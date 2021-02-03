Shopping Cart Abandonment Statistic You Should Know in 2021

Shopping cart abandonment is the bane of any ecommerce brand’s existence.

No online store is immune. Even the most optimized, best-designed ecommerce stores will have some carts left behind.

But shopping cart abandonment may be more prevalent than you thought – and could be costing you much more than it should.

Here are the latest shopping cart abandonment statistics to keep in mind in 2021, as well as how to harness this knowledge to help you retain more customers and make more sales.

What is the average cart abandonment rate?

Average cart abandonment rates change every year. They’ll also differ depending on which study you look at.

The latest studies show that shopping cart abandonment ranges from 57.60% to 84.27%. And, according to the SaleCycle report, the numbers for different industries vary as well.

But those numbers only tell one side of the story. Did you know that mobile cart abandonment rates tend to be much higher than for desktops?

This is most likely because many ecommerce brand owners don’t optimize their mobile websites as much as they should.

The clunkier the shopping experience, the less likely a customer is to complete the purchase – especially if there are several steps involved.

Shopping cart abandonment is a huge problem for online retailers – here’s why

Yes, cart abandonment is an unavoidable reality of Ecommerce. But high rates can hurt online brands and prevent them from becoming profitable or scaling.

Even the lowest estimated percentage of abandonment cart rate (57.60%) loses you over half of your sales!

At worst, 84% is costing you nearly all of your sales. But those are averages, so your abandonment rate could be even higher than that.

In total, ecommerce stores lose 18$ billion in sales per year only because of cart abandonment alone.

This is a problem, especially if you are spending a lot on marketing. Whether you’re using organic or paid methods to drive traffic to your online store, every abandoned shopping cart is money wasted.

Here’s an example. If you have a Facebook ad campaign running with an average cost per click of $3, and 50% of those clicks initiate checkout, you now have a $6 cost per checkout.

With these numbers, let’s compare what the 50% cart abandonment rate looks like compared to 80%.

While your cost per conversion is only $12 in the former case, the latter gets you a cost per conversion of over $19.

Depending on your margins and shipping costs, this could make a huge difference in whether or not you actually make a profit.

But don’t despair – studies have shown that you can increase conversion rates by 35.26% by optimizing your website to decrease abandonment rates.

5 Reasons why shopping carts are abandoned (and how to prevent that)

So why do people abandon carts so frequently in the first place?

According to the shopping cart abandonment statistics collected by the Baymard Institute, the reasons are numerous:

First, let’s tackle what we just discussed – even if people are fully ready to buy your products, they’ll have a difficult time if your website is clunky.

Make sure your ecommerce store uses intuitive navigation and loads quickly, especially the checkout page.

The flow from “Add product to cart” to “Complete purchase” should also be obvious for your users. If they have to ask themselves how to initiate and complete the checkout process, there’s a higher chance they’ll either do it later, or completely abandon their cart in frustration.

However, website flow isn’t even the main reason why people don’t complete their purchases.

1. People might be not ready to buy right away

The most popular reason why people abandon shopping carts is actually not included in the list above because it’s purely behavioral and not related to the website design.

58.6% of users say they don’t complete purchases because they are just browsing and not quite ready to buy.

When someone isn’t ready to purchase, you may not be able to prevent the abandonment, but you can give them a solid reason to come back.

For example, you can use an exit-intent popup that gets triggered on the Checkout page to give users a special offer.

You can use this offer to add them to your email list or a messenger bot.

Now, this doesn’t mean your shoppers will buy right away. But now that you have their permission to email them, you can use a cart abandonment email sequence to attempt to close the deal.

And even if they don’t take you up on that offer, there’s a higher likelihood that they will return to your store if you have a solid email marketing strategy.

To replicate a popup like this one, you can use Getsitecontrol. It’s a no-code app for Ecommerce with a large gallery of popup templates to customize and add to your store. Here is a typical exit-intent popup example: