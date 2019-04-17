One of the best ways to address this is with an exit intent trigger, like the one offered in website popups by GetSiteControl.

Shopping cart abandonment popups are tricky because you don't want to display them at the wrong time. That is, if someone is still in the process of making a purchase (i.e. not abandoning their cart), it can be jarring to display a popup before they start to leave.

Before we get into the cart abandonment popup examples, let's discuss some of the most important tactics so that you can understand why the examples we'll share work so well.

To do that, we'll start with a discussion of what goes into a great shopping cart abandonment popup. Then, we'll show you six real-life cart abandonment popup examples to get your creative juices flowing.

In this post, we're going to specifically focus on popup cart techniques that you can use to reduce cart abandonment.

Now, don't get us wrong - you're always going to have a significant percentage of abandoned shopping carts - getting to "zero" isn't a realistic goal. But with well-timed shopping cart popups (and other techniques like cart abandonment emails) you can cut into that percentage and boost your bottom line.

It's called shopping cart abandonment, and it's the scourge of many eCommerce stores. But with the right techniques in place, you don't have to lose 69.89% of your potential orders…

On average , that's the percentage of eCommerce shoppers who will add something to their shopping cart and then...just disappear, never to complete their purchase.

By triggering your popup cart offer with exit intent, you can wait until right before a visitor is about to leave to display your offer.

That way, you don't annoy people who are still thinking, but you still get a chance to reach shoppers before they abandon their carts.

2. Offer a discount to overcome common objections...

According to a survey from UPS, most shoppers abandon their carts because of unexpected costs associated with their purchase. Specifically, ~57% said that "delivery costs made the total purchase cost more than expected", and plenty of other surveys also cite unexpected costs (like shipping costs) as being one of the biggest drivers of cart abandonment.

One way to address this is to use a popup cart offer to display a discount or offer users free shipping (or maybe even both!).

You'll see this technique a lot in the shopping cart popup examples below. Typically, stores will offer first-order discounts like:

10-15% off

Free shipping

$15 off

Etc.

You'll need to find the exact offer that works for your margins and average order value.

For example, if your average order is just $20, offering a percentage discount is probably better than a flat dollar amount. On the other hand, the opposite might be true if your average order value is $200+.

3. But remember that price isn't the only factor (information is important, too)

For "regular" eCommerce products, a discount is a great way to overcome buyer objections and get them to make that purchase. For example, 15% off a $20 t-shirt can be an enticing offer to a shopper who's on the fence.

However, when you start getting into more expensive items with lots of details, information can become as important as price.

That is, people might be balking at finishing their purchase because they're not sure your offering is the right tool/product for the job, not because of any unexpected costs. Because these people aren't solely motivated by price, offering a monetary discount might not move them to action.

The solution? Give them a chance to get more information! For example, you could pop up a prompt to start a live chat session or send a message. That way, you can give people a chance to ask important questions that might be holding them back from purchasing.

Whenever possible, try to offer a contact form or even a real-time website chat solution. According to a survey from Forrester, 44% of consumers think that "having questions answered by a live person while in the middle of an online purchase is one of the most important features a Web site can offer".

4. Use urgency to get the sale (Now!)

With a shopping cart abandonment popup, you're trying to stop abandonment in its tracks right now. That is, you want them to whip out their wallet right away and finish the purchase before they leave. Because once they leave your site...well, it's a lot harder to get them back in the future.

The best way to do that? Urgency!

Instead of just offering a 10% discount on a visitor's first purchase, offer a 10% discount if they make a purchase within the next 30 minutes.

In a survey from VWO of over 1,000 shoppers, a whopping 48% of respondents said that they would buy a product if offered a limited-time discount...even if they were just window shopping in the first place!

That is, a limited-time discount can make someone who wasn't even planning on purchasing that day actually make a purchase.

Pretty valuable, right?

5. Outline key policies to overcome other objections

Beyond price and product information, your shoppers might have other doubts that are stopping them from making their purchases.

Two of the most common non-price reasons for cart abandonment are:

Return policy

According to data from Statista, 23% of shoppers abandon their carts because of an "unclear return policy" Payment security

According to data from VWO's survey, 15% of cart abandoners cited "concerns about payment security" as their reason for leaving their cart.

So, in addition to all the other tips, consider using microcopy and trust badges to address some of these concerns without taking up too much space on your popup.

For example, something like a "we offer free returns within the first 30 days" can help clarify your return policy, and trust badges are a great way to boost confidence in your payment process.

Now that you know the techniques, let's dig into some real-world examples of how eCommerce stores implement their popup cart abandonment tactics. For each example, we'll explain what makes it great. Then, after we show you the examples, we'll tell you how you can start creating your own shopping cart abandonment popups.

1. SiteGround

SiteGround is a popular web host with a great exit-intent popup that appears as a shopper tries to leave the payment page:

This popup manages to pack four of the techniques we talked about above into one popup:

Timing

The popup appears right as someone is about to leave the payment page.

The popup appears right as someone is about to leave the payment page. Discount

It offers an exclusive deal.

It offers an exclusive deal. Urgency

The "Flash Deal" icon implies the deal won't be around forever.

The "Flash Deal" icon implies the deal won't be around forever. Money back policy

The 30-day money back guarantee microcopy helps overcome any smaller concerns.

2. Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Scott Wyden Kivowitz is a photographer who also sells eBooks and courses. If visitors scroll to the payment form and then move to exit the page, Scott uses exit-intent to trigger this special offer:

Beyond offering the deal, we like this one because it adds a bit of personality to the popup.

3. Lamin-X

Lamin-x sells protective films for automobiles. With this popup, they do a great job of combining an exit-intent popup with a discount, an upsale offer (buy 2 items - get free shipping), and an email list building tactic:

4.LifterLMS

LifterLMS is a popular WordPress plugin that helps people create their own online courses. With prices ranging from $299 to $999, it's a pricey option. And because it offers such detailed functionality, potential purchasers have lots of questions about whether or not LifterLMS can do what they need.

That's why this such a great, but simple, shopping cart abandonment popup example:

Instead of trying to offer a discount or push urgency, LifterLMS knows that what their audience needs most is information and uses its exit-intent popup to give people a chance to ask questions.

5. SwissWatchExpo

SwissWatchExpo sells some seriously pricey timepieces. However, despite the high cost, there's not a lot of purchase information involved. That is, unlike LifterLMS, people probably already know exactly which watch they want.

That's why SwissWatchExpo opts to use their popup cart notice to offer a discount and free shipping, as well as add an urgent 15-minute countdown timer for shoppers to take advantage of the deal:

6. Eye Love

Eye Love is a great example that you don't have to go crazy to create an effective shopping cart abandonment popup.

Using an exit-intent trigger, Eye Love displays this clean-looking popup as shoppers are about to exit the cart page:

As a nice bonus, Eye Love also manages to use this popup to build their email list.

Ready to get started with your own customizable shopping cart abandonment popup?

With GetSiteControl, you can create cart popups triggered by exit-intent to cut your abandonment rate. For instance, if you want to offer discounts and deals, you can use website popups to create targeted deals:

Or, if you want to answer shoppers' questions like LifterLMS does, you can also use GetSiteControl's contact form that will be displayed right before a visitor leaves the page.

No matter which tool you choose, you'll be able to use: