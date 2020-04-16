Customer Feedback Form Examples: What Exactly You Should Ask and When

Are your customers truly satisfied with your product or service? Can you even answer that question? Do you know how to figure it out? There’s no way to reactively change your product or service without meaningful insights from your audience. And if you, like most people, can’t read minds – there’s a simple solution to this. Customer feedback forms. In this blog post, we’ll review the most commonly used customer feedback surveys and show you exactly how to add them to your website using the Getsitecontrol form builder.

We’ll also share a few techniques to help you collect feedback using the right approach. Without further ado, let’s dive right in. What are the most popular customer feedback survey types? There is no one-size-fits-all customer feedback form. It is more of an umbrella term for tools used to measure customer satisfaction and determine whether or not they were able to reach their goal. This goal could be anything from product satisfaction to how simple it was to find certain information on your website. The most popular customer feedback form types are: Customer Satisfaction Survey (CSAT)

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Customer Effort Score (CES) Let’s look at each type in more detail. CSAT (Customer Satisfaction Survey) CSAT surveys are your bread and butter when it comes to customer feedback forms. They are the easiest way to find out how happy your customers are about your product or service. A CSAT form typically measures customer satisfaction on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 means complete dissatisfaction and 5 means complete satisfaction. Here is an example of a simple CSAT survey form powered by Getsitecontrol:

If you’d like to add it to your website, just hit the See live preview link and follow the instructions. Now, collecting this data is important, but you should also know how to use it. To calculate your CSAT score, you can use a simple equation. Take the number of satisfied customers divided by the total number of survey responses and multiplied by 100. Your satisfied customers are those who responded with a 4 or 5. CSAT score = # of satisfied customers / # of responses X 100 For instance, if you have 26 customer responses, and 20 of them are 4 or 5, your CSAT score is 20/26x100. Which is equal to 76.9%. Now, the timing matters too. As a rule of thumb, you want to display your survey shortly after a customer has made a purchase or had any interaction with your team – while their engagement level is still high. Using Getsitecontrol, you can do it by: Placing a survey popup on your website

Sending a link to the survey via email To learn how exactly you can do that, keep reading this article – we’ll talk about each option in a few paragraphs. NPS (Net Promoter Score Survey) The NPS survey helps you evaluate how likely your customers are to recommend your business to others. You can think of it as a way to measure your customers’ loyalty. For example, here is a typical NPS survey form you can see on many websites:

Once you open the dropdown menu, there is a scale from 0 to 10, where 0 means “Not at all likely”, and 10 means “Extremely likely”. Unlike CSAT surveys, the NPS forms can be sent up to 30 days after the purchase. Since you’re trying to understand a customer’s feelings about your business in general (not a single interaction or a specific product), you might want to give them enough time to shape their opinion. If you’d like to learn more about NPS, check out the ultimate guide to using NPS surveys we’ve published on our blog. CES (Customer Effort Score Survey) Customer Effort Score surveys help you understand how easy it is to do business with you. These customer feedback forms are typically focused around the purchasing process, finding information on your website, or even resolving issues involving your products and services. Here is an example of a CES survey form:

The data you collect from it is vital to maximizing conversions. Think about it this way. Regardless of how great your products are, if any step of the buyer’s journey isn’t intuitive enough, you might be losing money. Just like CSAT surveys, the CES survey is touchpoint-based and it should be displayed right after the interaction. For instance, you may want to display it after a customer: Uses your product or service

Has a chat with your customer service

Browses the help section on your website For more CES survey examples, check out our guide to measuring customer effort score. More question types and techniques for your customer feedback form While CSAT, NPS, and CES are considered the three pillars of customer feedback surveys, sometimes you might need to ask different types of questions. Below, we’ll show the most common examples. Open-ended questions Pre-written survey responses are great for collecting quantitative data and recognizing tendencies. To gather qualitative data, however, open-ended questions might be a better choice. Open-ended questions will often answer the “why” that you need to modify and improve your product. Although they clearly require more effort from your customers (and that means lower response rate), don’t hesitate to ask open-ended questions. For example, look at how Reebok displays a customer feedback form slide-in right on the product page: If you plan to add a similar survey to your store, think of the webpage where you’d like to display it and decide the conditions that should trigger the popup. For instance, Reebok displays their survey after you spend some time on the product page without adding it to the cart. Of course, analyzing responses to open-ended questions will be a bit more difficult because it requires you to manually go through every submission. However, the info gathered from these questions can be extremely valuable for your marketing strategy. You can even use them to ask for testimonials. Take this customer feedback form as an example:

The most important tip here? Ask specific questions and don’t hesitate to add microcopy to make the purpose of the question clear to the respondents. Demographic surveys When you want to deepen the understanding of your audience, demographic surveys are the way to go. These surveys typically ask questions about a customer’s age, gender, location, marital status, level of education, or their current employment.

The information you’ll receive can help you create a more precise profile of a buyer persona and make data-driven decisions for your marketing strategy. Remember, that you can always create a multi-page survey and pair questions to have a clearer understanding of your target audience behavior. Website exit surveys Customer feedback forms triggered by an interaction allow you to learn the impression your product or service has produced on a customer. But what if a potential customer leaves before they get to interact with your business? What if they close the page without taking any action? Placing an exit-intent survey will help you find out why people abandon your website. If you need to figure out why your landing page underperforms or if you need to reduce bounce rate on your website, why not collect first-hand data? Use the exit-intent trigger to ask your visitors why they are leaving right before they hit the exit button.

Alternatively, on the pages where you know customers have completed the interaction, you can ask to rate your business before leaving. When in doubt, use Likert scale surveys You’ve surely taken Likert scale surveys before, perhaps even without knowing the name of this technique. What are they exactly? The Likert scale is a scientifically proven technique used for creating customer feedback survey forms. It is designed to help you understand your customers’ behavior better using a 5-point scale going from one extreme to another. Using the Likert scale, you can ask various questions about a given subject or a specific aspect of your product. For instance, here is a survey displayed by Fiverr, a marketplace for freelance services, after you accept the project and confirm the payment. Notice how both questions in this survey go from one extreme to another and include neutral responses as well. Customer feedback forms using the Likert scale don’t just show you how people feel about certain aspects of your product — they also pinpoint the intensity of those feelings. How to display customer feedback forms? Now that you know about the different types of customer feedback forms and what they’re used for, let’s see how you can actually put these surveys in front of your customers. Generally, you can either display them on your website or send them to your customers via email. We’re going to show you how to perform both tactics. Display a customer feedback form on your website Popups and slide-ins are a great, non-intrusive way to invite customers to participate in a survey. All you need is to decide which user action should trigger the survey to pop up. For example, using the Getsitecontrol Targeting settings, you can display your survey when a customer: Lands on a selected page

Spends some time on a page

Scrolls down the page content

Starts heading to exit button

Clicks on any link on the page Having a customer feedback form on your website is convenient for conducting touchpoint surveys. Popups give you a chance to ask for a customer’s opinion right away, while the interaction with your product or service is still at the forefront of their mind. To create a survey popup for your website, pick a survey template from the Getsitecontrol gallery and add it to your dashboard. Then, go to the Targeting tab, type the URL of the page where you want the survey to display and select the desired condition. Once you activate the widget and it starts collecting responses, you’ll be able to download all the data and see real-time statistics at any point. Link to your customer feedback form via email The alternative way to invite people to participate in your survey is via a direct link to that survey. For example, if you want to conduct an NPS survey, it’s best to do it after a customer has shaped their opinion about your business. That means, sending an email a few days after the interaction might be more efficient than displaying the survey on the website. Notice how Saks Fifth Avenue sends an NPS survey via email a week after you made a purchase on their website. Asking for your opinion on the day of purchase would be too soon. However, a survey conducted several days later – when you have already completed your customer journey and likely received the purchase – gives them a chance to collect more meaningful feedback. To replicate this scenario using Getsitecontrol, create a fullscreen NPS form and use the Get link feature to copy the direct link to your survey. Then, you can place that link to an email, publish it on social media, distribute via messengers or any other platform. Why is it so important to have a customer feedback form? Gathering feedback from your audience is crucial if you aim to constantly improve your business and optimize conversions. It is also an investment in relationships with your customers. By proactively asking for customers’ opinion, you show how valuable it is. And when they feel heard and appreciated, it’s a strong reason to remain loyal to your brand. This is personalization 101! On top of that, you get a chance to identify the people who really love your product – the potential promoters. If you capture their emails along with the survey responses, you can further increase interaction, ask them to leave a testimonial, or invite them to your referral program. Start collecting customer feedback today Now that you’ve had an overview of different survey types, the techniques, and survey question examples, it’s time to start gathering data. With Getsitecontrol, adding a customer feedback form to your website will be a matter of minutes. Start with going through the widget template gallery and select the surveys that might be relevant to your business. Next, add them to your dashboard, specify the pages and conditions to control where and when those surveys will appear. If you need to adjust the copy or the appearance, you’ll be able to do it right in the dashboard, with no technical skills required.

Main illustration by Icons8