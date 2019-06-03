Try popup A/B testing feature to optimize conversions

So, how do you know which call-to-action or creative will convince your website visitors to click the button? Well, you don’t. But if you want to find out, there is no better way to do it than running a popup A/B test. In the article below, we’ll show you how to do it in GetSiteControl and provide a few ideas on what to test.

When you design your first popup, you most probably rely on your personal vision of what works and what doesn’t. Yet guesswork can be tricky, and you’ll be surprised how changing just one element or even color may affect the outcome.

What is A/B testing?

In a broad sense, A/B testing, also known as split testing, is a method that allows for identifying which version of your website or app performs better. You just need to create A and B variants, run them simultaneously and analyze each one’s conversion rates. Based on these statistics, you will easily find the winning combination of texts, colors, and images.

Use the same approach to make your website popups convert at their highest potential. Sometimes split testing popup elements is literally everything you need to boost lead generation.

When it comes to the question of the most “selling” color, views differ. Some say popup color scheme should match website colors, while others claim it should be as contrast as possible. Split testing can help you find out what works for your audience.

#2 Pick the right image

Before everything else, when A/B testing popups, you can choose whether to include an image in it at all. Then you get to choose what kind of image you’d like to use. Photos of your product, emotionally provoking images, or something a bit unrelated yet funny - it’s totally up to you!

#3 A/B test CTA buttons

CTA button is the key element of your popup, so it definitely requires to be carefully tested. It may take a while to find a perfect combination of words and colors that would encourage your visitors to engage with the popup, but the result surely will be worth it.

#4 Make the most attractive offer

Split testing your popup with respect to the offer it displays is probably one of the most drastic tests you can run. For instance, you can evaluate what kind of lead magnet works better or what size of a discount attracts more customers. The options are only limited by your imagination.

There seems to be a widespread view that it is rather useless (if not harmful) to show popups once visitors land on your site: they just get annoyed and leave in a fit of rage. On the other hand, displaying them with delay could be a little risky as well: what if people leave before the popup is displayed? A/B testing is the best way to find out which tactic works better with your audience - and even determine the exact delay you should use in each specific case.

How to A/B test GetSiteControl widgets

First of all, to run an A/B test, you need to create two (or more) widget versions in your GetSiteControl dashboard. You don’t have to create each one from scratch: just clone the original widget using the Clone button and get its identical copy. Once you’ve made the necessary changes to it, setting up the A/B test won’t take you more than a minute.

Here are the steps to follow: