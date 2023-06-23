Meet Advanced and Multiple-Option Swatches for Your Shopify Store

Meet Advanced and Multiple-Option Swatches for Your Shopify Store
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/aurora-new-shopify-color-swatches/
Ann Ashen
Ann Ashen Jun 23, 2023 — 3 min read
💥 Join 5K subscribers

It’s been a month since we released Aurora theme, and we're thrilled to present its first major update – version 1.5.0.

The highlight of this update lies in the groundbreaking color swatches.

Let us show you why it’s so exciting.

Advanced swatches

When researching existing Shopify themes, we noticed something. Most times, color swatch options were limited to plain shapes and single colors. It’s pretty disappointing because swatches are essential for product showcasing and navigation.

No wonder there are so many dedicated Shopify apps just for creating better color swatches!

We quickly realized that we want something different for Aurora. And that’s how we came up with advanced swatches.

Aurora users will now have way more flexibility when setting up shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns for swatches.

This is what to look for in the new version 👇

New swatch shapes

Moving beyond the usual circles and squares, Aurora now brings portrait and landscape-oriented rectangles. If you want to use swatches for displaying product variant images instead of colors or textures, these shapes will be your ideal choice.

New swatch sizes

In the new version, you can adjust the size of swatches across your store. While small swatches continue to be a widely used option, larger swatches can improve your website accessibility and create an overall better customer experience.

New multicolor swatches

Finally, you’ll be able to create multicolor swatches easier. For any custom swatch, simply combine color codes or color keywords either in the theme settings or directly in your products admin. This option comes in handy if you want to more accurately represent multi-colored products and enhance multicolor product filtering.

Multiple-option swatches

The second part of this update is the introduction of multiple-option swatches. This means you can use multiple sets of swatches to display product options beyond color. For example, you can create swatches for product materials, textures, or even depict the degrees of coffee roast levels.

The swatch options come in two categories:

1. Primary swatch option

The primary swatch option is designed for representing ‘Color’. Primary swatch options are displayed on product pages, product cards in carousels and grids across your store, as well as within the search and collection filters.

💡There can only be one primary option, and this is the only option where you can use variant images within swatches.

2. Secondary swatch options

Secondary swatch options are meant for showcasing product characteristics beyond just colors. You can create more than one secondary swatch option, and you can add them to product pages as well as to search filters.

Multiple-option swatches are an easy way to enhance your product presentation and navigation for customers. Essentially, you can use color swatches to showcase all product options in your store!

Combined variant picker

Feel like you might want a bit more versatility for your swatches? Then you’ll like the last piece of this update.

We've enhanced product variant pickers, like buttons and dropdown menus, with smaller integrated swatches. You can now create combined pickers that will contain both the option value name and its visualization.

We hope you’re as excited about this update as we are. Go ahead and start exploring the new features of your theme! Got any suggestions for our next update? Share your ideas on our Slack channel or email us at contact@getsitecontrol.com.

Haven’t seen Aurora in action yet? Install the unlimited free trial version and explore it for yourself. And if you’re already using it for your store, go ahead and update your theme version.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our blog post for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Expert advice

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Subscribe to get updates

Get beginner-friendly tips for growing your online business.

Join the list

Top stories

  1. The Ultimate Collection of Holiday Website Banners for Ecommerce →
  2. Bring Your Store to Your Customers’ Inbox with Product Cards →
  3. Explore New Contact Segmentation Tools →
  4. Meet Inline Widgets: Tool for Embedding Forms and CTAs into Webpages →
Ecommerce marketing

How to Increase Mobile Conversions in Your Store (with Examples)

Charlene Boutin
Charlene Boutin May 6, 2022 — 16 min read

As an ecommerce business owner, you likely know that tracking conversions is crucial to your success. You can’t fix what you don’t track.

But did you know that tracking mobile conversions separately from desktop conversions can make a huge difference in your store’s success? Sometimes, what helps a customer convert on mobile isn’t the same as what helps them convert on desktop, which means mobile websites have their own sets of problems that could be hurting your sales.

Let’s explore what conversions matter the most on mobile devices — and look at 14 strategies to start improving those conversion rates.

Feel free to jump to the part you’re interested in the most:

⚡️ Read more — 16 min
Ecommerce marketing

How to Increase Customer Lifetime Value for Ecommerce

Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Mar 10, 2023 — 9 min read

Do you want your ecommerce business to thrive beyond just short-term sales and revenue? Then, you need to learn about the customer lifetime value (CLV).

Learning about the CLV can help you accurately predict your customers' worth. This prediction will reveal key insights about who your best customers are, how to attract more of them, and how to profit more from your existing customers.

In this article, you’ll see what CLV is all about and how to calculate it. Then, you’ll see five proven tactics that will help you increase it and take your business to the next level.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min
Lead generation

How to Collect Phone Numbers for SMS Marketing

Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Nov 25, 2022 — 8 min read

Have you considered using SMS marketing to increase your store sales? The good news is that it’s a powerful yet untapped channel for ecommerce stores.

The only issue? You have to collect phone numbers from scratch, much like if you were to build your email list all over again.

If you are wondering how you can actually collect phone numbers for your SMS marketing campaigns, you have come to the right place.

In the next 10 minutes, you’ll see the five steps to start building your SMS marketing list. Let’s get started.

⚡️ Read more — 8 min