How to send a welcome email sequence to your subscribers

In this guide, you'll learn how to create a welcome email sequence for new subscribers in your Shopify store.

❗ This feature is only available in the Getsitecontrol app for Shopify.

📌 For general information on Getsitecontrol automations, refer to the Beginner’s Guide.

Select automation type

The first step is to select a corresponding automation type for your welcome sequence.

Open the Automations tab in the dashboard and click +Create automation . On the pop-up window, select New subscriber as the automation type:

This type of automation is triggered for each new subscriber who joins your Shopify customers list. Subscribers can join your list in three ways:

By signing up via a Getsitecontrol form, a theme form, or a form by a third-party app on your Shopify store

By agreeing to receive marketing communication at checkout

They can be imported to Shopify from another source

Craft a welcome email

Next, craft a welcome email for your subscribers. On the main automation screen, click + Add action and choose Send email from the menu:

You can create a welcome email from scratch or work on a customizable email template from the Getsitecontrol gallery. Here’s what the final result can look like:

💡 In your welcome email, consider offering an exclusive discount to new subscribers as a way to encourage them to make their first purchase.

Add more emails to the sequence (optional)

Following the initial welcome email, you can continue engaging your subscribers by sending additional emails to introduce your brand in more detail, showcase your best-sellers, or offer deeper insights into the production process.

Add as many emails as you want to the sequence, but make sure to set time delays between them. This ensures your subscribers can give each one of your emails the attention it deserves.

Once you’re done adding emails to your sequence, proceed to activate the automation and then exit the automation screen.

Your welcome email sequence is ready, and all new subscribers will receive your email.

