30+ High-Converting Shopify Themes You Should Try

💡 Quick tip . If your theme comes without built-in popups, consider adding affordable apps like Getsitecontrol . Getsitecontrol comes with dozens of professional popup templates to help you collect emails, promote discounts, recommend products, and prevent cart abandonment.

Other themes in the Premium category that deserve attention are:

Booster Themes offers a 14-day money-back guarantee. It also offers 24/7 support, and its TrustPilot reviews indicate its service is up to par with its premium price.

Its speed performance is unparalleled, with its demo stores receiving an A grade by GTmetrix and a 98 performance score by Google’s PageSpeed Insights .

The company states these features can save $281 per month on app fees. What’s more, Booster Theme comes with 20 preset demo stores for different niches, including:

Booster Theme is the most popular premium Shopify theme for generating conversions. Used by more than 46,000 stores, the theme comes with dozens of features ideal for merchants with any level of experience, such as:

Now that we've set up our parameters, let's see what the highest-converting Shopify themes to buy are.

Lastly, a high-converting theme should be mobile responsive and, if possible, affordable. The former is a given these days, so it's no longer a point for concern, while the latter depends on your budget and needs.

Presets : Instead of building a store from scratch, presets allow you to plug and play proven templates so you can focus on selling and not designing. The theme should offer at least three presets with different color schemes that adapt to different niches.

Flexibility : You’d want a theme that allows you to add different blocks (a new feature in Shopify themes) and sections so you can run A/B tests and improve your conversions.

Speed : Fast loading times are a must, since 70% of online consumers consider them critical to their willingness to buy. For our purposes, that’s an A grade by GTmetrix and a 90+ score on PageSpeed Insights (for desktop).

Recommendation engine : A high-converting theme should offer an algorithm that recommends products based on customer preferences and behaviors. This is ideal for cross-selling on the product and checkout pages.

Urgency triggers : You also want to use tools like countdown timers and stock counters to increase the buyer’s FOMO (fear of missing out).

In-built marketing tools : The store should have built-in tools like popups, trust badges, customer reviews and testimonials, and more. The goal is to add the functionalities required to generate conversions with the least number of apps possible.

The difference between a regular theme and one that’s built for conversions comes down to the following features:

Disclaimer: We haven’t been contacted by any theme developers to feature their theme here. We aren't affiliated with any of them, either. These are only recommendations; please, do your own research before buying and installing any of them.

From this analysis, we found the best 32 ones that will surely boost your store's conversions.

All you need is to find the right theme, migrate it, set it up, and you’ll be good to go. To help you with this first step, we have analyzed 1000+ Shopify themes from the top marketplaces and theme development companies.

Instead of having to install, configure, and pay for countless apps, you can get everything you need to convert new visitors in one place.

A high-converting Shopify theme is a must if you are a new ecommerce store owner who wants to start an online shop with the right foot. And if you already run an ecommerce store, a high-converting theme can also give you a nice boost to your profits with fewer headaches.

Easy-to-use popup builder designed for Shopify. Publish your first popup within minutes.

Best high-converting Shopify theme under $60: Shella

Price : $59

: $59 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Shella

Despite all of the capabilities most premium Shopify themes on this list offer, you may have a limited budget to start. In that case, Shella is the theme you want to pick.

As one of the most popular themes on Theme Forest, Shella is a multipurpose Shopify theme with dozens of conversion-generating features, including:

Countdown timers for price and stock

Sticky add-to-cart box

Cross-selling tool

Free shipping progress bar

Sale notification popup

Banner builder

Sticky bars

Pre-order capabilities

Dynamic checkout buttons

Integration with popular dropshipping apps

Currency converter integrated with Shopify Payments

Shella also comes with over 100 pre-designed pages, including:

18 homepage variants

18 presets (“skins”)

13 collection page variants

6 product page variants

The demo store got an A grade on GTmetrix and a 97 score on PageSpeed Insights.

With an average 4.97 customer rating from more than 200, Shella is a no-brainer for any budget-conscious Shopify store that wants to boost its conversions.

Honorable mentions

Other themes in this price category that deserve attention are:

Most customizable Shopify theme for conversions: Wokiee

Price : $79

: $79 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Wokiee

Few things degrade an ecommerce brand more than having a generic-looking store. The problem is that getting a unique and original design no one else has in your industry is expensive. With the help of a highly customizable theme like Wokiee, this is no longer the case.

With an average 4.99 customer rating from over 21,000 customers, Wokiee is one of the most popular multipurpose themes on ThemeForest. The theme comes with an extensive number of options for customization, such as:

99+ content blocks

90+ homepage layouts

100+ preset layouts (“skins”)

12 header variants

7 collection page layouts

6 product page layouts

On top of these options, Wokiee offers many in-built conversion features, including:

Cross-selling tools

Sticky add-to-cart box

Dynamic checkout buttons

Customer reviews

Preorder capabilities

Sticky bars

Countdown timers

Popups

Video, AR, and 3D media embedding

Instagram Shop integration

Although the company stated that their theme has an A grade by GTmetrix and a 97 PageSpeed Insights performance score, our tests generated a C grade and a 72 score on PageSpeed Insights.

Still, given its relatively low price and incredible versatility, Wokiee is a wonderful theme for most ecommerce store owners who want more conversions.

Honorable mentions

Other great, customizable Shopify themes that are worth your attention are:

Best minimalist Shopify theme for conversions: Motion

Price : $320

: $320 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Motion

When it comes to design, sometimes less is more. Monochromatic colors, white space, and simple typography can work as well as more complex design patterns. Moreover, a minimalist theme emphasizes the products above everything else, which can lead to more conversions.

From our analysis, the best minimalistic theme is Motion. Developed by Archetype, one of the leading sellers of themes in the Shopify theme marketplace, this theme comes with dozens of conversion-generating features such as:

Cross-selling tools powered by a recommendation engine

Product and trust badges

Product reviews

Promo popups

Stock counter

Motion comes with two black-and-white styles called “Minimal” and “Classic,” and a dark blue and light gray style called “Elegant.”

Although the demo theme received a B grade on GTmetrix and a 97 performance score on PageSpeed Insights, the company states that Motion meets Shopify’s performance standards, which “ensure a faster shopping experience for buyers.”

As with all of the other themes on the Shopify Themes marketplace, Motion offers an unlimited free trial, so you only pay when you are ready to launch your store.

Honorable mentions

Other minimalistic Shopify themes you may like are:

Best high-converting Shopify theme for clothing brands: Impulse

Price : $320

: $320 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Impulse Theme

Clothing brands prioritize visual storytelling and minimalistic aesthetics in their online stores. Impulse is the best theme we found for retailers in this industry that combines a fashionable style with conversion features.

Developed by Archetype, Impulse is a flexible theme with 95% positive reviews from over 700 customers on Shopify Themes. Among its many features, Impulse offers:

Cross-selling tools

Product and trust badges

Product reviews

Promo popups

Stock counter

FAQ pages

Multilingual support for French, Italian, Spanish, and German

The theme also comes with two black-and-white styles called “Modern” and “Clean,” and a black-and-gold style called “Bold.”

Impulse is a highly optimized theme, as its demo store received an A grade on GTmetrix and a 94 performance score on PageSpeed Insights.

Honorable mentions

If you want to explore other Shopify themes for clothing brands, here are three themes we also liked a lot:

Best high-converting Shopify theme for jewelry brands: Corano

Price : $48

: $48 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Corano

Jewelry brands are all about luxury and status. Brands in this industry usually combine white with gold, silver, or bronze, just like their products. One theme ideal for this purpose is Corano.

With almost 700 sales and a 4.97 score from 30+ customer reviews, Corano is one of the top jewelry themes in ThemeForest. Like all of the themes on this list, it comes with the following conversion-generating features:

Popup

Collection banners

Stock counter

Countdown timer

FAQs

Product comparison

Testimonials

Mini-cart box

Video, AR, and 3D media embedding

Drag and drop builder

Multilingual support

The theme also offers eight homepage variations and four header variations that adapt to your needs.

Corano’s demo store had the worst performance from all of the themes in this list, with a D grade from GTmetrix and a 50 score on PageSpeed Insights. Still, its low price and its features make it a great option for jewelry brands who want a turnkey solution.

Honorable mentions

If you’re looking for more options, here are three alternative themes you might like:

Best high-converting Shopify theme for health & beauty brands: Prestige

Price : $320

: $320 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Prestige Theme

Health and beauty brands usually use various colors, from dark blues to natural greens to monochromatic combinations. Of all the niches, this one is the most versatile when it comes to branding.

One theme ideal for brands in this niche that stood out in our research was Prestige. With a 92% positive score from over 500 reviews, Prestige is a high-converting theme with a strong focus on visual storytelling and editorial content. Some of its best features are:

Cross-selling tools

FAQs

In-menu promotions

Product and trust badges

Product reviews

Promo popups

Stock counter

The theme comes with a minimalistic skin called “Couture,” a monochromatic one called “Allure,” and a multi-colored one called “Vogue.”

Prestige is optimized for speed, receiving an A grade on GTmetrix and a 95 score on PageSpeed Insights.

Honorable mentions

Three other Shopify themes that got out attention are:

Best high-converting Shopify theme for home & decor brands: Expanse

Price : $320

: $320 Demo : View Store

: View Store URL: Expanse Theme

Home and decor brands usually sell large inventories. The ideal theme for such companies should come with versatile category pages and filters so visitors can find the exact product for their needs.

With 94% positive reviews from over 120 customers, Expanse is the perfect Shopify theme for brands in this niche. As you can expect, it’s full of high-converting features, such as:

Cross-selling tools

Cart recommendations

FAQs

In-menu promotions

Product and trust badges

Product reviews

Promo popups

Sales points (i.e., address pre-purchase questions or showcase brand values in the cart)

Stock counter

Multilingual support for French, Italian, Spanish, and German

Expanse also offers in-built custom-ordered grouped collection filters. Its developer, Archetype, states that this theme is ideal for dropshippers and high-volume stores (i.e., those that sell a lot).

Expanse received an A grade on GTmetrix and an 89 score on PageSpeed Insights.

Honorable mentions

There are three more Shopify themes in this category you might like:

How to buy a high-converting Shopify theme

Now that you’ve learned about the Shopify themes that are known to convert well, you must decide. You don’t want to rush it, but you don’t want to spend weeks weighing different themes, either, right?

To help you make up your mind, here’s what you need to do:

Check the premium themes, starting from our main pick (if price is an issue, check the themes under $60) Select one based on the criteria mentioned earlier Repeat the process for your niche, whether that’s clothing, home and decor, health and beauty, or jewelry If you still want more options than the two choices, check the highly customizable list and pick one Alternatively, if you want a highly minimalistic design, pick one from the appropriate list

In the end, you should have no more than three options. Instead of spending time comparing each feature, install them on your store and start testing. You could even create a separate Shopify account to test multiple ones simultaneously.

Add some of your products to your store and add your product copy. Even if it takes some time, make sure your store looks real and not a rushed demo.

When you are done, look at your theme and ask yourself, “which one looks the most professional?”

Ask your friends if you are in doubt.

By the end of this process, you should have a better idea of which theme best fits your needs, budget, and brand.

In the end, all you’ll have to do is buy the theme, complete the setup, and launch your store. If you use all these themes' features, you’ll generate sales in no time.