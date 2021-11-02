How to create a post-purchase survey for Shopify

The easiest way to implement a post-purchase survey on Shopify is to display it on the Thank you or Order status pages. Here is what it may look like:

If you want to collect feedback from your paying customers, the best moment to do that is right after they make a purchase.

In the tutorial below, we’ll show you exactly how to add a survey like this one to your store within minutes using Getsitecontrol. You’ll be able to select any survey template from the gallery and ask customers:

How to add a post-purchase survey to Shopify

Getsitecontrol is a zero-code popup building app for Shopify. To create a survey for your store, all you need to do is add the app to your store, select a survey template, and adjust it to your needs. The entire process should take you less than 30 minutes.

Step 1. Decide what you want to ask

Before getting started, decide what type of survey you want to conduct. To access survey templates, log into the Getsitecontrol dashboard, hit Create widget , and proceed to the template gallery.

Select a template that works for you and follow the prompts to add it to the dashboard for editing.

💡Even if you don’t find the exact survey you’re looking for, worry not: you’ll be able to tailor any template to your needs in terms of both content and appearance.

Step 2. Adjust the copy

Once in the dashboard, click on any element you want to customize and proceed with the changes. To remove an existing field, click it and proceed to ‘Remove’; to add a new field, hit +Add field and select the field type you want to use.

When you’re finished customizing the questions, switch to Page 2 to view the submission success message 👇

Feel free to leave it as is or change the text as well. For instance, you can suggest joining your email list or provide a coupon code for the next purchase.

Step 3. Adjust the style of the survey form

It’s a good practice to apply the style of your website to all your website forms. To do that, you can use the Theme menu and the CSS editor, the latter being designed for more advanced users.

The bare minimum you should do is adjust the color theme and font to make them match your website.

Step 4. Set up page targeting

Now that your Shopify post-purchase survey is ready, let’s specify the pages where it should pop up. In our case, it’s the Thank you pages or/and the Order status pages.

Open the Targeting tab and find the ‘Include’ field. Hit ‘Add URL’ and select the desired option 👇

To prevent customers from submitting the same survey twice, scroll down to ‘Stop displaying the widget’ and select ‘Upon action’.

💡 If you want to avoid pestering customers who decline the survey use the OR operator and select ‘Upon view’ as well.

Step 5. Activate the survey and view results

That’s it! Your survey form is ready to collect responses. Hit Save & close in the top right corner and activate the form following the prompts in the dashboard. If you decide you want to add, edit, or remove a question, you’ll be able to do it at any point without having to create a new survey.

When the form starts receiving views and submissions, the numbers in the dashboard will reflect that. To view a more detailed report, hit Statistics and click around.

You’ll be able to view the overall survey performance as well as a breakdown by pages, countries, devices, and other parameters.

3 Tips to collect more responses via post-purchase survey on Shopify

Now that we’ve walked you through the basics of creating a survey form, let’s see what you can do to encourage people to fill it out.

Keep it short

Getsitecontrol allows you to create multi-page survey forms, but we recommend doing it only if you absolutely need to. The more fields your survey has, let alone extra pages, the more likely customers are to abandon it halfway through. Keep it as concise as possible and only ask questions that are essential to your business.

Offer an incentive

Offering survey incentives is a common practice. Post-purchase surveys aren’t an exception. You can use any incentive, including a discount, free shipping coupon, or even an ebook. In most cases, incentives significantly increase survey submission rates which means you'll collect your data faster. It’s also an absolute must-do if you choose to create a long, multi-page survey.