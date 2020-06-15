How to Get Sales on Shopify and Grow Your Ecommerce Business

Shopify is an amazing platform that can help you launch an ecommerce store quickly and efficiently. But like with any platform, sales won’t happen on their own.

Making sales on Shopify can be as simple as reaching out to your friends, or as complicated as launching a complex Facebook ads funnel. But we all need to start somewhere!

Here is a step-by-step method of getting your first sales on Shopify. We’ll talk about winning those first conversions and increasing your momentum, so you could make even more sales as you progress.

The guide is broken down into 4 steps. Click any section below if you want to jump to a particular strategy:

In the meantime, let’s start with a very popular question.

How long does it take to get sales on Shopify?

The length of time it will take for you to get your first sale on Shopify depends on a variety of factors:

Whether you have an existing network or email list that fit your target customer’s profile

The age and authority of your domain (if you are buying an existing domain)

The depth of your market research – and how your products and prices reflect your research

How you present your products (images, product descriptions, etc)

The incentives you have in place for visitors to buy from you

For instance, it may take forever to make a sale if you have no existing network and launched a site that doesn’t make sense in the current market.

If your products aren’t priced adequately, or if you don’t offer incentives like free shipping over a certain amount and coupons for first-time buyers, it will be difficult to pierce through the market. That’s especially relevant if you are operating in a competitive niche.

However, you can still expect to make your first sale on Shopify in a respectable amount of time (a few weeks or months) even without a large existing network. The key is to leverage what you have and optimize your store.

For now, I’m going to assume you’ve done your due diligence with market research and already have a store up and running. If you’re just starting out and have no Shopify website just yet, check out the first sections of this post first to set up your store.

Here’s why getting targeted traffic is key for your store

Many newbie store owners rush to drive traffic – ANY type of traffic – to their store in order to make sales quickly.

Yes, getting traffic should be your first objective to get sales on Shopify. You won’t know whether or not your products are priced right or if your brand resonates with your target audience unless people start visiting your website.

However, this can result in a massive waste of your resources if you try to send the wrong people to your store!

The wrong people won’t buy – not because your store sucks, but because your products and your brand aren’t meant for them.

When using paid traffic, you can create highly targeted methods to attract the right crowd to your site. But before you’ve had real buyers, you won’t be 100% certain of exactly who those right people are.

This is why you should start by leveraging your free sources of traffic first.

Step 1: Leverage free sources of traffic

By tapping into free sources of traffic, you’ll start generating analytics on your Shopify store. You’ll see what type of people visit, who opts in, who leaves without performing any action, and ultimately, who actually ends up spending money with you.

Once you have that data, you’ll be able to target lookalike audiences using paid traffic methods.

Reach out to your inner circle to get first sales on Shopify

Have you told your friends, families, colleagues, and other people in your network that you have a Shopify store?

Although your network has no obligation to buy from you, there is no harm in spreading the news and asking for support of all kinds.

Share the news on every social media platform you’re currently on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok, and more. Don’t forget to add your website link to your profiles, too!

If the people closest to you aren’t a good fit for your products, you can ask them to share your store on social media instead. You’ll start accessing other networks where some of your target customers could be hiding.

But you’ll never know unless you ask first!

Here’s a quick tip to reduce the friction for people to share your posts – provide some copy for them.

Instead of having to come up with their own captions, which may or may not be great at driving traffic, give them an existing template so that they don’t have to think about what to write.

Consider adding an early-bird discount and don’t forget to mention this in your copy. For best results, offer a discount in exchange for joining your email list.

If people in your network do buy from you, make sure you stress the importance of leaving a review directly on your Shopify store. Your network may trust you, but other people won’t – at least, not at first.

Positive reviews will add credibility when strangers start viewing your products. No one wants to be the first person to buy from an online store, so starting off with zero reviews on all your products can be difficult once you reach outside of your own network.

Grow your presence on relevant Reddit communities

Reddit is a huge platform that is often overlooked by business owners. You can find forums – or, as they are called, subreddits – for basically anything you can think of.

Start joining communities with specific interests that make sense for your brand. For example, if you sell organic skincare, r/SkinCareAddiction and r/NaturalBeauty are great communities to join.

You’ll be able to ask questions, understand how your audience thinks, figure out common problems your audience deals with, and much more. Most subreddits don’t allow outright selling, so make sure you check the rules before joining a community.

Although you can’t pitch your products directly, you can start offering advice and growing your authority in those communities. You can mention that you have a store without sharing a link to it. People who enjoy your advice will be more likely to check out your store by themselves!

You can also join your local subreddit if they exist. Many cities have their own subreddits, and if it doesn’t, you may find a subreddit for your region, state, province, etc.

Additionally, consider joining communities where you can have discussions with other business owners. For instance, there are bigger groups like r/Entrepreneur, or more niched down groups, like r/Shopify.

Create a Facebook and Instagram store

Facebook and Instagram are powerful platforms to help you get sales on Shopify, specifically because you can integrate your products directly on your profile and posts.

The best part? You can grow your audience on these platforms without spending a dime! Instagram is particularly effective for ecommerce marketing due to its visual nature. You’ll also have more luck getting organic traffic from Instagram compared to Facebook.

First things first, make sure you have an attractive profile and Instagram bio that targets the right people. Your bio should contain a link to your store, but as a Shopify entrepreneur, you’ll also be able to link to specific products directly from your posts.

Don’t just create posts with static images! Play around with different methods of showcasing your products in ways that will resonate with your audience. For example, if you’re selling activewear, an image of someone wearing your products while performing visually appealing sporting activities will be much more engaging than a flat lay of clothes or a model doing nothing in particular.

Popflex is particularly good at showcasing their activewear in multiple interesting ways. Whether it’s a single person in the middle of the action…

… or images of real customers sharing their progress while wearing the brand…

… no one post feels repetitive!

You can use a variety of tactics to get sales on Instagram and grow your brand, including:

Using relevant hashtags on your posts, including your shoppable posts

Interacting with every comment on your posts

Engaging with the followers of brands that are similar to yours

Running contests to create more incentives for new followers

Posting Stories every day to create a new way to engage with your followers

If you are just starting out and have little money but plenty of time, you can take care of your Instagram page yourself. However, consider hiring a social media manager who specializes in ecommerce marketing as soon as you can, so you regain your time back to continue optimizing your Shopify store for sales.

Get more Shopify sales via Amazon and other marketplaces

Existing marketplaces like eBay and Amazon have one huge benefit – they already generate their own traffic. They also might be more convenient for some customers because of the previous experience, memberships like Amazon Prime, or the trust factor.

That’s why Shopify has an option to help you list your products on other marketplaces, in addition to Shopify itself. Leather Honey products are a great example of this strategy. You can buy them from the original store as well as from most popular marketplaces including eBay and Amazon.

The disadvantage? You’ll be competing against others who sell similar items on the chosen marketplace. But that just means it’s important to include relevant keywords and optimize your listings for other marketplaces – just like you do for your Shopify store.

Start marketing on Pinterest

No, Pinterest isn’t just for DIY and blogging. The income level of pinners is relatively high, with 40% of them making over $100k per year per household.

72% of those pinners say that Pinterest inspires them to shop – even when they weren’t looking for anything!

90% of pinners also use Pinterest for making purchasing decisions.

So, how do you start?

First, you should optimize your profile just as you would with Instagram. However, you should note that Pinterest is more akin to a search engine than a social media platform.

This means that using keywords will be a crucial method to growing your traffic.

The more niched you make your Pinterest boards, the more you will attract the right type of audience. You can share product pins, which will take users directly to your store, but you should also share relevant info like blog posts, videos, and infographics.

Make sure you join relevant group boards, too. Group boards will help you share the authority of other influencers or industry experts who share your board, thus opening the door to untapped potential traffic.

Get referrals from your existing customers

Getting your first 4 to 5 sales on Shopify is the most difficult stepping stone. But once you get there, you’ll be able to multiply those sales – as long as you provide a positive customer experience.

Give incentives to those first customers in exchange for referrals. This doesn’t need to be a robust, automated system. For example, you can reach out to your first buyers yourself, either via email or social media, and offer them an enticing gift if they refer paying customers your way.

For this step, you can afford to be generous. Don’t be scared to offer large coupons or free items. Remember that this will not apply to everyone – only your very first customers. Treat them like the important founders they are, and they will help you multiply your ROI.

Step 2: Create and monetize an email list

Now that you have free traffic coming in from your previous efforts, you need to maximize the value of each visitor. You can do that by creating an email list and optimizing your Shopify store not just to make sales, but to turn visitors into subscribers, too.