How to Choose a Single-Product Shopify Theme for Your Store

I know how hard it is to find the right single-product Shopify theme for your brand. With countless themes available in the marketplace, each boasting its unique features and designs, where do you even begin?

As an ecommerce store owner who sells only one product, you need a theme that not only presents it effectively, but also turns visitors into buyers.

I understand the pressure and the challenge, which is why I’ve done the hard work for you. After analyzing over 1,000 Shopify themes, I found the best ones for your brand.

So today, you’ll see what makes a great single-product Shopify theme and which themes you can pick for your brand.

Let’s get started.

What to look for in a single-product Shopify theme: a checklist

Aesthetic appeal

In the ecommerce world, first impressions matter. Your theme’s aesthetic appeal shapes these impressions, especially when you only sell one product.

A great theme must be visually pleasing to attract visitors, keep them engaged, and reflect your brand’s quality and trustworthiness.

Remember: your single product is the star of the show, and the theme should showcase it in the best light possible.

Visual storytelling

As more brands enter the ecommerce space, storytelling plays an even greater role in how brands stand out and connect with their audiences.

As such, your theme must enable you to weave a compelling narrative around your product through a combination of images, videos, and text.

When done properly, a brand story can enhance emotional engagement and make your product more memorable. The goal isn't to list product features but to tell a story that resonates with your audience.

Ease of customization

Selling a single product requires you to choose a theme that effectively adapts to your vision and communicates your product and brand.

To do so, a Shopify theme must provide easy customization options to ensure it aligns with your brand identity — from the color scheme and typography to the layout and feature placement.

Conversion optimization

Your Shopify theme must intuitively guide visitors from browsing to purchasing with a seamless user journey.

Look for a theme with effective conversion-boosting features like product reviews, promo banners, and stock counters.

After all, a well-optimized Shopify theme doesn’t just make your product look good — it makes it sell well too.

Speed and performance

Online shoppers are increasingly impatient, with many leaving a site that takes too long to load. According to Portent, conversion rates are 3x higher for ecommerce sites that load in one second.

Therefore, your Shopify theme needs to be optimized for speed and performance. Additionally, your theme should be compatible across different devices and browsers, ensuring a consistent shopping experience for all your visitors.

10 best single-product Shopify themes in 2023

Aurora: A well-balanced Shopify theme for single-product stores

Price : $290

: $290 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Aurora

Aurora is a versatile and highly customizable Shopify theme developed by Getsitecontrol (i.e., us).

Its versatile sections and blocks will let you create a distinct store and adjust its appearance to perfectly match your branding. With its unique in-menu promos, you can make the most of your header by adding images, videos, and product collections to the mega menu.

Aurora also provides exhaustive information about your product with custom blocks and information drawers. Its design is particularly effective for visual brand storytelling, using high-resolution images and videos to create a strong impact.

Single-product Shopify store using Aurora theme: That Healthy Co

Aurora’s features are designed to create a persuasive user experience and boost conversion rates. These features include:

In-menu promos

Quick view & quick buy

Cross-selling

Stock counter

Advanced custom swatches

Lookbooks

The back-to-top button and sticky header further enhance site navigation, making Aurora a theme that looks good and makes it easy for your visitors to shop on any device.