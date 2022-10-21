12 Shopify Themes for Clothing Brands You Should Check
Clothing brands have taken over the ecommerce industry. In 2022, they are expected to generate $775 billion in worldwide sales out of the total $4.9 trillion – that’s almost 20% of all sales.
In such a competitive market, standing out is paramount to the brand’s success. For fashion brands using Shopify, that’s where choosing the right theme comes into play.
After analyzing more than 2,000 themes from different marketplaces, we found the best 12 Shopify themes for your clothing brands. Whether you are planning to launch your own brand or relaunch your store with a brand-new design, these themes will be perfect for your needs.
5 Must-haves of any Shopify theme for clothing brands
Before you jump into the themes, let us show you why we picked them. Understanding these five factors will help you understand what makes these themes so good and why you should consider buying them.
1. Visual storytelling focus
One thing that all successful online fashion retailers have in common is their approach to selling. Unlike most large, traditional brands, direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers use storytelling to engage their audiences.
In fact, one industry expert considers the use of “emotionally aspirational storytelling” as one of the core characteristics of DTC brands. If you look at the stores of all successful DTC brands, you will see what this looks like:
In the case of Allbrids (above), their focus is on promoting sustainable casual waterproof shoes. Instead of just telling you that, they show you how the product looks in real life. This is the type of visual storytelling that separates DTC brands from traditional retailers.
All of our chosen Shopify themes have a strong focus on images like the ones shown above. It’s up to you to create a narrative around them, but adding them to your store will be easy even if you don’t have a lot of technical experience.
2. Extensive product options
All online retailers face one challenge their brick-and-mortar counterparts don’t: their buyers can’t experience their products. To overcome that issue, ecommerce stores use a wide range of tools that educate their buyers about their products, such as:
- Color swatches
- Image zooms
- Product options
- Size charts
- Videos
We’ve ensured the following themes offer all or most of these features so you can easily showcase your products.
3. Product discovery features
Finding products in an online store is another challenge that “offline” retailers don’t face. A great fashion Shopify theme would offer a mix of features that allow visitors to find new products efficiently.
Some examples include:
- Breadcrumbs
- Mega menus
- Product filters
- Recommended products
- Search bars
4. Marketing and conversions features
Unlike the previous two points, online retailers have one advantage brick-and-mortar stores don’t: they can optimize a store for conversions.
Some crucial features for this purpose include:
- Countdown timers
- Product reviews
- Promotional banners
- Stock counters
- Trust badges
The best Shopify themes should ideally offer in-built tools, so you don’t have to install and buy separate apps. Although the following themes aren’t optimized for conversions per se, they all have a good set of features like the ones mentioned above.
5. Speed
Loading speeds have become one of the most crucial ways brands can offer a user-friendly experience. This isn’t just for “friendliness” sake, as loading speeds affect conversions.
One survey from Unbounce found that nearly 70% of consumers said page speed impacted their willingness to buy from an online retailer. The study by Portent, a Seattle-based marketing agency, confirms the direct relationship between conversions and fast loading times:
Although your store’s loading speeds will depend on many factors outside the scope of your theme, all of our selected themes have fast loading speeds.
Disclaimer: We haven’t been contacted by any of the theme developers to feature their theme here nor we’re affiliated with any of them. These are only recommendations; please, do your own research before buying and installing any of them.
Impulse: the best Shopify theme for clothing brands
- Price: $320
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Impulse Theme
Of all of the Shopify themes analyzed in this article, the one that stood out the most was Impulse.
Developed by Archetype, one of the leading Shopify theme developers, Impulse is a flexible theme with 95% positive reviews from over 700 customers. Among its many features, Impulse offers:
- Cross-selling tools
- FAQ pages
- Multilingual support
- Product badges
- Product reviews
- Promo popups
- Stock counter
Impulse is a highly optimized theme, as its demo store received an A grade on GTmetrix and a 94 performance score on PageSpeed Insights.
Belle: a fast-loading Shopify theme for clothing brands
- Price: $79
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Belle
If speed is a priority, Belle is the theme for you. With an A grade from GTmetrix and a 99 score from PageSpeed Insights, Belle had the highest scores from all the themes analyzed.
Besides its high loading speed, Belle is one of the most popular themes on ThemeForest, with over 2,100 sales and an average 4.98-star review from over 140 customers.
Belle can also offer clothing brands many features, including:
- 20+ skins that adapt to different niches
- Advanced variant color swatches
- 5 mega menus for easy navigation
- A banner gallery to showcase your products
- GDPR compliance
Stiletto: the best Shopify theme for luxury clothing brands
- Price: $300
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Stiletto
Stiletto is the perfect theme for fashion brands who want to offer a luxurious and modern shopping experience. Brands who want to use editorial content, like articles and long-form product pages, can also benefit from this theme.
Some of the best features Stiletto has to offer include:
- Collection page navigation
- Countdown timers
- Dynamic product pages
- In-menu promos
- Lookbooks and image galleries
Our speed tests showed some decent results, receiving a B grade from GTmetrix and a 96 score from PageSpeed Insights.
Motion: the best Shopify theme for minimalist clothing brands
- Price: $320
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Motion
Motion is a minimalist theme for brands that want to showcase a simple yet elegant style. With 98% positive reviews from 390+ customers, it has earned a great reputation for its easy setup and modern design.
Among its many features, Motion offers:
- Animation and video
- Enhanced search
- Image zooming and rollover
- Product reviews
- Promo popups
The demo theme got a B on GTmetrix and a 97 performance score on PageSpeed Insights. Still, the company says Motion meets Shopify’s performance standards, which ensure a faster shopping experience for buyers.
Highlight: the best Shopify theme for creative brands
- Price: $250
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Highlight
Highlight is a theme with a unique design that will make any brand stand out. Its combination of white space, asymmetrical grids, and animations make it one of the most special on this list.
Some of the best features Highlight has to offer are:
- Enhanced search
- Extensive product filters and sorting options
- Lookbooks
- Multilingual support
- Stock counter
The site is also highly optimized for speed, as its demo received an A grade on GTmetrix and a 97 performance score from PageSpeed Insights.
Fastor: the most customizable Shopify theme for fashion brands
- Price: $56
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Fastor
Fastor is a highly flexible theme for fashion brands that want the most design freedom. As one of the top-selling themes in ThemeForest with over 14,000 sales, this theme has become a powerhouse in the industry.
Fastor offers over 100 skins that’ll allow you to adapt it to your niche. It also offers three category pages and eleven product page styles. The best features Fastor has to offer for fashion brands are:
- AR and 3D support
- Cart reminder
- Countdown timers (including stock counters)
- Customizable banners
- Meta chatbot
Fastor demo themes received an outstanding A grade from GTmetrix and a decent 87 score from PageSpeed Insights.
Symmetry: a versatile Shopify theme for clothing brands
- Price: $320
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Symmetry
Symmetry is a theme with a professional look. With over 20 flexible sections and powerful product and collection pages, this theme is highly adaptable for any fashion brand.
As one of the top-selling themes on Shopify, it has earned 93% positive reviews from 270+ customers.
The best features Symmetry has to offer are:
- Customer testimonials and reviews
- Live search
- Product page custom options
- Promotional mega menus
- Video marketing sections
Symmetry received an outstanding A grade from GTmetrix and a mediocre 79 score from PageSpeed Insights.
Baseline: a typography-focused Shopify theme for unconventional clothing brands
- Price: $300
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Baseline
Baseline is a theme with a strong emphasis on typography, which makes it ideal for eccentric, bold brands. Its brutalist design patterns combined with its grid, color schemes, and type settings generate a unique look and feel.
Some of the most useful features Baseline has to offer are:
- Built-in banners and popups
- Cross-selling tools
- Image zoom and rollovers
- Powerful mega menus
- Product videos
Baseline received an A grade from GTmetrix and a 97 score from PageSpeed Insights.
Bullet: the best Shopify theme for clothing brands with physical stores
- Price: $270
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Bullet
Bullet is a theme with a contemporary look, much like the rest of the themes in this list. What makes Bullet stand out from the rest is the features that help brands with physical locations sell online.
Some of these features include:
- Cart notes
- Event calendars
- Infinite scroll
- In-store pickup options
- Lookbooks
Bullet scored an A grade from GTmetrix and an incredible 99 score from PageSpeed Insights.
Shoptimized: the best conversion-optimized Shopify theme for fashion brands
- Price: $199/$299 (one-year/lifetime)
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Shoptimized
Shoptimized is a theme made for brands that want to focus on generating conversions. It comes with 30 built-in features that allow brands to persuade visitors to buy.
The company states that its features can save up to $2,011 per year on apps. Some of these features include:
- Fully customizable add-to-cart button
- Get-it-by timer
- Product personalization requests
- Risk reversal section
- Value proposition section
Shoptimized scored an A grade from GTmetrix and a 95 from PageSpeed Insights.
Halo: the best Shopify theme for budget-conscious clothing brands
- Price: $49
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Halo
Halo is a low-cost Shopify theme that, despite its price, packs 50+ sections, dozens of skins, and many more robust features. With over 2,000 sales in ThemeForest and 4.76-star reviews from more than 90 customers, it’s one of the best themes for its price.
Among its many features, the best ones Halo has to offer are:
- Bundles and discounts
- Free shipping threshold
- Product comparison
- Product filters
- Lookbooks and size charts
Halo scored a B grade from GTmetrix and a decent 87 score from PageSpeed Insights.
Chutti: the best Shopify theme for kids clothing brands
- Price: $59
- Demo: View Store
- URL: Chutti
Chutti is a theme with a focus on kids and baby clothing brands. Although it’s relatively new to ThemeForest, its color schemes and features pack a lot of value for its low price.
The best features Chutti has to offer are:
- Countdown timer
- Currency switcher
- Customer review option
- Mega menus
- Size charts
Chutti received the worst speed scores from this list, with a D grade from GTmetrix and a decent 68 score from PageSpeed Insights. Still, for its price and niche, it's still a great theme to buy.
Wrapping up
The online fashion industry will continue to grow, as we mentioned at the beginning of the article. If you are an entrepreneur interested in promoting your own clothing brand online, this is the time to do it.
Go through each of the 12 themes on this list and see how they match your brand’s style. Check and compare their features until you find one theme that best balances a default style that you like with the right features.
Once you buy a theme, customize it, so it fits your brand perfectly (and doesn’t look like your competitors who also bought the same theme). By the end, you will be ready to start selling and growing your fashion brand.
