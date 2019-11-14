18 Best Shopify Apps to Increase Sales

Getsitecontrol makes it unbelievably easy to add any of these types of opt-in forms into your store, even if you have zero coding knowledge. You can display your popups based on several advanced targeting rules , including exit intent and scroll depth.

Your store may be capable of attracting and engaging new visitors, but your email list won’t grow without a proper email collection strategy. With the help of popups, floating bars, and slide-ins, this won't be the case.

Without further ado, here are the top 18 Shopify apps to increase sales and turn your store into an ecommerce powerhouse.

For your convenience, we’ve arranged them into the following categories:

To spare you the trouble, we’ve come up with our own list of best Shopify apps that will help you improve your marketing performance, boost your average order value, and increase your sales.

Shopify offers hundreds of sales-related apps to choose from in its App Store, but finding the right one for your store can be a headache.

The app has a 14-day trial with three possible monthly subscription plans starting at $9.

The best part? Getsitecontrol also lets you create pop-up product recommendations, pop-up surveys, pop-up coupon promos, and other kinds of popups for your campaigns.

Adding Getsitecontrol to your website will take a few minutes and creating your first popup will be a breeze thanks to its large gallery of free templates.

Getsitecontrol lets you fully customize the appearance of a popup based on your goals. You can add all sorts of fields, checkboxes, and extra buttons as you desire. For example, you can showcase an offer (like a discount) and build your email list simultaneously.

WooHoo is an app that increases the chances of getting people to sign up for your email list by using personalized coupon games. Unlike traditional popups, these games engage your visitors in the email capture process by using all sorts of fun campaigns such as:

Wheel of coupons

Card dance

Pick a gift

Reel of coupons

At the start of each game, the visitor is presented with all the possible rewards (your coupons). To start playing, they have to provide their email address. Once the game starts, the app will randomly select one of the rewards for them.

You can customize your games using any of the templates WooHoo provides to fit your store's visual aesthetics. For every new email subscriber you get, the app will push them using automatic integrations to email marketing providers such as MailChimp, Klaviyo, and Active Campaign.

The app has a 14-day trial with monthly subscription plans starting at $7.99 per month.

Giveaways are another popular option to acquire email addresses. Similar to games, giveaways reward people with coupons and free products. Usually, the gifts are large, which incentivize participants to share the giveaway with their friends.

Giveaway Ninja is an app that allows you to run these contests. In every case, winners are selected randomly, but here's the real kicker: they have to win entry points to have the highest chances of winning. These points are determined by the actions the participants take to promote the giveaway to their friends or to take actions the brand considers as valuable. Some actions are worth more points than others, including:

Referring friends

Tweeting a message

Following on Twitter, Pinterest, and Facebook

Visiting a YouTube Channel

Joining a newsletter

Giveaway Ninja allows you to create a landing page where you can embed your giveaway. You select your rewards and your entry points, and the app takes care of tracking the participants' actions and running the prize winner once the giveaway is over.

It also verifies every email address at sign-up. You can also ask users to confirm their address with an automated confirmation email and add a Recaptcha key to prevent spam and fraudulent signups.

Giveaway Ninja integrates with three of the largest email marketing platforms: ActiveCampaign, MailChimp, and Klaviyo.

The app has a 14-day trial with monthly subscription plans starting at $19 per month.

Shopify apps to increase average order value (AOV)

According to a report by Criteo, 93% of American shoppers claim discounts and offers to be important factors when deciding whether or not to purchase from a retailer or brand.

Booster is a Shopify app that helps you increase sales by enticing shoppers to buy in bulk at a lower per-unit price. For example, you could offer a 5% off when a customer:

Buys two or more of a certain product

Spends more than $200, or any other spending threshold

The app is highly customizable and requires zero coding knowledge.

Booster offers a 7-day free trial with a basic monthly subscription starting at $19.99.

Did you know that you can sell 73% more by bundling your products? Similar to bulk discounts, bundling different products in one value pack while discounting each individually incentivizes shoppers to increase their AOV.

Bundle Products and Discounts is the app that will help you set up combos and make an unlimited number of custom discounted bundles to show them anywhere in your store, including the shopping cart. You can also create a bundle-related page to display all existing bundles that can be easily added to the cart in one click.

What's more, you can automate the publication of your bundles by creating them in advance and setting the dates on which they will be active. This is especially handy when you’re getting ready for seasonal sales or other big events.

Bundle Products and Discounts has a 14-day trial with the only monthly subscription plan at $7.49.

If you want to increase your AOV, Also Bought may be the app you have been looking for. The app relies on strong data mining algorithms that find the best product recommendations to interest customers. It analyzes previous purchases in your store and produces a memory graph with information to cross-sell recommended products.

With Also Bought, your visitors will see a product slider with products usually bought together by other customers on the product page. You can customize your cross-sell widget in terms of its looks and location on the screen. Plus, you can fine-tune recommendations for each product manually and limit the maximum number of related items.

You can also show ratings from the most popular review apps, including Shopify Product Reviews, Yotpo, Loox, and others. You can also show compared prices and an “Add to cart” button for each product. Also Bought can analyze an unlimited number of products or orders, and there are no limitations to traffic in any of its plans.

The app offers a 30-day trial, and if you decide to upgrade, the subscription is just $9.99 per month.

Shopify apps to increase traffic

How well is your website indexed on Google? If you find the question difficult to answer, you may want to run an SEO audit.

SEO Booster is an essential app designed for non-technical marketers who want to go through the optimization process despite having zero SEO experience.

Some of its key features include the ability to fix broken links, update meta titles and description tags, improve your sitemap, and structure your store schema data.

The app is a breeze to use, and it will walk you through all these stages quickly and easily. You can set it up in less than 30 seconds and start improving your SEO right away.

SEO Booster is free for its most basic features, while its paid plans start at $39 per month.

If you are interested in running Facebook, Instagram, and Google ads but have no clue how to create and manage a campaign, sixads is for you. The app automatically uploads photos and videos as well as writes ad headlines for multiple products for you. In a few clicks, you can approve your ads with personalized copy and targeting options.

The app will also track your campaign's performance in every step of the buying funnel. The algorithms sixads uses will target your audience at the right time until they convert.

You won't have to manage separate ad accounts for each platform, as sixads takes care of it, even if you haven't opened an account with them yet—in this case, sixads will open them for you and create your pixels automatically.

sixads is free to install with paid plans starting at $14.99 per month.

Managing Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and every other social media account is time-consuming for most bootstrapped ecommerce stores. With the help of Outfy, you can automate all the work associated with posting and engaging with your social media accounts.

After installing the app, you will be able to create videos, collages, GIFs, and any type of image or graphic to promote your products on ten social networks, including the three we already mentioned. Whether you want to grow your following, engage your existing audience, or retarget your customers, Outfy will have you covered.

You can also curate and publish your posts on autopilot, similar to how a social media automation app works (think Buffer) but for images and videos.

Outfy comes with a 7-day trial, a free plan, and paid plans starting from $15 per month.

Shopify apps to increase sales through better customer experience

Your store's load speed is one of the most easily overlooked parts of your visitor's experience, and it can impact your SEO and usability. According to Google, pages that take between one to three seconds to load have a 32% chance of experimenting with higher bounce rates than those under one second.

Superchargify is an app that's perfect for optimizing your store's loading speed quickly. The app offers a combination of accelerated mobile pages (AMP) and progressive web apps (PWA); the former facilitates your store's loading time on mobile, while the latter enables your customers to install your store on their devices even if you don’t have a dedicated mobile app.

Considering that more than half of website traffic worldwide comes from mobile devices, using AMP and PWA in your store will improve your mobile experience. This has two main benefits:

Google has made mobile performance a part of its algorithm, meaning that your store may see a boost in its rankings Fast-loading pages tend to convert better due to a better user experience and a lower friction

With a no-code editor, Superchargify allows you to quickly customize a mobile page for your store and tailor it to the original design.

Superchargify offers a 30-day free plan. The paid monthly subscription starts at $9.

One core tenet of an optimal user experience is making it easy for your visitors to find everything they need quickly. One tool that plays a crucial role in this regard is search bars. According to a study done by Blue Fountain Media, more than 40% of customers consider the search section the most important feature on a content website. Forego your search bar, and you risk ruining your visitor's experience.

Searchanise will prevent that by offering an advanced personalized search bar with instant suggestions, stopwords, synonyms, redirects, and autocorrection. Used by over 12,000 ecommerce stores worldwide, industry-leading brands including Philips, Boeing, Levi's, Durex use it to power their search bars.

The app offers an unlimited number of searches per month, all-time analytics, and many customizable filters, including price, availability, and product type. If you are interested in the international market, Smart Search lets you set up multiple search languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Greek, and Cyrillic.

The app has a 14-day free trial and a $9 monthly subscription plan.

The power of online reviews is undeniable: 91% of 18-34-year-olds trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations, while 94% of consumers say that online reviews make them more likely to purchase from a business.

With Judge.me, you can collect and display customer reviews, including user-generated photos and videos. The app allows you to send both manual and automatic customer feedback emails, SMS messages, and web push notifications, which you can time based on triggers like order fulfillment and shipping.

The app lets you publish your reviews automatically with predetermined conditions or moderate them before publishing. You can also reply to your customers and handpick the most remarkable reviews to showcase in the reviews carousel.

The app has a forever-free plan with unlimited product review requests, photo and video-based reviews, and more features, and a $15 per-month monthly subscription plan that includes Q&A, coupons, and more.

Shopify apps to help you interact with customers

Offering live chat in an ecommerce store is a well-known common practice. With Tidio, you can use live chat, bots, and marketing automation to provide a rich customer experience.

Tidio allows you to respond to customer inquiries during your working hours using your customer service representatives, while bots have your back outside their working hours. The most exciting part? You can set up bots to react to common customers’ behavior, such as cart abandonment and cursor movement (think scroll depth and exit-intent). They will be able to respond to popular questions, ask for the reason for abandonment, and even offer discounts.

Once you install it, it will only take you a few clicks to add bots that will check product availability, inform you about delivery status, and give the estimated delivery time. When faced with an issue, the bot will transfer the conversation to an operator.

Tidio’s basic plan is free, while the paid subscription starts at $15 per month.

The Facebook Messenger Shopify app allows you to communicate with your customers using one of the most popular messaging apps.

With this app, you can connect your store with your Facebook business page to send receipts and order shipping notifications to subscribed customers. Whenever there is a new marketing campaign, you can also send out custom messages to your audience.

To get more customers to subscribe to your Facebook page, the app brings a nifty widget offering to opt-in via Facebook Messenger while browsing the store. The dashboard is very straightforward and won’t take much time to get the hang of. And the best thing about Facebook Messenger is that it’s completely free of charge.

Your visitors will have questions; it's not a matter of whether they will have them, but when they will do so and how you can answer them quickly.

With HelpCenter, you can create an informative FAQ page that answers your customers’ questions before they contact you. You can create a multilingual, SEO-friendly FAQ page that fully integrates with the site design and that's mobile-optimized in 10 minutes.

The app lets you publish searchable questions and answers organized into sections and categories. You can even add pictures for brand promotion, cross-sell, and up-sell.

You can also integrate it with different live chat apps, including your Facebook Messenger account. The app also lets your customer service agents access customer purchase and inquiry history, and cancel, duplicate, or refund their orders.

HelpCenter is free to install and use for up to 50 tickets per month. Their paid monthly subscription plan starts at $29.95 per month, billed monthly, or $14.92 per month, billed annually.

Shopify apps to help you increase sales with loyalty and trust

Rise.ai is an app for building loyalty programs that incentivize customers to develop brand loyalty. One study done by Wirecard found that 51% of respondents have indicated incentives can sway them to choose one brand over another one.

This app lets you set up your loyalty programs and cash rewards however you see fit and automate them right away. For instance, your customers can automatically receive gifts after purchasing three times from you, or you can offer them 3% of their purchase as cashback, among other options.

Rise.ai also lets you schedule your gift cards and go as far as to send physical gift cards. To keep customer engagement high, you can also automate reminders about redeemable bonuses on your customers’ accounts.

Rise Gift Card Loyalty Program has a 7-day trial with four possible monthly subscription plans starting at $9.99.

Yotpo is one of the best Shopify apps to increase sales available in the App Store. It helps brands increase their customer lifetime value by rewarding customers with points based on specific valuable actions, such as purchases, account sign-ups, birthdays, reviews, referrals, and social media shares.

With Yotpo, you can build a referral program that rewards customers based on the number of people they refer. You can also stimulate repeat purchases redemption options such as coupons, discounts, free shipping, and free products.

Yotpo is free to install for stores with less than 100 monthly orders and offers paid plans starting at $29 per month.

Most people feel somewhat vulnerable when giving out personal information online. To fix this issue, brands use trust badges, which put their customers at ease. Knowing that a website is secure and the payment is processed safely makes shopping online more comfortable.

Trust Hero displays payment and security badges on your product pages, making your website more trustworthy and reducing customers’ anxiety.

Trust Hero will help you set up everything in under two minutes without having to enter a single line of code. The badges are customizable to better match the website's original design. More importantly, the app is completely free of charge.

Wrapping up

The 18 Shopify apps we showed you here offer a diverse number of benefits for your ecommerce store. If you haven't used any of these apps or if you have only used a few of them, pick one per category and try them.

Even though business success comes after months (if not years) of hard work, with the right combination of Shopify apps, the results won’t take too long to appear.