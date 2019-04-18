Every complaint is an opportunity for you to find out what's bothering your clients or your prospects, and how you can improve your products and services to make them happier. If you want your website visitors to be able to submit complaints online you can easily create a complaint form with custom fields using GetSiteControl website contact form .

This is a basic example of a complaint form that can be published on any website:

A complaint form may appear on any page as a floating side button or a tab at the bottom right/left corner where your website visitors will instantly notice it. Based on your goals, you can adjust the color to make it more eye-catching and place any call-to-action that suits your business niche. Use it to set the tone of communication with the audience.

After all, there is a difference between a generic “Submit your complaint” and a more empathetic “Complaints? We’re here to help”.

But before you even get to writing the copy, let us show you few technicalities about creating a complaint form for your website. No worries, you won’t have to deal with code, and the entire process will take you a few minutes. Once the short technical part of this article is over, we’ll provide you with a generic complaint form template you can use “as is” or modify according to your needs.

How to create a complaint form in GetSiteControl

First, you’ll need to register a GetSiteControl account and connect it to your website. If you’re on WordPress, that’s easily done with a dedicated plugin. If you’re using any other website platform, check out our short instruction on how to do it. When you’re done, follow these steps:

Sign in to your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Contact On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your form. We recommend considering one of the last four webpage positions. Buttons and tabs are always in sight and they don’t appear distracting for user experience. When clicked on, they open a full-size form your visitors will be able to fill out. On the Content tab choose the Complaint form template from the dropdown list. If you don’t find it fully suitable for your case, you can add, delete, and modify the fields - or create an entirely new form from scratch. Save the widget by clicking OK and activate it.

When you’re finished, the complaint form widget will instantly appear on every page of your website. Each time a visitor fills it out, you’ll immediately receive a notification via email and will be able to respond directly. If such an instant reaction isn’t a part of your policy, you can download all the messages submitted through the form as a single report at any time right from the dashboard and respond at your discretion.

The report will be organized in an Excel file. Apart from the message and email address, you’ll get the data on the complainant’s location, device, the page where the form was filled out and the date they have submitted a complaint.

Another tip you might find useful is placing the complaint form on specific pages only. Perhaps, you have a dedicated page for all the interactions with the audience. Or maybe in your case, it simply doesn’t make sense to have a complaint form on the home page. If any option is relatable, go to the Targeting tab during the setup and include or exclude those pages from the list where the form will be shown.

Complaint form template: customization tips

To make it easier for you to start, we’ll share a suggested complaint form example that can be adapted to any business.

The one above includes the basic information about the complainant and a couple of additional fields to get a better picture of the complaint nature. For instance, if it’s an online store, the dropdown menu may include options like “Problem during purchase”, “Delivery issue”, and “Item quality”. If you provide services, you can tweak this field accordingly to narrow down the customer’s reasoning.

If you have assumptions on what the message may be about, dropdown menus and radio buttons are quite convenient. They save time for the customer and help you see the source of most issues when analyzing complaints in bulk.

Now, another question is whether you should make all fields required. Most complaint form templates include Name, Email address, and Date as mandatory fields, but if you want to allow for submitting complaints anonymously, you can leave them as non-required by unchecking the corresponding boxes. Plus, the automated report will show you the exact date when the complaint was submitted, so you don’t need to ask for it either.

Finally, the resolution suggestion field might be a good idea for two reasons.

First, you show your customers you’re willing to take their desires into consideration.

Second, this insight may help your support team shorten the email conversation by instantly offering the resolution based on the customer’s request.