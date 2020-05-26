5 Ways to Maximize Your Post-Purchase Customer Experience

How people feel about your brand often has as much to do with what happens after they click the “Buy” button as with what happens before.

So, if your company isn’t optimizing that after experience, chances are, you’re missing out on significant recurring revenue while overspending on customer acquisition. And since acquiring a new customer is 5 times more expensive than keeping an existing one, you might be overspending a lot if you don’t invest in customer retention.

Keeping customers happy and encouraging repeat interactions should be one of your main goals. That means you need a clear post-purchase strategy that fosters loyalty.

In this article, we’ve put together five must-have elements for your strategy and the reasons behind them to help you guide the finer details of your interactions.

Let’s get started with the most important thing: how you approach sales management.

1. Manage all sales through a single platform (adopt omnichannel)

An important piece of a post-purchase strategy is being able to contact customers — regardless of how they learned about your company and which platform they used to make a purchase.

The tricky part is to keep all the data in one place when you’re selling on multiple platforms.

So, how do you ensure communication with your customers is seamless? Start by writing down all the places people find you and interact with you. Then, take your follow-up plans and ensure they’re the same for every channel.

Often, you’ll hear this called omnichannel management.

Don’t let the terminology intimidate you because it’s all about keeping the communication process organized. By bringing everything together, you’re able to make the follow-up process the same for customers from every channel.

For example, whether they buy from your website or make a purchase via your Instagram, there should be consistency in the price, purchase confirmation emails, package tracking, and more.

The good news is that many ecommerce platforms will automate this for you. They take all the sales you get and put them in one place. As a result, you can quickly look at a dashboard and understand you made 12 sales this morning, instead of having to go to a bunch of different sites to check the performance of each one.

When you use such a platform, it is also easier for your warehouse team to make sure they pick, pack, and ship all your orders. When you grow big enough to need to outsource fulfillment, the omnichannel approach makes it easier to hand operations off to a logistics partner.

From the customer’s perspective, it means that buying from you and getting service is simpler: no need to google and tag your company on social media trying to understand the order confirmation emails that aren't even from your brand.

2. Adopt honesty as company policy

The fastest way to lose a customer is to fail to meet their expectations.

Think about it in your own life. There’s barely any chance you would do business a second time with a company that:

❌ Adds hidden fees on the final checkout screen

❌ Goes back on their word for returns and refunds

❌ Sends you a coupon that doesn’t work

❌ Doesn’t acknowledge or respond to your feedback

Customers are going to reach out post-purchase, whether it’s to find the tracking number, ask for a bill, inquire about delays, or just leave a review. Whenever you disrupt these options by delivering misinformation, you risk losing those customers and having them tell others not to buy from you.

Honesty is how you beat this.

Be upfront about your return policy. Never hide fees or restrictions on coupons. Avoid anything that might make a customer think you’re trying to “trick” them. Being clear about your business in these areas will help ensure customers trust you when they have an issue that’s outside of the norm.

When your approach is fully transparent, especially with service and returns, 97% of people say they’re more likely to buy from you again.

So, the question here is, how do you make sure you’re honest and then share that with customers?

There are a few quick options. First, you always want to have a live chat to ensure customers can have their questions answered promptly. Second, you can use follow-up emails to provide tracking information and other order details. Finally, make sure your FAQ page and return policy are easily accessible.

It’s a great practice to have the return instructions clear on all pages (try adding them to the footer) and give additional helpful information on product pages. Even if you don’t have a developer, you can easily add a sticky bar to your website and link to the return policy page.