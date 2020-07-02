10 Shopify Popups to Make Your Store Conversion Rates Go Through the Roof

You’ve probably heard that Shopify popups can be very efficient. You’ve surely seen other stores using popups. And now, you want to try them, too! But where do you begin? The best way to get started is to see what other successful businesses are doing. Popups are widely popular in ecommerce, and at the same time, they are very easy to implement even if you have zero technical knowledge. To help you out, we’ve collected 10 Shopify popup examples from various stores. Beyond just showing what each popup is great for, we’ll also tell you exactly how to replicate them for your website. “Popup” is an umbrella term for email subscription forms, surveys, calls to action, or notifications that pop up while a visitor is browsing your store. They don’t necessarily appear in the center of a page – sometimes, they can slide in from the side, top or bottom of a page. Moreover, and you’ll notice it while reading this post, most stores use multiple popups simultaneously to achieve various goals. Take The Sill, an online plant shop, as an example. The Sill uses a Shopify email popup to grow their list of subscribers and a sticky call-to-action bar at the top of the webpage to drive visitors to their summer collection. Now, the truth is, not all popups are created equal. If you want your Shopify popups to deliver results, you should stick to the best practices: Create a cohesive design – whenever possible, try to use matching colors, fonts, and styles to make sure the popup appears as a part of your website rather than a 3-rd party tool.

Use a clear call to action – be precise yet concise about what happens when a visitor hits a button or fills out a form. Stay away from generic CTAs like “Subscribe” or “Shop” and try to include the value your visitors gain by taking that action.

Set up behavior triggers – instead of displaying a large modal popup right after someone lands at your online store, wait until they get familiar with the product. For example, if you want to invite people to join your email list, it’s best to let them spend a few seconds on a page first or scroll down a little. If you want minimum interference with user experience on your website, you can always switch from modal popups to sticky bars or slide-ins. Slide-ins are a perfect middle ground between a CTA that is too distracting and the unnoticeable one. Make a click on the example below to see how it works.

Now that we got that sorted out, let’s see how other businesses use the best practices to create Shopify popups. In the list below, we’ve included Shopify popups for collecting emails, announcing updates, notifying customers of free shipping, and requesting feedback. For each example, we’ve also included templates you can use for replicating the popups you like on your website. Without further ado, let’s get right to it! Tluxe is an Australian design clothing brand. They greet first-time store visitors with a popup offering a discount in exchange for a subscription. Here is what makes this Shopify email popup so great: Lead magnet – hands down, providing a discount is the best way to “bribe” people into joining your email list, especially if you are an ecommerce store.

Timely appearance – the form is displayed soon after you arrive at their website, and the copy reflects that by welcoming you to the website and inviting you to join the family.

Cohesive design – Tluxe is all about minimalism and sustainable clothing. Does it look like their popup design was created with the same vision in mind? It sure does. Click on the template below and follow the step-by-step instructions to add it to your website. You’ll be taken to a Getsitecontrol popup builder dashboard, where you’ll be able to change the copy and add extra fields if you want to.

Once you’re done, choose when and where to display the popup using Targeting rules. Plus, you might want to connect the form to your email marketing software to make sure every new subscriber’s email goes straight to the list. 2. 49th Parallel Coffee Roasters – email subscription slide-in 49th Parallel is a roastery focused on unique blends, and they target coffee lovers who want to stay updated with the new releases and seasonal campaigns. To invite people to subscribe, the company uses a slide-in that pops up from the right-hand side. Here are the tips you might want to borrow from this example: Color scheme – notice how well-thought-out this popup is. From the color scheme to the image and font – it’s a 100% match to the style of the website.

Clear value – although the 49th Parallel doesn’t offer a discount in exchange for an email, you get a clear idea of what exactly you’re subscribing to. For those interested in trying new coffee blends, this is a sufficient incentive.

Just one field – having as few fields as possible is the best practice for boosting form submission rates. If you can afford to ask for email only – do it. Hit the template below to activate the live preview mode and see it in action. If you like the slide-in, follow the instructions to add it to your website.

Once you edit the copy, you can leave the subscription form as is or upload your own image and even change the color theme to your taste. If you have basic tech knowledge, you’ll be able to easily achieve a perfect match using the CSS editor. 3. Juno – email subscription bar Juno is a beauty company with a focus on makeup products. If you want to stay posted about new product launches, discounts, and events, you can subscribe to their newsletter using the sticky bar at the bottom of the page. Here is what we like about this email opt-in form: Webpage position – sticky bars are an excellent choice if you want to collect email subscribers. You can use them together or instead of a modal popup. Bars always stay in sight for the visitors and don’t overlap with the content of the page.

A first-timer discount – to provide extra value and encourage people to subscribe, Juno offers a 20% off the first purchase. How to create an email opt-in bar like this for your Shopify store Inspired by Juno's subscription form, we’ve created a minimalistic template you can add to your website within a couple of clicks. Keep in mind that if you decide to proceed with this option, you’ll be able to change the copy, remove or replace the image, and even add more colors.

Once you’re done, you’ll also be able to decide if you want to display this sticky bar sitewide or on selected pages only using the Targeting settings in Getsitecontrol. Aromakiwi is a family-owned company producing aromatherapy diffusers and oils. If you attempt to leave their website without purchasing, you’re offered a 10% discount code in exchange for subscribing. Once you submit your email, the code will be sent to your inbox, and you can use the discount when you’re ready to purchase. A popup displayed right before someone closes a webpage is called an exit-intent popup. Here is how it works. The popup builder app (in this case, Getsitecontrol) detects mouse movements towards the Close or the Back buttons in a visitor’s browser, and that movement works as a trigger to display the form. By choosing this strategy, Aromakiwi can achieve three goals at the same time: Reduce bounce rate on their website

Grow their list of subscribers

And actually, boost sales! If you want to use the same strategy in your store, all you need is to change its audience targeting settings. Once you create the popup, just go to the Targeting tab and select “Start to display the widget at exit intent” . No one will be able to leave without being tempted with a discount! Hauser is an outdoor furniture production company with an online store powered by Shopify. Once you land at their website, they invite you to participate in a giveaway by joining the mailing list. Now, here is what is so good about this Shopify popup: The incentive – getting a discount is great, but getting a $75 candle kit is way better! If you have a chance to employ this tactic and offer a real physical incentive – go for it.

The image of the prize – visualizing an incentive is always a good idea. Whether you’re offering an ebook or an item, putting the picture out there is a surefire way to boost email opt-in rates.

Link to the details – to create full transparency and overcome customers’ objections, Hauser added a link to the details about the giveaway right to the popup. If their customers have questions about the giveaway, they know where to find the answers. Giveaways and contests work well for boosting ecommerce sales. Apart from announcing it on your website, make sure you also promote the campaign through social media to get the maximum exposure and propel your email list building. Speaking of the ways to make website announcements… Bella & Bona is a grocery delivery service and like many businesses, they experience delays during holidays. To keep their customers up to date and set the right shipping expectations, they use modal popups like the one below. Here is why we liked this notification popup so much: Straight to the point – notice how you don’t even need to read through the entire text to understand what this notification is about. The title on this Shopify popup does the job because it’s clear, cohesive, and efficient.

Button copy – the “Ok, got it” text on the button means that the visitors confirm they are notified about the delivery delays. This little copy hack helps to ensure that they actually pay attention to the message before hitting the button.

Relevant image – kudos to Bella & Bona for spending an extra couple of minutes to find a relevant image and making this popup look more complete. Whether you need to announce a new delivery schedule, changes in the company terms, or a seasonal sale, feel free to grab the template below and customize it the way you want.

Note that you can greet store visitors with this popup, display it after a certain amount of time, or right before they exit. On top of that, you can use a schedule and only display it on selected days, dates, or even hours to create scarcity. 7. Public goods – discount announcement bar If you don’t want to use a modal popup to announce special deals in your store, you can always turn to sticky bars. Public Goods, a subscription-based service for essential products, chose the top-of-the-page position to notify first-time customers there is a discount they could use. Here is why this sticky bar is designed so well: The choice of the color – this bar is created with the same color theme as the website, and it also matches the Shop Products button perfectly.

Easy-to-apply discount – if you are a first-time customer, all you need to do to apply the coupon is copy it directly from the bar before heading to checkout and paste to the promo field when prompted. It’s easy and it prevents misspellings of the code. Want to place a sticky bar to your Shopify store? The template below is powered by Getsitecontrol. Feel free to grab this bar and use it with your own copy to announce an ongoing special deal.

Once you add it to your Getsitecontrol dashboard, you’ll be able to change the color using the Theme sections on the Appearance tab. If the offer is time-limited, you may also set up the date when it should stop displaying on the website, so you don’t have to deactivate the widget manually. And while we’re on the topic of using sticky bars for important announcements… 8. Free shipping bar for your Shopify store You’ve probably noticed that most Shopify stores also use sticky bars to inform customers about free shipping. Whether you ship all orders for free or customers are required to have a minimum amount order, make sure they know it. The free shipping bar does not have to look fancy. Many stores don’t even go for any specific color theme and use either black or white sticky bars placed at the top or bottom of a page.

The decision-making process is easy. If your website color theme is dark – an announcement placed on a white sticky bar will pop. If your store is designed in light colors, choose a black bar to ensure your customers notice it. You also want to be very specific with the copy. Ideally, your offer should be a no-brainer that doesn’t require any clarification. However, if you want to provide details and guidance for your customers, you can link to the dedicated Terms page right from the bar. The last Shopify popup category on our list is surveys. Take a look at the example below provided by Helinox, a company producing lightweight portable furniture for outdoors. As a part of marketing research, they ask customers to share the details of their experience. This survey pops up after you spend some time browsing the Helinox website, but it could as well be displayed right before a visitor closes the page (with the exit-intent trigger). Here are three reasons why this Shopify popup is efficient: Correct order of fields – notice how the survey starts with radio buttons and continues with a comment placeholder. When you start with short fields that are easy to fill out, you increase the chances that visitors will follow through and complete the form.

The comment section is optional – this trick helps overcome the common “I don’t want to type the answer” objection. Use it if partial survey form submission is more valuable to you than none.

The timing is right – if you are conducting research, there is no point to display your survey to those who have just arrived at your website. Use time-delayed popups or set up triggers to make sure you’re only targeting the engaged customers who can provide valuable insights. Then first, you should decide what you’re trying to find out. Feel free to check out this gallery of survey templates including questions about the purchase experience, product evaluation, cart abandonment, and more. For instance, here is an extended version of the Helinox survey meant to be displayed at exit-intent.

Feel free to grab this survey, add more fields, and modify questions. Struggling to come up with the right question? Here is the list of survey question ideas to use on a website. 10. Julep – survey to understand customers’ objections Julep is a cosmetics company selling their products exclusively online. They ask visitors if anything prevents them from purchasing to better understand customer behavior and use that data for optimizing conversions. Here is why every ecommerce store can benefit from a Shopify popup like this: Direct question – this is a simple, yet a straight-to-the-point question that can help you understand what might be stopping you from getting more sales.

Multi-page survey – notice that the button copy says “Next” instead of “Submit”. That means the survey includes multiple pages with clarifying questions. By displaying just one question on the first page, it is easier to encourage visitors to participate. And once they start responding, chances are higher that they will finish submitting the form. Want to add a survey like this to your website? If you want to start asking your visitors what prevents them from making a purchase, below is a template for you

The best practice would be to display this slide-in after a visitor spends at least a few seconds on a landing page or a product page – depending on your website structure. There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all Shopify popup. It all comes down to your goal and the experience you’re trying to create for your customers. If you want to test the power of popups, you can choose a template from the Getsitecontrol popup gallery right now and quickly tailor it to your store. Then give it a spin for free and see how it works! Whether you choose a Shopify email popup, a sticky bar, or a promo slide-in, you’ll be able to see the results from day one, provided your website gets traffic. So, what are you waiting for?

Main illustration by Icons8