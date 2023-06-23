Meet Advanced and Multiple-Option Swatches for Your Shopify Store

It’s been a month since we released Aurora theme, and we're thrilled to present its first major update – version 1.5.0.

The highlight of this update lies in the groundbreaking color swatches.

Let us show you why it’s so exciting.

Advanced swatches

When researching existing Shopify themes, we noticed something. Most times, color swatch options were limited to plain shapes and single colors. It’s pretty disappointing because swatches are essential for product showcasing and navigation.

No wonder there are so many dedicated Shopify apps just for creating better color swatches!

We quickly realized that we want something different for Aurora. And that’s how we came up with advanced swatches.

Aurora users will now have way more flexibility when setting up shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns for swatches.

This is what to look for in the new version 👇

New swatch shapes

Moving beyond the usual circles and squares, Aurora now brings portrait and landscape-oriented rectangles. If you want to use swatches for displaying product variant images instead of colors or textures, these shapes will be your ideal choice.