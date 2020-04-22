How to Successfully Sell on Shopify and Run a Profitable Ecommerce Business

So you’re finally launching your own ecommerce store – awesome!

While there are many platforms to choose from, like BigCommerce and WooCommerce, Shopify is still the most popular one, with 500,000 active stores and 40 billion dollars in sales.

It comes fully loaded with everything you need to launch an ecommerce store, with or without a developer. But for newcomers in the ecommerce world, all these features can definitely be intimidating.

And here’s the secret – creating and launching your store is only part of the job if you want to successfully run an ecommerce business.

Want to know how to sell on Shopify? In this post, you’ll find a detailed newbie-friendly guide. We’ll walk you through the initial store set up and cover some proven tips on building an email list, using popups, optimizing for search engines, and more.

What is Shopify?

Shopify is an all-inclusive platform that allows you to sell your products online without having to build an entire shopping platform from scratch.

It provides you with:

Domain and hosting

Shopping cart software

Order management

Easy website design tools

Free and paid website themes

Tools to build your brand

Free stock photos

And much more

And because Shopify provides all these tools, even brands with their own developers often choose to save time by using the platform.

You’ve probably been shopping online on Shopify stores without realizing it!

Why should you sell on Shopify?

First off, Shopify doesn’t leave its new users alone in the dirt to fend for themselves. If you’re a beginner in the world of ecommerce, they provide tons of support through their online academy, podcasts, blog, and guides.

You can also get 24/7 support if you get stuck.

Because Shopify is so popular, you’ll also find a rich selection of plugins on the Shopify app store to add more oomph and functionality to your own site. That fact alone makes Shopify worth it.

Anything you need to make your business thrive can be found either on the app store, or easily integrated with Shopify, even if it’s not available on the store.

Finally, Shopify provides you with a 90-day free trial. Yup, you read that right.

90 days is plenty of time for you to set up a minimum viable store and decide for yourself whether you like the platform or not.

How to sell on Shopify: getting started

First things first – you need a Shopify store.

Step 1. Set up your account

As mentioned above, you’ll get a free 90-day trial when you sign up for Shopify. Your first step is to sign up for that free trial and choose a store name:

It only takes a minute or two to set up your store, and then you’ll have the option to answer a few questions about yourself. You can also skip that if you prefer.

However, you won’t be able to skip entering your business address, so make sure you have one on hand. If you don’t have a brick and mortar store and don’t want to use your home address, consider getting a PO box.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll be greeted with your admin dashboard:

First off, don’t panic! There’s a lot to look at here, but let’s not get overwhelmed.

If you already have products to sell on Shopify, you won’t need to browse product sourcing apps, but just be aware that it’s a possibility for you.

Before you choose a theme and start designing your website, I’d suggest clicking on Add Domain. Otherwise, your domain will remain yourstorename(dot)myshopify(dot)com. Not super professional.

You can either connect an existing domain or buy a new one. If you buy directly from Shopify, prices start at $14 a year, which isn’t bad at all.

Step 2. Choose a theme and create your Shopify website

Now that you have your own domain, let’s click Home and customize your theme. You can choose to shop for free or paid themes, depending on your budget.

The free theme store has a very limited number of designs to choose from, but if you’re just getting started, they can do the trick.

However, I strongly advise you to pick a responsive theme. If your Shopify store only looks good on desktop, you’re going to leak potential customers big-time. Online shoppers who have a bad experience in your mobile store are 62% less likely to buy from you again.

And on Shopify, 69% of sales come from mobile devices, so definitely don’t overlook your mobile shoppers.

When you pick a theme, it will appear in your theme library. For example, I added the “Narrative” theme to my demo store below. Click Customize to start playing around with it.

I could write an entire article just on designing your website, but I’ll keep it short. Your theme comes free of images so you can add your own, and you can easily drag new sections from the left section of the designer window.

Notice the small icons at the very top? You can use them to toggle between the mobile, the desktop, and the full-width modes.

If you don’t want to design the site yourself and have some budget to get your store off the ground, you can choose to hire a developer or a designer who is comfortable with Shopify.

Step 3. Add your products

Now comes the fun part – adding the products you want to sell.

If you don’t have your own products, you can use a product-sourcing app right inside of Shopify.

Again, sourcing products and dropshipping could be a standalone topic, so I won’t dive any deeper than that here.

If you do have your own products, you can navigate to the Products section in your admin panel and either add products manually or import them in bulk.

When importing in bulk, you’ll have to use a CSV file that’s formatted correctly. Shopify provides you with such a file so you don’t have to figure it out by yourself.

Otherwise, you can add products one by one with an intuitive interface:

You can customize pretty much anything about your product, such as:

Title and description

Media files that go with it

Product type, collections, and tags

Pricing and “compare at” price, which will show price as reduced from a higher price

The cost per item (customers don’t see this)

Inventory details

Whether or not you want to track quantity and continue to sell when out of stock

Weight and customs information

Product variants

And that’s basically it! Once you’ve set up your theme and uploaded your products, you have an online store that’s ready to roll.

Now let’s make sure you actually sell your products.

How to sell more products on Shopify

Setting up your Shopify store is just the tip of the iceberg if you want to run a successful business.

Now let’s move to the tactics that will help you make more sales from day one.

Outline your email marketing strategy

The money is in the email list.

This saying is cliché by now, but it still holds true.

For every dollar spent on email marketing, the average return is $42.

Why is email so powerful? Think about it this way. When visitors land on your Shopify site, your store is just a tiny blip in their browsing history.

They may or may not buy. But if they don’t, chances are, they’ll never land on your store again.

Email marketing changes that. When you get access to your customers’ email addresses, you essentially purchase real estate in their email inbox.

The easiest way to get people to join your list is by offering some type of incentive in exchange for an email. Providing free shipping and discounts to new subscribers is the tried and proven tactic if you’re planning to sell on Shopify.