15 Minimal Shopify Themes You'll Fall in Love With
Minimalism is one of the most popular design trends in the ecommerce world. Its clean lines and use of white space place your products front and center, creating a user experience that can potentially lead to sales.
That's why minimal Shopify themes are so in demand. Sadly, picking a theme that matches a minimalist’s aesthetic preferences and unique functional requirements can be overwhelming.
After analyzing 1,000+ themes, I handpicked the best 15 themes so you don't have to.
These themes strike the perfect balance between design simplicity and efficiency, paving the way for a successful and stylish online store.
Let’s get started.
Aurora: A complete minimal Shopify theme
- Price: $290 (one-time)
- Demo: View Store
- UR: Aurora
Aurora is a new, sleek Shopify theme from Getsitecontrol (that’s us!). With dozens of customizable sections, blocks, and drawers Aurora lets you transform your ecommerce store for every season, occasion, or promotion, so you can control your brand narrative as you see fit.
This Shopify theme is packed with marketing features you would normally seek for in 3rd-party apps. For example, you can use its mega menu with in-menu promos to captivate visitors from the start; custom swatches to feature not only variant colors, but also shapes, textures, or materials; and two types of countdown timers to instill a sense of urgency.
Some other notable features include:
- Custom video banners
- Hotspots
- In-cart promos and order bumps
- Before/after image sliders
- Back-to-top buttons
- Marquee-like scrolling text bars
All of these features ensure you can provide a superior shopping experience for your visitors.
Pipeline: Perfect for luxury brands
- Price: $320
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Pipeline
Pipeline is a luxurious, yet minimal Shopify theme developed by Groupthought. Designed for high-end brands seeking a polished digital presence, this theme works in alignment with Shopify’s Online Store 2.0 for a streamlined product search experience.
Pipeline stands out from most themes on this list thanks to its drag-and-drop functionality. You can start with pre-made templates to build stunning “About page,” “Team,” and “Contact” pages.
Rounding up its feature list, Pipeline boasts:
- A store locator
- Color swatches
- Quick view options
- Recently viewed sections
- Product badges
- Customer reviews
With a 99% positive review rate from 177 users, Pipeline is a perfect theme for upscale brands.
Paper: A high-performance Shopify theme
- Price: $260
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Paper
Paper is a versatile Shopify theme brought to life by Brickspace Lab. Crafted for both large and small catalogs, Paper ensures your store will shine no matter the size of your inventory.
Paper boasts a conversion-boosting theme that is ideal for highlighting your promotions and offering a fast checkout process. Most importantly, Paper was designed with performance in mind: on PageSpeed Insights, it boasts an impressive 99 score.
Paper’s standout features include:
- An age verifier
- Countdown timers
- Promo popups
- Banners
- Product videos
- Product badges
- Customer reviews
In essence, Paper is a theme that’s as comprehensive as attractive.
Expanse: Ideal for brands with large inventories
- Price: $350
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Expanse
Expanse is a minimal Shopify theme developed by Archetype Themes, which is perfect for both dropshippers and stores with physical stores.
Expanse brings to the table over 20 unique sections you can use anywhere on your site. Its rich template options for landing pages, product pages, and collection pages will let you showcase your products dynamically.
Plus, product sales points and metafields further enhance your product display capabilities. It also features rows for recommending products (i.e., cross-sells), more items from the current brand and collection, and smart cart upsells that keep the shopping experience flowing.
If it wasn’t enough, Expanse offers features like:
- In-store pickups
- Press coverage displays
- FAQ pages
- Product reviews
- Product usage information
- A before/after image slider
Earning a 95% positive rating from 174 reviews, Expanse is a robust theme that will meet all of your needs.
Bullet: A minimal theme for brands with physical stores
- Price: $310
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Bullet
Bullet is a chic Shopify theme developed by OpenThinking for contemporary brands striving for a sleek digital presence. It comes with fast loading times, ensuring your customers enjoy a seamless shopping experience from browsing to checkout.
Setting up Bullet is a breeze with its simple theme setup process. Bullet's key features include:
- An event calendar
- Countdown timers
- Product badges
- Product reviews
- Product videos
- Lookbooks
With a 93% positive rating from 15 reviews, Bullet is a compact powerhouse ready to turbocharge your online store.
Split: Perfect for running flash sales
- Price: $300
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Split
Split is a Shopify theme developed by Krown Themes with a truly unique charm. The standout feature of Split is its beautifully balanced split-screen layout. This helps to create an engaging user experience that makes your products and brand narrative equally captivating.
Split comes with an array of conversion tools, such as unique promotion banners, countdown headers, dynamic cross-selling, and more. It can even display products commonly purchased together, with an option to buy without leaving the page. Other features of Split include:
- Cross-selling capabilities
- In-menu promos
- Trust badges
- Recommended products
- A before/after image slider
- A back-to-top button
Split is a theme ideal for visual brands with compelling stories to share, which has earned it a remarkable 100% positive feedback from 223 reviews.
Be Yours: Great for brands with small catalogs
- Price: $280
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Be Yours
Be Yours is a remarkable Shopify theme with a minimal design developed by RoarTheme. Praised for its unique intuitive user experience, it has an impressive 99% positive feedback from 220 reviews.
Be Yours offers over 30+ versatile sections, ensuring that your product sales points, landing pages, and collection templates are as unique as your brand.
Known for its precision and attention to detail, Be Yours offers alternative product template support for one-product stores. It’s a great choice for stores that do in-person selling.
Be Yours shines with features like:
- Gift wrapping
- Pre-ordering
- Cross-selling
- Recommended products
- A recently-viewed section
With Be Yours, your ecommerce store will not just be a shopping destination but an experience to remember.
Highlight: A minimal theme for forward-looking brands
- Price: $300
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Highlight
Highlight is a creative Shopify theme developed by Krown Themes. Holding 93% positive feedback from 29 reviews, this theme puts your products in the spotlight.
Its longer-form text sections set Highlight apart, allowing you to weave your brand story with image showcases for a complete visual narrative. Some of its top features include:
- A quick-buy option
- Animations
- Image galleries
- Product reviews
- Product badges
- Promo banners
- Popups
Zest: A mobile-focused Shopify theme
- Price: $250
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Zest
Zest is a flexible Shopify theme developed by Foxecom. With solid 100% positive feedback from 16 reviews, Zest brings a modern design to the forefront aimed at winning mobile conversions.
Zest offers stunning designs composed of various mobile-focused and conversion-optimized sections. Its flexible mega menu, smart variant views, and quick add-to-cart features are designed to make your customers' shopping process as seamless as possible.
Designed for stores that process a high volume of transactions, Zest comes equipped with features like:
- Gift wrapping
- Countdown timers
- Age verifiers
- Stock counters
- Promo banners
- Product reviews
- Enhanced search
- A recently-viewed section
Baseline: A minimal Shopify theme for unconventional brands
- Price: $320
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Baseline
Baseline is a typography-focused Shopify theme developed by Switch. It enjoys an impeccable reputation with a 100% positive rating from 50 reviews.
Its grid, color schemes, and type settings offer a palette for you to create a unique look and feel that reflects your brand's style. It's also optimized for longer-form text sections, allowing you to showcase your brand narrative.
This theme has two template choices: a feature-rich standard template or a horizontal gallery template. It also comes equipped with features like:
- Promo banners
- Recommended products
- Image galleries
- Image rollover
Baseline isn’t just a theme; it's a canvas for your brand's unique personality.
Kingdom: A theme full of unique features
- Price: $300
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Kingdom
Kingdom is an image-focused Shopify theme designed by Krown Themes. Since its debut, it has received a remarkable 97% positive feedback from 187 reviews.
Kingdom has a unique sidebar area that makes it faster for visitors to scan but can also fit more information for a better user experience. You can also display your content through vertical scrolling enhanced with parallax effects.
Its unique collection page lets you turn your collection grid into an engaging display emphasizing your featured products. Kingdom comes loaded with features such as:
- Quick views
- Stock counters
- Sticky headers
- A back-to-top button
- Cross-selling capabilities
- Product reviews
Beyond: A minimal theme made for eco-friendly brands
- Price: $320
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Beyond
Beyond is a Shopify theme created specifically for ethical, sustainability-focused brands. Developed by Troop Themes, Beyond has an 89% positive rating from 27 reviews.
Designed for impact, Beyond helps your brand to express its values and ethos through a story-driven design. The theme's design is focused on showcasing images that support your visual brand storytelling. It comes packed with features like:
- Quick views
- Mega menus
- Enhanced search
- Promo popups
- Promo tiles
- Promo banners
- Trust badges
Beyond is as much an ecommerce theme as a statement of your brand's commitment to a sustainable future.
Spark: Ideal for bold brands
- Price: $300
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Spark
Spark is a minimal Shopify theme tailor-made for D2C brands, drop-shippers, and first-time merchants. Developed by Fluorescent Design Inc, Spark has earned an 89% positive rating from 28 reviews.
This theme comes equipped with streamlined navigation, currency and language selectors, and remarkably snappy page load times. This approach positions your store to cater to global audiences.
With multiple lookbooks, landing page, and product templates, over 20+ sections, and alternative header and navigation styles, Spark arms you with all the tools needed to establish trust and make a sale.
Spark's simplified mobile navigation and mobile-only image uploads allow your customers to find exactly what they're looking for without any hassle. Some of its best features include:
- Product badges
- Promo popups
- Recommended products
- Trust badges
- Translations for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish
Grid: An editorial-oriented Shopify theme
- Price: $260
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Grid
Grid is a distinctive Shopify theme that draws your customers in with its unique masonry grid design. Developed by Pixel Union, Grid has got 91% positive ratings from 127 reviews.
With Grid, your customers can easily find exactly what they want with its powerful multi-column navigation. Coupled with high-resolution images, in-menu promos, and product videos, this theme adds an extra dimension to your product presentation.
Grid is specially tailored for longer-form text sections, allowing you to engage your audience with your brand story. Alongside these features, you'll get:
- Recommended products
- Product badges
- Product videos
Taste: A free minimal Shopify theme
- Price: Free
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Taste
Taste is a distinctive Shopify theme developed by Shopify for brands that want to showcase their products using a mix of bold headlines, thin strokes, and industrial fonts.
Its flexible design and customization settings enable you to update your experience to match your brand vision.
Streamlined for your convenience, Taste's theme setup steps are minimal, facilitating quick launches so that you can start selling without delay. You’ll also get to use high-resolution images that showcase your products in their best light.
The theme also features a range of additional tools to maximize your store's performance, including:
- Product reviews
- Cross-selling capabilities
- Recommended products
- FAQ pages
- Enhanced search
Conclusion
Selecting the right Shopify theme with a minimal design can help you present a sleek, distraction-free customer experience that puts your products at the forefront.
Remember, each of these 15 themes has been handpicked thanks to their balance of elegant simplicity and robust ecommerce functionality. Pick one that best fits your brand aesthetics and give it a try.
Once you've chosen a theme, getting started is simple. Install it, personalize it, upload your products, and you’ll be ready to go.
Ivan Kreimer is a freelance content writer for hire who creates educational content for SaaS businesses like Leadfeeder and Campaign Monitor. In his pastime, he likes to help people become freelance writers. Besides writing for smart people who read sites like Getsitecontrol, Ivan has also written in sites like Entrepreneur, MarketingProfs, TheNextWeb, and many other influential websites.
You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Ecommerce marketing section.Subscribe to our newsletter →
Subscribe to get updates
Get beginner-friendly tips for growing your online business.Join the list →