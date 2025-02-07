Aurora Theme 3.5 Brings Popular Feature Requests To Life

We're excited to announce the release of Aurora 3.5, an update based entirely on your most popular feature requests. From major enhancements to minor tweaks, this version is designed to elevate your store’s functionality and visual appeal.

Let’s dive right in!

The updated footer is more flexible than ever, fitting up to 6 blocks in a row to neatly organize all your brand’s key details. Plus, you can make each footer block collapsible on mobile for a compact, user-friendly layout that looks clean and professional on smaller screens.

Revamped progress bar: highlight free shipping offers

The in-cart free shipping bar now includes two distinct styles — solid and dashed — along with additional size and color options. These enhancements make the bar stand out, ensuring customers see your free shipping offer and are encouraged to reach the minimum order amount.

Inventory status bar: visualize stock levels

Upgrade basic stock counters with a visually engaging inventory status bar. The bar creates a sense of urgency while emphasizing product availability. Customize it by choosing styles and colors that seamlessly match your store’s design.

Gradients everywhere: add vibrancy to your store

New gradient settings for buttons, tags, overlays, and other theme elements will add a vibrant touch to your store. Explore gradient patterns and pick colors to create bold, eye-catching designs that add personality to your store while maintaining a balanced aesthetic.

New quick buy icons: personalize shopping experience

Quick Buy buttons on product cards have been upgraded. They now come with a variety of icons beyond the standard “eye” or “cart” options. There is a total of 7 icon styles, available in solid and outline versions. Check out the full set here.

Customizable header icons: upgrade your header bar

The header icons for “Account”, “Cart,” and “Search” have received 7 new styles as well. If you prefer text over icons, you can switch to labels and adjust their font and case to align with your branding. For a more versatile navigation experience, the theme also lets you display both icons and text together in the header.

The features above were just the highlights of Aurora 3.5. But there's more! Other subtle yet powerful updates allow you to:

Adjust product badge placement on mobile

Fine-tune typography for product cards

Enable transparent header on desktop, mobile, or both

Display dynamic checkout buttons in the cart drawer

Make the header and announcement bar sticky for specific devices

Customize the positioning of language and currency selectors

We encourage you to update your theme version to Aurora 3.5 and start exploring these exciting new features.

Join us on X for regular theme updates, design inspiration from real-life stores, marketing tips, and more.