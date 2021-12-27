How to create a newsletter popup for Shopify store

Let’s take the most common scenario as an example. This is a Shopify newsletter popup offering a welcome discount to first-time visitors:

If your list-building strategy relies on the email opt-in box at the end of the checkout process, you might be missing out on a large number of potential customers.

You’ll also learn how to display the popup at the right moment, track sales that happened after store visitors had interacted with it, and send new subscribers to your Shopify Customer list.

Below, we’ll show you how to create a high-converting newsletter popup using Getsitecontrol – an easy-to-use popup builder for Shopify.

Sounds like something you’d like to implement in your store? Then keep reading to find out how to do it.

When someone fills out this form, it means two opportunities for you. First, you get a new email subscriber whom you can reach directly using email marketing tools. Second, you give away a discount code which increases your chances to make a sale.

Getsitecontrol makes it really easy to create a newsletter popup and adjust it to your goals. There’s no need to deal with the code or the theme of your store. Just select a template from the gallery, adjust its appearance, if necessary, and activate the popup on your website.

Here is a step-by-step walkthrough of the process 👇

Step 1. Pick a template

Assuming you’ve already installed Getsitecontrol to your Shopify website, log into the dashboard, proceed to Explore popular use cases , and select Grow your email list .

From there, you’ll be taken to the gallery featuring Shopify newsletter popups. Click the templates to see them in action, and once you find your favorite one, follow the prompt to add it to your dashboard.

There’s no need to use forms that pop up in the middle of the page if you don’t want to. The gallery has plenty of other, less intrusive formats such as slide-ins, sidebars, and sticky bottom bars. Check them out before making the decision.

Step 2. Adjust the copy

Once you’ve added the template to your dashboard, click any piece of the description right on the popup and type your text instead.

Make it clear what your offer is, and what a visitor should do to take advantage of it. In our example, we’re offering a discount code in exchange for an email subscription.

If you want to encourage visitors to make a purchase right away, provide the discount code on Page 2 which opens as soon as they fill out the form:

Notice: you can add the discount code right to the text on the popup, as illustrated above, or you can let customers copy it by clicking the button. The latter is preferable because when you head over to the statistics report, you’ll be able to see how many sales were made after customers copied that coupon (we’ll talk more about the sales report in a moment). So, here is how to implement it 👇

Step 3. Let customers copy the code with a button click

If your template doesn’t have a second button, go ahead and click + Add button in the right-side menu. Then type the text on the button, select the ‘Copy to clipboard’ action from the menu, add your coupon code, and adjust the confirmation message that appears upon click

Now, this is how it works. After subscribing, your customers can click the first button to copy the code to the clipboard and the second button to close the popup and continue shopping.

Step 4. Adjust the image, font, and form style

If you want to replace the image on the popup, you have three options: import any image from your store, select a stock image from the built-in gallery, or upload a picture from your computer. To get started, just click the image and proceed to change it; then choose your preferred option from the menu.

💡 Remember that if you’re changing the default picture, you’ll need to do that for both pages of the form.

Step 5. Set up audience targeting

Your Shopify newsletter popup is ready to go live. However, by default, it will be displayed to every website visitor as soon as they arrive. Since we want to only target first-time visitors, let’s adjust the Targeting settings.

Most of these controls are rather self-explanatory, so feel free to click around and see what your options are. For our example, we’ve set the following parameters:

Display the widget if the visitor is new

Start displaying the widget after the user spends 5 seconds on the website

Stop displaying the widget forever after the user took action or for 1 day after they closed it

At this point, your popup is ready to collect email addresses: you can Save it and activate it on your website. In the following sections, we’ll talk about connecting the form to your Shopify customer list, creating an automated email response, and tracking the popup performance.

Whenever someone joins your list through the popup, their email address will be saved in your Getsitecontrol dashboard, under the statistics report. However, if you have an email marketing campaign set up and running, you may want to send new subscribers directly to your Shopify customer list. To do that, open the Integrations tab and select Customers from the menu.

If you’re using any other email marketing software, you can connect it as well. Check the list of options already available and consider Zapier apps as well.

Create an automated email response

Whether you choose to display a coupon code right on the popup or not, it’s a common practice to send a brief confirmation email to your new subscribers. First, you want to thank them for joining your list. Second, you want to repeat the discount code in case they end up with no purchase this time.

You don’t need to connect email marketing software to send this confirmation – it’s a part of the Getsitecontrol feature set. Just open the Notifications tab and type your message:

If you’re using a double email opt-in for your store, you can include a subscription confirmation link in the message as well.

That’s our favorite question!

Getsitecontrol allows you to access detailed statistics report for each popup, including the report featuring sales associated with it.

This means you’ll be able to see how many sales have been made after customers interacted with the popup.

To open the report, hit Statistics for your newsletter popup.

The first screen of the report will help you evaluate the overall popup performance, but if you switch to Sales, you’ll see how many orders it has contributed to in a given period.

Using this report, you can tell whether a popup helps you generate sales and get a better idea of what your customer journey looks like. Learn more about widget-related sales from our recent blog post.

When set up right, popups work very well, especially for ecommerce brands whose struggles are often caused by the lack of user engagement. A simple newsletter popup, in particular, can help you accomplish multiple crucial tasks, email list building being just one of them. Add one to your store today, and see how it works for you.