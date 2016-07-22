Add a “How did you hear about us” survey to your website

You can display this survey anywhere on your website and it may look somewhat like this:

So, why not ask your visitors how they learned about you? A quick survey will eliminate the guesswork and help identify the channels you otherwise might be unable to track.

If you advertise your business on different channels, you’re probably wondering what’s really working for you and what’s not. Sure, there are various web analytics tools showing you where your website visitors come from, but they won’t be able to provide you with deeper insight.

Use the template as is or make any changes you wish to create a unique widget.

Once we’re done with a brief technical part, we’ll go over tips and tricks to help you maximize the survey completion rate.

In this post, you’re going to learn how to create a simple “How did you hear about us” survey using Getsitecontrol online form builder. It’s a powerful tool to help you create any type of forms and popups requiring zero coding knowledge or experience.

To kick things off, here’s a quick guide on how you can create a survey widget with ease:

Get yourself a Getsitecontrol account. Open the admin dashboard, click Create widget, and select Conduct a survey from the dropdown menu in the top left corner of the screen. There are four available widget positions to choose from: a modal, a slide-in , a bar, and a panel. Modals and slide-ins will work best because they proactively engage with website visitors, unlike bars and panels that only open upon click. Pick a template that appeals to you and proceed to customize it. In the next screen, change the copy of your survey and customize its fields. You want to make this survey as easy to fill out as possible. So instead of asking an open-ended question, just enumerate options and ask your visitors to select. If you want to allow for selecting several options — use checkboxes. For a single-option survey, use radio buttons. Finally, adjust the design of your survey widget in the Appearance tab. You can play with the size of the elements, change colors and add images. When you’re done, proceed to the Save & close button.

If you’ve followed these steps, you’ll find yourself in the admin dashboard. There, you can just choose to activate the form and it will go live right away on every page of your website.

And this is it. You already know how to create a basic “How did you hear about us” survey. Good job! Now, let’s talk about how to get maximum responses.

Maximize the completion rate of your survey

Surveys might be easy to participate in, but still, people often ignore them. To help you get as many responses as possible, we’ve shared a few proven tips below.

1. Display “How did you hear about us” survey at the right moment

What is the right moment to ask visitors where they learned about you? To answer this question, you need to figure out when your website visitors are more likely to engage with you.

Technically, you can display this survey:

At once — as soon as a visitor opens your website.

With a delay — several seconds after the visit session starts.

Right before they leave — by creating a website exit survey.

You can also ask your clients to fill out the survey after they’ve had a positive interaction with the website. For instance, right after they sign up for your newsletter, buy from you, get their questions answered, or issues resolved.

To display the survey according to your preferences, select the desired conditions in the Targeting tab.

If you want the survey to pop up upon button click (and you have basic programming knowledge), you can display widgets based on your site logic, too.

2. Add a welcome page to your survey

In Getsitecontrol, you can add extra pages to your survey and use them as welcome pages or form submission success pages.

A welcome page is an extra page displayed before the survey question.

It is typically used to explain the purposes of the survey and entice visitors to participate. Having a welcome page might be a good idea because it creates higher chances of grabbing visitors’ attention.

A welcome message may look something like this: