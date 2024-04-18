Aurora 3.1 is Here to Elevate Your Store's Aesthetic & Functionality

We're thrilled to announce the release of Aurora 3.1.

The new version is designed to enhance both the visual allure and the operational efficiency of your store. It brings several of the most requested features, so we hope you’ll be as excited about the update as we are.

Let’s dive right in!

Transparent header

A transparent header offers a modern, uncluttered look that simplifies navigation. To better match your store’s visual design, adjust the levels of opacity and blur, and add a logo with a transparent background for a polished, professional appearance.

Mega menu layout

With the mega menu layout, navigation becomes more intuitive than ever. You can now showcase all your product categories and subcategories in a well-organized, multi-column display, enhancing your customers’ shopping experience.

In-cart deal highlights

Spotlight savings directly in the cart, showcasing sale prices and discounts applied to a customer’s order. This smart addition highlights the value customers are getting and aims to reduce checkout abandonments by reinforcing the sense of a great deal.

Product siblings

The product siblings feature is a game-changer for stores with extensive inventories. By allowing you to feature related products as variants and interlink them on one centralized product listing, this feature not only enhances product discovery across your store but also boosts SEO.