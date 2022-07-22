15 Must-Have Shopify Apps for Clothing Stores

🏷️ You can try Getsitecontrol for free for 14 days. After that, the Creator plan starts at $9 a month for up to 20,000 popup views per month.

Not everyone who lands on your website will purchase right away — and that’s okay. But you don’t have to lose them forever. Instead, convince those visitors to join your email list, and you’ll have a valuable channel to nurture your relationship with them and get them to convert later.

🏷️ Back in Stock has a free plan available, but you can also do a test run of the paid features with a 7-day free trial. The Basic plan starts at $39 a month, or $374 per year.

Plus, the “Notify Me” button is easy to customize to fit the look and feel of your clothing store. The app will also notify customers only if you have enough stock, which can help prevent frustration.

With Back in Stock: Restock Alerts , you can send email, SMS, and push notifications to any customers who ask to get notified. You’ll recover many of those sales you would have lost while you were out of stock.

You’re probably going to run out of stock at some point. If you don’t want to lose your disappointed customers, you can add a “Notify Me” button to let your customers know when their desired item is back in stock.

These are 15 of the best Shopify apps that real clothing stores use to grow their brands, optimize their websites, and generate more sales on Shopify .

So how do you sift through the thousands of available apps to decide which ones you need for your clothing store? We’ve done the research, so you don’t have to.

Although many of these Shopify apps have monthly fees, they’re nothing compared to what you’d pay to get a developer to create these functionalities for you. And many of these functionalities are non-negotiable if you want to achieve long-term success in the clothing ecommerce landscape.

Apps don’t just help your clothing store stand out — they can provide you with targeted tools to get the exact functionality you want. Instead of relying on a single development team — by that, I mean Shopify’s team — you can access the result of thousands of brains getting together to improve an already amazing platform.

With all the available apps you can find, there’s virtually nothing you can’t do with your Shopify clothing store.

Shopify Apps take the best of Shopify and make it even better.

However, even though Shopify has all the basics you need to run a successful clothing store, it’s not a magic wand, either. That’s why thousands of developers have created add-on apps for the Shopify App Store.

On its own, Shopify is pretty great — it’s allowed thousands of business owners to launch their online stores without hiring developers! Now the barrier to entry for ecommerce is lower than it’s ever been.

If you’re using Shopify, I’ve got some great news for you! There’s no need to look very far or break the bank to power up your clothing store. We’ve done the research to find 15 must-have Shopify apps you can start using today to start implementing proven marketing strategies, optimizing your store for conversions, and ultimately — getting more sales.

You’ve launched your online clothing store and even made a few sales — but now you’re wondering how to make the most of your momentum and optimize your website?

3. Kiwi Size Chart & Recommender

Are you losing sales to people who get confused about which sizes to buy from your clothing store? With this app, you can mitigate that risk and help your customers choose the perfect size for their exact body types.

The Kiwi Size Chart & Recommender lets you create the exact type of sizing charts and recommendations you need to ensure the best fit for your customers. You can even create custom logic and add generic table recommenders when you can’t predict body sizes yet, such as for children or pets.

You can create hundreds of size charts and customize them to look exactly how you want so they fit with your store.

🏷️ The best part? Kiwi Size Chart & Recommender has a free plan you can start with. And if you want to upgrade, the Premium plan starts at $6.99 per month or $65.88 per year.

4. Product Filter & Search

There’s nothing quite as frustrating for a customer than to search for an item on an online store only to get irrelevant results — or no results at all. Luckily, you can remove that frustration entirely with Product Filter & Search, one of the must-have Shopify apps for clothing stores.

Now your customers will be able to find any product they’re looking for within seconds. You can build advanced filters and search features and provide autosuggestions and auto-correction to nudge your customers in the right direction.

Plus, you can take your shoppers to relevant shopping pages instead of a search results page. If you want to hide old-fashioned items, you can do that, too.

🏷️ Product Filter & Search offers a 14-day free trial. After that, the Regular 1 plan starts at $19 a month for up to 1,000 products.

5. Lookbook – shoppable gallery

Clothing items on their own look pretty good — but they look so much better in context. That’s why lookbooks are a great way to market them.

As the name suggests, with Lookbook – shoppable gallery, you can create shoppable galleries and lookbooks. Your customers can shop complete looks just by clicking on your gallery images. There’s no need for them to do a separate search!

You can even let your visitors shop without leaving the lookbook page. When users click “Shop Now”, they get a popup cart window to add directly to the cart.

🏷️ You can try Lookbook for 7 days free of charge. Afterward, the Pro plan starts at $9.99 a month, or $108 per year.

6. Shoppable Instagram & UGC

User-generated content (UGC) is a powerful marketing tool for clothing stores. And you don’t need a developer to implement UGC into your business.

With this Shoppable Instagram & UGC, you can make it easier than ever for your Instagram followers to buy directly from your posts. But that’s not all. You can also make the most of UGC and display it in the most relevant places on your website.

When visitors shop, they’ll see real people wearing your clothing items. They no longer have to wonder if your clothing looks good on real people or not!

Plus, you can add product-specific UGC content to your email sequences, such as abandoned cart automations or welcome email sequences.

🏷️ If you want to try this app for free, you’ll have 21 days to test out all the features. The Core plan starts at $50 a month — however, if you want to access UGC features, you’ll need the Complete plan, which is $300 per month.

7. Okendo: Product reviews and UGC

Social proof can have a huge impact on your conversion rates, since visitors will see that real people have purchased and enjoyed your clothing items. But getting those reviews from customers can be a challenge.

With Okendo, gathering product reviews and displaying them in all the right places is simple.

You can automate the entire review collection and publishing process while also collecting Q&As and UGC. They have several customizable widget templates to make sure your reviews always look stunning on your ecommerce site.

Now you can use reviews to increase consumer trust without having to manually chase customers. You can even publish these reviews on other review sites, such as Google Shopping, Facebook, and Instagram.

🏷️ One of the most popular apps for fashion stores, Okendo offers a 14-day free trial. The Essential plan starts at $29 a month for up to 500 orders a month.

8. Pinterest

Your customers are already looking through Pinterest for wardrobe inspiration — so why not use the platform to your advantage?

Add the Pinterest Shopify app to your clothing store and you’ll be able to quickly publish Product Pins and keep your catalog updated automatically. Pinterest users will be able to discover your products and save them to their boards.

With the right strategy in place, you can easily generate free traffic from Pinterest. However, you also have the option to launch paid ads to get faster results.

🏷️ The Pinterest Shopify app is free to install. You’ll only get charged if you launch an ad campaign.

9. Smile: Loyalty & Rewards

Getting new customers to buy from you is one thing, but gaining repeat customers is another. Not only are repeat customers cheaper to convert than new ones, but they can also become powerful brand ambassadors.

With the Smile app, you can create your own loyalty programs for your clothing store. Whenever your customers place an order, celebrate a birthday, or refer someone to you, you can reward them for being a loyal customer with points, VIP rewards, or other custom rewards.

Smile lets you customize everything in your rewards program to make it fit with your brand. Plus, it’s easy to add nudges and reminders so your customers remember to join.

🏷️ Smile has a free plan available for up to 200 monthly orders if you’re just getting started. The Starter plan is $49 a month and works for unlimited orders.

10. Gorgias – Help Desk

What happens when your visitors get stuck or confused while visiting your clothing store? If they’re left on their own, they’re likely to bounce and never come back. But if you offer timely support, you can gain a loyal customer for life.

Gorgias helps you create a live chat and helpdesk center, but also to centralize customer tickets from every source, including:

Facebook

Instagram

Emails

Live website chats

SMS

Calls

You’ll no longer need to switch from app to app to keep tabs on every customer who needs your help. Plus, you can use pre-made templates to reduce response time and automate part of the support process.

With Gorgias, you’ll finally have a clear picture of the full customer journey.

🏷️ You can try out Gorgias free for 7 days. Their Basic plan starts at $60 per month or $600 per year.

11. Shogun Page Builder

Not entirely happy with the Shopify website builder? Luckily, you’ve got other options, and Shogun is one of the best page builders available on Shopify.

This drag-and-drop design tool allows you to create stunning ecommerce pages that load quickly. It’s easy to use, even if you’re new to web design, but it’s also powerful enough for advanced designers who want to think outside the box.

And if you want to create a beautiful blog to attract more visitors, Shogun makes it easy to customize it for the look and feel of your brand.

🏷️ Shogun offers a free trial for 10 days. After that, you can use the Build plan, which starts at $39 a month for up to 25 published pages.

12. Tidio – Live Chat and Chatbots

Here’s another powerful option you can deploy for customer support. With Tidio, not only can you add a live chat to your website, but you can create powerful automations to:

Reclaim lost sales from abandoned carts

Adapt to customer behavior

Instantly answer frequently asked questions

Upsell additional clothing items

Provide personalized discounts

And so much more!

You can also monitor your customers in real-time to proactively send personalized messages and increase your sales.

🏷️ If you only have 100 visitors per month or fewer, Tidio has a free plan available for you. Otherwise, you can get the Communicator plan for $19 per month per operator.

Looking for a free alternative? Consider Tawk!

13. SEO Manager

Search engine optimization is crucial if you want people to find your clothing store organically. And while SEO for ecommerce may sound like a huge can of worms that’s challenging to manage, this tool makes it much simpler for you to help your website rank.

SEO Manager provides you with a step-by-step checklist of what you need to do to improve your SEO scores.

There’s no need to do any guesswork.

You’ll also save time thanks to automated title, description, and image alt text templating. And whenever you have SEO issues, the tool will let you know.

Plus, SEO Manager can redirect your visitors when they land on an item that’s out of stock. They’ll also help you manage 404 errors and repair them in real-time.

🏷️ SEO Manager has a 7-day free trial. They only have one plan, which costs $20 a month.

14. Ultimate Trust Badges

Make your clothing store more trustworthy to reduce cart abandonment on Shopify and increase your sales with the Ultimate Trust Badges tool.

With this app, you can install and customize +300 free badges without developers. You can have new badges up and running in 2 minutes!

🏷️ Ultimate Trust Badges is free to use and makes it easy to preview your badges before they go live.

15. Accessibly

Accessibility isn’t just a nice-to-have feature anymore. If you want to be compliant with ADA and WCAG, it’s a non-negotiable.

With Accessibly, you can make your website completely readable. Users can access the Accessibility version to get more readable fonts and noticeable links — but also access tooltips and reading lines.

You can also implement text-to-voice and enlarged cursors to make sure every visitor has a positive experience on your clothing web store.

🏷️ Accessibly is only $5 a month for the starter plan, but you can also try it out for free for your first 7 days.

Use these Shopify apps to optimize your revenue without breaking the bank

Selling clothing is a tough niche, and you’re likely to spend a lot of your time, money, or both to get traffic to your online store. If you want to increase your revenue without increasing your ad spend or hiring a huge marketing team, the best way to go is to increase conversions for the traffic you already have.

Shopify apps are a cost-effective way to turn your clothing store into a well-oiled machine that converts more of your shoppers into customers. You can even try many of these tools for free to make sure they’re a good investment for your store.