12 Shopify Themes for Clothing Brands You Should Check

The best Shopify themes should ideally offer in-built tools, so you don’t have to install and buy separate apps. Although the following themes aren’t optimized for conversions per se, they all have a good set of features like the ones mentioned above.

Unlike the previous two points, online retailers have one advantage brick-and-mortar stores don’t: they can optimize a store for conversions .

Finding products in an online store is another challenge that “offline” retailers don’t face. A great fashion Shopify theme would offer a mix of features that allow visitors to find new products efficiently.

We’ve ensured the following themes offer all or most of these features so you can easily showcase your products.

All online retailers face one challenge their brick-and-mortar counterparts don’t: their buyers can’t experience their products . To overcome that issue, ecommerce stores use a wide range of tools that educate their buyers about their products, such as:

All of our chosen Shopify themes have a strong focus on images like the ones shown above. It’s up to you to create a narrative around them, but adding them to your store will be easy even if you don’t have a lot of technical experience.

In the case of Allbrids (above), their focus is on promoting sustainable casual waterproof shoes. Instead of just telling you that, they show you how the product looks in real life. This is the type of visual storytelling that separates DTC brands from traditional retailers.

In fact, one industry expert considers the use of “emotionally aspirational storytelling” as one of the core characteristics of DTC brands. If you look at the stores of all successful DTC brands, you will see what this looks like:

One thing that all successful online fashion retailers have in common is their approach to selling. Unlike most large, traditional brands, direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers use storytelling to engage their audiences.

Before you jump into the themes, let us show you why we picked them. Understanding these five factors will help you understand what makes these themes so good and why you should consider buying them.

After analyzing more than 2,000 themes from different marketplaces, we found the best 12 Shopify themes for your clothing brands. Whether you are planning to launch your own brand or relaunch your store with a brand-new design, these themes will be perfect for your needs.

In such a competitive market, standing out is paramount to the brand’s success. For fashion brands using Shopify, that’s where choosing the right theme comes into play.

Clothing brands have taken over the ecommerce industry. In 2022, they are expected to generate $775 billion in worldwide sales out of the total $4.9 trillion – that’s almost 20% of all sales .

5. Speed

Loading speeds have become one of the most crucial ways brands can offer a user-friendly experience. This isn’t just for “friendliness” sake, as loading speeds affect conversions.

One survey from Unbounce found that nearly 70% of consumers said page speed impacted their willingness to buy from an online retailer. The study by Portent, a Seattle-based marketing agency, confirms the direct relationship between conversions and fast loading times:

Although your store’s loading speeds will depend on many factors outside the scope of your theme, all of our selected themes have fast loading speeds.

Disclaimer: We haven’t been contacted by any of the theme developers to feature their theme here nor we’re affiliated with any of them. These are only recommendations; please, do your own research before buying and installing any of them.

Impulse: the best Shopify theme for clothing brands

Price : $320

: $320 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Impulse Theme

Of all of the Shopify themes analyzed in this article, the one that stood out the most was Impulse.

Developed by Archetype, one of the leading Shopify theme developers, Impulse is a flexible theme with 95% positive reviews from over 700 customers. Among its many features, Impulse offers:

Cross-selling tools

FAQ pages

Multilingual support

Product badges

Product reviews

Promo popups

Stock counter

Impulse is a highly optimized theme, as its demo store received an A grade on GTmetrix and a 94 performance score on PageSpeed Insights.

Belle: a fast-loading Shopify theme for clothing brands

Price : $79

: $79 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Belle

If speed is a priority, Belle is the theme for you. With an A grade from GTmetrix and a 99 score from PageSpeed Insights, Belle had the highest scores from all the themes analyzed.

Besides its high loading speed, Belle is one of the most popular themes on ThemeForest, with over 2,100 sales and an average 4.98-star review from over 140 customers.

Belle can also offer clothing brands many features, including:

20+ skins that adapt to different niches

Advanced variant color swatches

5 mega menus for easy navigation

A banner gallery to showcase your products

GDPR compliance

Stiletto: the best Shopify theme for luxury clothing brands

Price : $300

: $300 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Stiletto

Stiletto is the perfect theme for fashion brands who want to offer a luxurious and modern shopping experience. Brands who want to use editorial content, like articles and long-form product pages, can also benefit from this theme.

Some of the best features Stiletto has to offer include:

Collection page navigation

Countdown timers

Dynamic product pages

In-menu promos

Lookbooks and image galleries

Our speed tests showed some decent results, receiving a B grade from GTmetrix and a 96 score from PageSpeed Insights.

Motion: the best Shopify theme for minimalist clothing brands

Price : $320

: $320 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Motion

Motion is a minimalist theme for brands that want to showcase a simple yet elegant style. With 98% positive reviews from 390+ customers, it has earned a great reputation for its easy setup and modern design.

Among its many features, Motion offers:

Animation and video

Enhanced search

Image zooming and rollover

Product reviews

Promo popups

The demo theme got a B on GTmetrix and a 97 performance score on PageSpeed Insights. Still, the company says Motion meets Shopify’s performance standards, which ensure a faster shopping experience for buyers.

Highlight: the best Shopify theme for creative brands

Price : $250

: $250 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Highlight

Highlight is a theme with a unique design that will make any brand stand out. Its combination of white space, asymmetrical grids, and animations make it one of the most special on this list.

Some of the best features Highlight has to offer are:

Enhanced search

Extensive product filters and sorting options

Lookbooks

Multilingual support

Stock counter

The site is also highly optimized for speed, as its demo received an A grade on GTmetrix and a 97 performance score from PageSpeed Insights.

Fastor: the most customizable Shopify theme for fashion brands

Price : $56

: $56 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Fastor

Fastor is a highly flexible theme for fashion brands that want the most design freedom. As one of the top-selling themes in ThemeForest with over 14,000 sales, this theme has become a powerhouse in the industry.

Fastor offers over 100 skins that’ll allow you to adapt it to your niche. It also offers three category pages and eleven product page styles. The best features Fastor has to offer for fashion brands are:

AR and 3D support

Cart reminder

Countdown timers (including stock counters)

Customizable banners

Meta chatbot

Fastor demo themes received an outstanding A grade from GTmetrix and a decent 87 score from PageSpeed Insights.

Symmetry: a versatile Shopify theme for clothing brands

Price : $320

: $320 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Symmetry

Symmetry is a theme with a professional look. With over 20 flexible sections and powerful product and collection pages, this theme is highly adaptable for any fashion brand.

As one of the top-selling themes on Shopify, it has earned 93% positive reviews from 270+ customers.

The best features Symmetry has to offer are:

Customer testimonials and reviews

Live search

Product page custom options

Promotional mega menus

Video marketing sections

Symmetry received an outstanding A grade from GTmetrix and a mediocre 79 score from PageSpeed Insights.

Baseline: a typography-focused Shopify theme for unconventional clothing brands

Price : $300

: $300 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Baseline

Baseline is a theme with a strong emphasis on typography, which makes it ideal for eccentric, bold brands. Its brutalist design patterns combined with its grid, color schemes, and type settings generate a unique look and feel.

Some of the most useful features Baseline has to offer are:

Built-in banners and popups

Cross-selling tools

Image zoom and rollovers

Powerful mega menus

Product videos

Baseline received an A grade from GTmetrix and a 97 score from PageSpeed Insights.

Bullet: the best Shopify theme for clothing brands with physical stores

Price : $270

: $270 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Bullet

Bullet is a theme with a contemporary look, much like the rest of the themes in this list. What makes Bullet stand out from the rest is the features that help brands with physical locations sell online.

Some of these features include:

Cart notes

Event calendars

Infinite scroll

In-store pickup options

Lookbooks

Bullet scored an A grade from GTmetrix and an incredible 99 score from PageSpeed Insights.

Shoptimized: the best conversion-optimized Shopify theme for fashion brands

Price : $199/$299 (one-year/lifetime)

: $199/$299 (one-year/lifetime) Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Shoptimized

Shoptimized is a theme made for brands that want to focus on generating conversions. It comes with 30 built-in features that allow brands to persuade visitors to buy.

The company states that its features can save up to $2,011 per year on apps. Some of these features include:

Fully customizable add-to-cart button

Get-it-by timer

Product personalization requests

Risk reversal section

Value proposition section

Shoptimized scored an A grade from GTmetrix and a 95 from PageSpeed Insights.

Halo: the best Shopify theme for budget-conscious clothing brands

Price : $49

: $49 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Halo

Halo is a low-cost Shopify theme that, despite its price, packs 50+ sections, dozens of skins, and many more robust features. With over 2,000 sales in ThemeForest and 4.76-star reviews from more than 90 customers, it’s one of the best themes for its price.

Among its many features, the best ones Halo has to offer are:

Bundles and discounts

Free shipping threshold

Product comparison

Product filters

Lookbooks and size charts

Halo scored a B grade from GTmetrix and a decent 87 score from PageSpeed Insights.

Chutti: the best Shopify theme for kids clothing brands

Price : $59

: $59 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Chutti

Chutti is a theme with a focus on kids and baby clothing brands. Although it’s relatively new to ThemeForest, its color schemes and features pack a lot of value for its low price.

The best features Chutti has to offer are:

Countdown timer

Currency switcher

Customer review option

Mega menus

Size charts

Chutti received the worst speed scores from this list, with a D grade from GTmetrix and a decent 68 score from PageSpeed Insights. Still, for its price and niche, it's still a great theme to buy.

Wrapping up

The online fashion industry will continue to grow, as we mentioned at the beginning of the article. If you are an entrepreneur interested in promoting your own clothing brand online, this is the time to do it.

Go through each of the 12 themes on this list and see how they match your brand’s style. Check and compare their features until you find one theme that best balances a default style that you like with the right features.

Once you buy a theme, customize it, so it fits your brand perfectly (and doesn’t look like your competitors who also bought the same theme). By the end, you will be ready to start selling and growing your fashion brand.