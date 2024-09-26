Aurora 3.4 Introduces New Animations, Popup Teasers, New Cart Layouts, and More

We’re excited to announce Aurora 3.4, the first major theme update for Fall 2024. The new version is packed with features designed to enhance user experience. Whether you're looking to add dynamic elements to your pages or streamline the shopping journey, this update offers plenty of exciting new settings to explore. Let’s dive right in! Image & text animations: subtle motion to boost engagement In Aurora 3.4, you can now implement subtle animations for images and text, giving your store a more dynamic feel. Seemingly a small touch, animations can help you better engage visitors and direct their attention to important elements.

If your store visitors close popups without reading the offer, they might miss out on a deal. To prevent this from happening, we’ve added sticky popup teasers. Teasers remain visible after the main popup is closed, ensuring your offers aren’t overlooked. With the ability to reopen a closed popup, you can remind visitors about ongoing deals — without being intrusive.

Opt-in consent checkboxes: GDPR compliance made easy For stores targeting European markets, being compliant with GDPR is essential. In the new version of Aurora, we’ve simplified it by adding consent checkboxes to all email subscription forms in the theme. This feature ensures that you’re collecting customer data in a way that adheres to data privacy regulations, protecting both your business and your customers. New cart layouts: improved design & navigation The new cart layouts are designed to offer better flexibility for merchants who want to experiment with different purchase flows. Whether you prefer a compact, minimalistic cart or a more traditional view, you can now choose a layout that matches your store’s aesthetics and helps customers navigate seamlessly.

Empty cart recommendations: choice paralysis prevention With Aurora 3.4, you can show product recommendations in an empty cart drawer. Recommend popular or newly added collections to reignite a shopper's interest, guiding them back to exploring your store.

In-cart discount codes: optimize conversions at checkout In-cart promo banners will now feature discount codes customers can copy to a clipboard and paste at checkout. Pair these discount codes with countdown timers to create a sense of urgency and nudge customers to act faster, especially during limited-time sales. Upgrade your theme today With these updates, Aurora 3.4 helps you create a more engaging, conversion-friendly shopping experience. Whether you're refining your store’s aesthetics or fine-tuning the purchase flow, this version gives you the tools to keep customers coming back and boost overall sales.

