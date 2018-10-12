Create a website exit survey to optimize conversion rates

Surprisingly, such a simple thing as a quick poll can be a solution for both – conversion rate optimization and funnel drop-offs. In this post, we’ll show you how to create a website exit survey using GetSiteControl. Plus, we’ll share a few ideas on where to place such a survey and what questions to ask. After all, it’s not only about visitors leaving a webpage, it’s often about their overall experience on your website.

There are two most common reasons you may want to create a website exit survey: finding out why people leave your website and optimizing conversions. These popups can be a huge help when you notice high bounce rates on a landing page or when you lose too many people on certain stages of the funnel.

How to set up a website exit survey

But first things first. Assuming you have already created an account, (if not, you can sign up using the form above), go ahead and log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard. Then, follow these steps:

Click Create widget and choose Survey from the dropdown menu. On the Appearance tab choose the color theme, fonts, and animation. You can also choose a webpage position, but we recommend leaving the default modal popup as shown in the example above. The next tab is named Content. This is where you enter the question you want to ask, the answer options, and add a comment box. On the Behavior tab, set the widget to be shown when the user is leaving the website. On the Targeting tab, choose the pages you want your website exit survey to appear on. Click OK to save the widget and activate it. Once you’re ready, you can download survey responses using the Download responses button. You can also check real-time statistics at any moment.

Website exit survey use cases and examples

Now, let’s see what type of website exit surveys you may want to create. Generally speaking, it all depends on your goals, your website type, and the page you’re planning to place the survey on.

Below, we’ve collected three common examples of the problems you can solve with an exit survey popup.

High bounce rate on a landing page

A bounce rate higher than 55% is considered higher than average. So, when you see a landing page showing these numbers, that’s disappointing. Marketers know there can be many reasons people leave a webpage without taking any action, and the most common one – the page content doesn’t meet the visitors’ expectations in one way or another.

With that in mind, you may want to ask your visitors what prevented them from converting – be it a purchase, a subscription, a download, or any other action your landing page was optimized for. Here are some frequently named reasons you can include to your website exit survey:

The information about the product/service is not enough

The value doesn’t match the price

Lack of trust for a new brand

The process (registration/checkout/download) is too confusing

No easy way to contact technical support team

Shopping cart abandonment

Shopping cart abandonment is one of the biggest pain points for ecommerce store owners. In 2018, its average rate was higher than 70% for most sectors. Website exit surveys will surely help you define at least some of the reasons your store visitors don’t finish the purchase – and eliminate them.

All you need is to place one on the selected pages within the funnel – to target those who have added items to their carts and intent to leave before finalizing the checkout process. It’s always better to provide the answers your respondents could choose from but it’s also a good practice to allow for leaving comments. They will help you discover some unobvious reasons for cart abandonment.

Funnel drop-offs

Sometimes, you may see massive drop-offs from strategically important pages of your funnel even before the checkout process starts. Consider it a great opportunity because the visitors who have reached those pages were clearly interested in what you offer – yet something made them change their minds. Find out what it was using website exit surveys!

Here is a real-life example. SearchStar Digital Advertising Agency team increased conversion rate by 5% for their clients within a short period of time.

Using GetSiteControl, they quickly found out that people were dropping off because the value proposition wasn’t clear enough. So by adding just a few lines showing what’s included to the package, they managed to optimize CVR with minimum effort.

Content evaluation

Sometimes you may want to learn more about user experience on your website in general and evaluate certain pages in particular. For these purposes, time-delayed and website exit surveys are irreplaceable. And keep in mind that you don’t always have to stick to single choice surveys – there are also rating scales, checkboxes, and open-ended questions available. Either of them can work for you depending on the goals.

Wrapping up

Given that majority of people leave your website without taking action, website exit surveys are your only chance to get feedback from those who may have never provided it otherwise.

To make these surveys effective, keep them simple and carefully choose the pages they appear on. Make sure you display exit popups once and to the new visitors only – you don’t want to look intrusive in the eyes of those returning to your website. Finally, you can always A/B your widgets to find out which questions get higher engagement and bring results.