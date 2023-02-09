12 Order Bump Examples to Inspire You to Create Your Own

Unless you own a one-product store, there’s almost always an opportunity to offer order bumps.

But how do you offer them to your customers without coming across as pushy?

To help you come up with ideas, we’ve looked at 12 brands in different business niches and put together a collection of order bump examples.

But first, let’s answer a quick question.

What is an order bump and how is it different from a cross-sell?

Order bumps are an example of cross-selling. Just like cross-sells, order bumps are designed to help you increase your average order value by recommending related items.

However, there are a couple of nuances that make order bumps different from other cross-selling tactics.

For one, order bumps are presented at the point of purchase – usually in the shopping cart or right before customers start to checkout.

Second, order bumps are more precisely tailored to the product selected by a customer; customers should be able to add the bump to the cart in one click. Finally, order bumps are low-priced and low-risk items that don’t require a lot of analysis from the customer to make a purchase decision.

Consider Barnes & Noble as an example. When you add a paper book to your cart in their online store, up pops a suggestion to add a book light too:

Now, you can compare this offer to the general cross-selling section on the Barnes & Noble website. Like in most online stores, it’s named “You may also like” 👇

Compared to the order bump, this section is less personalized, it provides no quick way to add the recommended books to the cart, and it requires more effort to make a purchase decision.

Now that you know the difference, let’s see how other ecommerce businesses use order bumps on their websites.

11 Order bump examples from different business niches

Feel free to jump to the category you’re most interested in:

Order bump examples from jewelry stores

Some of the most common order bump examples in jewelry stores include:

complementary pieces from the same collection,

cleaning sets,

chain extenders,

storage accessories.

Let’s see what it looks like in real jewelry stores.

Blue Nile

Blue Nile has a large collection of gemstone jewelry, so they offer low-priced cleaning products as order bumps in the shopping cart:

This example follows all the best order bump practices. Here is what you can learn from it:

Recommendations appear in the shopping cart, right before customers initiate checkout

Each order bump has a clear title and price tag (plus, notice the “i” tags that display product details upon click)

The suggested products are low-priced and low-risk, so it’s easy to make a purchase decision

Customers can add the bumps to the cart with a click

Not all stores follow the same approach, so let’s have a look at two more websites in this category.

NUE HOOPS

NUE HOOPS offers a variety of order bumps right in the slide cart as soon as you pick a product you want to purchase. Their recommendations include a spare gold charm clip and a charm that goes well with the product in the cart:

What makes this example memorable is the added value of the offer. “Top up your bag for free delivery,” — says their tagline, and it sounds much more encouraging than a simple “You may also like” – because free delivery is a strong incentive.

Tini Lux

Tini Lux displays order bumps both in the slide cart and on the shopping cart page; this brand’s selection includes a jewelry organizer and a donation:

What makes this example stand out is the eye-catching action buttons.

As an online store owner, you never want to interrupt the checkout process. That’s why having a clear way to add the recommended items to the cart without leaving the page is one of the most important order bump practices.

You must provide shoppers with a clear, single-click way to add the bump to the cart without interrupting checkout.

Besides, Tini Lux shows a great, unobtrusive way to collect donations for the cause you care about. So if your company participates in charity, you might want to borrow a page from their book.

Order bump examples from food and beverage stores

Some of the most common order bumps used by food and beverage companies are:

complementary products,

drinking accessories,

food samples,

new or popular flavors.

Let’s see how the following two companies are using these tactics to increase their average order value.

Crockpot Creations

Crockpot Creations is a meal kit delivery company, and their order bump pops up on the shopping cart page, right before you start the checkout process:

The combination of copy and design makes this offer bump undismissible. If your brand is also built around self-indulgence, you can follow this example and play with the wording when offering extra items to your customers.

That being said, if we could improve one thing about this offer, we’d mention the price of the brownies to make the final cart cost clear and predictable.