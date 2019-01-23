Implement effective popup surveys for your website

Are you looking for a way to improve the visitor experience on your website and collect feedback? Here's something to help you easily create eye-catching popup surveys and target them for specific pages or audiences.

Popup surveys are better than the embedded ones because you can control exactly when, where, and how they appear on a website. Such surveys are much more likely to get noticed by the visitors, and you’ll be able to display them when people are most likely to be ready to engage. In this post, we'll show you exactly how to add one to your website with the help of Getsitecontrol. We’ll also walk you through the ways to attract more respondents to participate in your research.

For those of you who don’t know much about Getsitecontrol, it’s an easy-to-use set of smart widgets for conversion optimization. The tool enables you to quickly create popup survey forms that will help you find out: How satisfied your customers are

How well your marketing strategy performs

Why your visitors abandon particular pages

What expectations your prospects have, and much more The surveys can be customized to appear on select pages after a time delay, upon page scrolling, or right before a visitor exits. And the best part: it requires zero coding knowledge. How to set up your popup surveys with ease: Open your Getsitecontrol dashboard. Click Create widget and go to the upper left corner of the screen to choose Conduct a survey from the menu that drops down on click. You can select a template and choose a webpage position for your survey on your right. Then click Next. Go ahead and adjust the copy and the design on the next screen. The Appearance tab will help you add images, change colors and dimensions. The Content tab lets you type your question and set up response options. There’s also a Targeting option in the upper left corner. It enables you to show your popup survey only to specific categories of visitors based on how many pages they’ve seen, where they are located, which device they are using, and other parameters. Finally, the Integrations tab helps you connect your survey form with hundreds of supported applications and send data from Getsitecontrol to third party online tools. And now you should be all set. Click Save and leave the page by clicking the “x” icon next to it. Don’t forget to activate the survey widget by clicking Activate now. Well, that was quick, wasn’t it? Now go ahead and check out your website to see how your widget works. Even after publishing the survey, you’ll be able to customize it in terms of how it looks, who it’s displayed to and when. How to maximize the number of completed surveys on your website Filling out a survey isn’t the biggest incentive for most people. But there are ways to make it more attractive to your website visitors. Below, we’ve reviewed some recommendations.

1. Make the survey coherent with your website One can tell if there are alien interface elements on your website. They often look as if they haven’t been given proper attention to and clearly they aren’t too enticing to interact with. Good looks are critical if you want to create a sense of professionalism. And professional-looking website forms appear authentic, trustworthy and therefore produce a positive impression on visitors. The Appearance tab offers plenty of tools to help you create a survey that will perfectly match your website style and grab your visitors’ attention without being distracting.

2. Keep it clear and concise It’s always a good idea to let visitors know why you’re conducting your research in the first place. It may even encourage them to take the survey. Yet, as you probably know, not every survey that gets started, get completed. So, if you want to minimize the number of incomplete responses, try to make it brief and easy to follow. Ideally, your survey should be under 10 questions and take less than 5 minutes to finish.

It’s unlikely that someone will be happy about having to ‘confront’ a survey upon entering your website. Give your visitors time to look around and engage with your content. It’s best to delay the popup for a minute or so or even bring it up when a visitor leaves the website. You’ll find the corresponding settings on the Targeting tab.

4. Choose the right target audience Let’s say your website supports multiple languages. In this case, you’ll need to adjust targeting settings so that every visitor will see the survey in their language. To that properly, create multiple widgets in different languages and set them up to be displayed to the corresponding audience only. Use the Content tab to easily customize all the texts, field labels, and buttons in your widgets.

5. Test your survey thoroughly Take your time to see if the popup survey is properly displayed in all browsers on both desktop and mobile platforms. It’s also a good idea to proofread the copy carefully or have someone do that for you to ensure high quality. Finally, you can create widget variations with different display triggers and altered descriptions to see which one attracts more respondents. Getsitecontrol popup A/B testing tool will help you with that.