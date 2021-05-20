Add a “Take a survey” button to your website

This is what it looks like

If you want to survey your website visitors, pop-up survey forms are the best way to do that. However, if you want to avoid using popups and let visitors voluntarily participate, you can use a floating survey button that launches a form when visitors click on it.

For this tutorial, we’ll be using a demographic survey , however, feel free to select any other form.

There’s a wide choice of survey examples in the Getsitecontrol template gallery. Whether you want to collect product feedback, measure your customer satisfaction level, or conduct marketing research, you’ll be able to find the right form.

All you need is to select a survey form and a floating button from the template gallery, and then connect them on your website. Follow the guidelines below to see what the process looks like, step by step.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to create a survey form like this one using Getsitecontrol, an intuitive website form builder.

You can also receive instant email notifications each time someone fills out the form.

Once visitors start participating in your survey, you’ll be able to download submissions in bulk, view them one by one, or aggregate them in any 3rd-party cloud app — Google Sheets, for example.

One of the biggest advantages of this format is that the respondents can fill out the form right there without being taken to another page.

Once you find the right template, click on it and follow the prompts on the right-hand side to proceed to the Getsitecontrol dashboard.

Step 2. Customize the form

On the first screen, you can tailor the survey form to your needs: edit the copy and color theme; add, customize, or remove fields, or create new pages.

Suppose you want to add an intro page to explain what the survey is about and incentivize visitors to participate. Just hit the “+” button to create a new page, drag it to the front, and type your intro text.

Similarly, you can create a submission success message that appears on the last page after respondents fill out the form.

For example, if you promised a discount code to those who participate in your research, this will be the best place to deliver your survey incentive.

Step 3. Adjust the display conditions

Once you’re done editing the survey form, you need to make sure the form will only pop up when visitors click on the survey button. To do that, open the Targeting tab, scroll down to the Start to display the widget section, and remove the default ‘at once’ condition.

Keep the rest of the default settings unchanged.

If you want to receive email notifications each time someone fills out the form, type your address in the Notifications tab.

Once you’re finished customizing the survey, hit Save & close in the top right corner and follow the prompts to activate the form.

Step 4. Select a survey button template

Now that the form is ready, all you need is to choose the survey button that will be used to launch the form on your website. Use the quick-start template gallery on the right to select the button you like. Then proceed to add it to the dashboard and edit the text on the button.

💡 Instead of writing “Take a survey”, consider a more incentivizing call to action. For instance, if you’re offering a discount in exchange for participation, you can type “Get a 20% discount”.

Step 5. Connect the survey button to the form

The last step is to connect the survey button and the form you’ve created earlier.

Find Background click , remove any default option, and hit + Add action . Proceed to Show widget and select your survey form from the list.

Keep in mind that you can change the color, font, and position of the survey button, too. Feel free to toggle with the Design controls to achieve a better match with the style of your website.

Once ready, hit Save & close , activate the button, and it will instantly go live on your website.

More survey button examples for your website

Although the floating button is the most common format to feature a survey, there are other options you may want to consider.

Panel

If your survey consists of one or two questions only, a panel might be a suitable option for you. Click on the template below to see what it looks like in action.