Here are some other examples of email topics you can send in your welcome sequence: Backstory of how the brand came to be

Insight on how your jewelry is made

Details about the source of your materials

Featuring best-sellers

Lookbook and style inspiration

Customer reviews

Reminder to use their discount code No matter the subject, always remember this golden rule: Focus on the reader. How will your subscriber benefit from reading this email? Why does this email add any value to their lives? If you can’t answer these questions adequately, consider revising the email to make it more customer-focused. 2. Abandoned cart sequence Abandoned cart emails help you win back some of the sales you lose when customers don’t complete their purchases. If customers get to the point at which they enter their email addresses during the checkout process, you can send them reminder emails to encourage them to go back to their cart. The best abandoned cart emails have dynamic fields to display the exact products customers had in their carts. By showing them the product they wanted, you can tap into the FOMO part of your customers’ brains. Because abandoned cart emails are automated sequences, you only have to set these up once and let them do their magic every time someone forgets to complete their purchase. And because 84.27% of ecommerce carts get abandoned, this tactic should be on every jewelry brand’s email marketing strategy. 3. Consistent newsletters and promos Once you have a welcome sequence and an automated abandoned cart email in place, one element remains: Your newsletters and promo emails. Unlike the first two sequences, newsletters and promo emails aren’t automated. You can schedule them ahead of time, but everyone who receives them will get them at the same time. The purpose of these emails is threefold: Keep subscribers nurtured and warm Let subscribers know about your new jewelry collections Notify your subscribers when you host promotions and sales Everyone who has completed your welcome sequence should become eligible to receive your newsletter emails. And because these emails aren’t automated, you can make them time-sensitive. For example, Helzberg Diamonds sends newsletters every time a new Zodiac season begins: Newsletters are especially powerful during special events and holidays, such as Black Friday. But you can also make the most of holidays during which people love purchasing jewelry, like Valentine’s day: However, you don’t have to limit yourself to announcing sales and new collections. You can use your newsletters to nurture trust from your subscribers. For instance, this email from Blue Nile gives 5 ideas for subscribers to find the perfect engagement ring and wedding ring pair: Apart from tips and tricks, you can also educate your subscribers! You can choose to educate them about different types of materials or stones. Alternatively, you can guide them through the purchasing process on your website, which is ideal for custom jewelry: These are only a few ideas to get you started. Just like welcome emails, you should have your subscribers in mind when creating these newsletters. If you give people a reason to open and read your emails over and over again, you’ll increase your engagement rates and reduce your unsubscribe rate at the same time. Drive more revenue for your jewelry store with email marketing Email marketing can be as simple or as complex as you want to make it. Now you have the tools to implement a simple email marketing strategy for your jewelry brand, even if you’re starting out small. Now, if you want more people to join your list and receive your emails, you’ll need to optimize your website with opt-in forms. Getsitecontrol is an app that comes with hundreds of customizable opt-in form templates anyone can use. No coding, design, or technical knowledge required. Sign up to try it for free and you’ll see how quick and easy it can be to create pop-up forms that are as beautiful as your jewelry.

Charlene Boutin is a freelance content writer & email marketing strategist for hire specializing in helping Ecommerce and SaaS businesses increase conversions by growing authentic relationships with their audience. She loves helping business owners tell their unique stories to capture the hearts of more customers. You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Ecommerce marketing section.