As you have probably guessed, in this post, we’ll talk about using exit popups to optimize conversions and lower webpage abandonment. Moreover, we’ll show you 5 proven examples you can easily replicate on your website. And if you’re searching for an exit popup tool, all the examples below were created in GetSiteControl.

Exit popups are an incredibly popular marketing tool and that’s for one simple reason. They are very effective. In fact, given that 9 out of 10 website visitors leave to never come back, exit intent popups are your only way to keep them engaged. And if you’re smart about the incentive, you should be able to convert those who were about to leave your website into subscribers and customers.

So, what's an exit popup?

It’s a modal window that's shown to website visitors right before they close the page. And if you’re wondering how it works, the technology behind exit intention recognition is quite simple. It tracks mouse movement and triggers the popup when the visitor's mouse is reaching the area where they close or change browser tabs. You've probably seen these popups many times. For instance, on ecommerce websites, they usually offer discounts or free shipping in exchange for an email address. They also may offer incentives like free downloads or ask you to leave feedback about your visit. There are so many possible ways to use exit intent popups, and today we are going to share 5 examples you can easily implement on your own website in a matter of minutes.

Offer an irresistible discount or free shipping

This one is a classic. As we all know good deals are tempting, and a discount code is a great incentive that can convince abandoning visitors to have another look at what you are offering. Alternatively, you can display an offer of free shipping for the first purchase. And if you think free shipping may not be a sufficient motivation, remember that most grocery delivery companies encourage new customers to subscribe by providing free delivery for the first 30 days.

Use the Promo widget to show your offer to the abandoning visitors.

Pro tip: since you’re trying to convert those who were about to leave the website, make sure that the offer looks generous. You can A/B test various discount amounts and offer combinations to choose the most efficient one.

Exit popups are a great way to convert visitors into email subscribers and here is why. Some of them will surely like your content but as it often happens – they’ll fail to subscribe, especially if you don’t suggest that prominently. Now, asking your visitors to subscribe as soon as they open the site is not always a good idea. Give them some time to browse the website and ask them to opt-in to your email list just before they leave. Having these email address means that you can continue to communicate with your audience via their inboxes generating new website visits and recurrent conversions.

You can create an opt-in popup with GetSiteControl Subscribe widget.

Pro tip: getting people to sign up can be tricky. Make sure there is a clear value in what you offer and a well-formed call to action. Using A/B testing to find out the best working copy, creative, and maybe even the button color, is always a good idea.

You are looking at your Google Analytics report and the bounce rate is higher than you’d want it to be. Or you see visitors spending a decent amount of time on your website, but the conversion rate is way below your expectations. One of the reasons your website visitors are leaving without taking action might be that they haven’t found exactly what they were looking for. Or, perhaps, they were confused by the info provided and didn’t have time to figure it out. With exit intent popups you can eliminate the latter and offer help to those who are leaving because they have unanswered questions. Right before they hit the close button, display a contact form to politely offer assistance and show your potential customers that you care about them.

You can use the Contact widget to create a custom exit contact form for your website.

Pro tip: some people prefer communicating via email, while others might want a callback. Depending on your business model, consider both options and split test the copy to see what your audience is more inclined to.

Promote free resources in exchange for an email right before they leave

We’ve already spoken about exit popups being a smart way to turn abandoning visitors into email subscribers, and here is an additional idea. To make your subscription form more efficient, you can offer a lead magnet. A lead magnet can be any valuable piece of content you’re willing to give for free in exchange for an email address. eBooks, cheat sheets, guides, toolkits, and resource lists your audience will benefit from will make a great lead magnet and bring you more sign-ups than a generic newsletter offer. Once someone subscribes, they will receive a link to the promised content in the welcome email. You can easily set up an autoresponder feature to deliver lead magnets or utilize your email marketing software for this task.

Create this popup using GetSiteControl Subscribe widget.

Pro tip: there is no need to spend much time and effort on creating a lengthy lead magnet. In fact, most people are more enticed by short bite-size portions of information they can consume fast and make use of immediately. Some of the best lead magnets are just one page long. And you don’t have to come up with brand new information either. Using the takeaways from your previously published posts is fine, too.

Run an exit survey to find out why they are leaving

You want to know why people are leaving your website, don’t you? And that’s a reasonable question you can simply ask them! Guesswork is annoying and often ends up being an unproductive way to spend time. So, add an exit intent popup with a short survey to your website that will prompt visitors to provide feedback before they leave. You can make this survey short and simple, as illustrated above. Or, if you have basic ideas on why people might be leaving your website, you can include them as options to choose from. Keep in mind that most people have neither the time nor desire to fill out a lengthy survey. We recommend making your exit survey short, sweet, and straight to the point to gain insight into why visitors are leaving your website and what you can do to make it more effective.

You can create a custom exit survey using the Survey widget.

Pro tip: there are many ways to implement an exit survey on a website. You may want to place it on your landing page, or even on every page of your website to compare results. But here is another idea inspired by GetSiteControl users. Using your online analytics tool, find out which page on your website people drop out the most. Perhaps, it’s a blog post or a particular stage of your marketing funnel you might want to optimize. Placing an exit popup on the most abandoned yet strategically important page will help you define the reason behind abandonment and increase conversion rate.

Wrapping up

Some say that exit popups (or even popups in general) can be annoying. And of course, some website owners might not be getting impressive results with them. But chances are, it’s not the nature of a popup but rather its content. Because if done right, exit intent popups just work. Besides, they are so easy to create and optimize, you’re not really losing much time or effort if you decide to try.

And think of it this way. If you’re about to leave a website that means you aren’t willing to spend any more time on it. So, when you see a popup that doesn’t bring any value, you’ll certainly consider it an annoying way to waste more of your time. However, if the popup contains something you can benefit from – say, a discount or useful content – you may reconsider the decision to leave a website. In other words, it all comes down to having a relevant value proposition and a clear call to action.

So, if you’re selling products or services online, consider offering a significant discount, free delivery, a demo, or a webinar on the exit popups. Blog owners should see great results with lead magnets offering unique valuable content. And of course, adding an exit intent survey is a great way to find out the weak spots of your website.

We would love to hear your opinion on exit intent popups. Have you tried using them on your own website already? Have you found them effective? Please share your thoughts in the comments below!

This blog post has been prepared in collaboration with First Site Guide - the go-to blog if you are thinking about creating your own website.