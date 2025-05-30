Aurora 3.6 Gets a Beauty Theme Preset, Shipping Calculator, and More

Aurora 3.6 Gets a Beauty Theme Preset, Shipping Calculator, and More
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/aurora-theme-3-6/
Ann Ashen Ann Ashen May 30, 2025 —  2 min read

Aurora 3.6 is now live in the Shopify Theme Store.

This update introduces a new theme preset for beauty and skincare brands, along with other enhancements, including a shipping calculator, revamped quick view, and consent checkbox in the shopping cart.

Let’s dive right in!

Astra — new theme preset for beauty brands

Aurora 3.6 brings Astra, a theme preset designed for skincare and beauty brands. Its clean, product-focused layout with vibrant accent colors supports strong visual storytelling, which is ideal for single products or curated capsule collections.

Astra is a new preset in Aurora theme, designed for skincare and beauty brands

Explore this crisp and refined style by visiting the Astra demo store.

Revamped quick view

Quick view has been redesigned to give you more layout flexibility. In addition to the classic drawer, you can now display product previews in a modal window with a horizontal media gallery. It has also become a standalone theme section — so be sure to add it after updating your theme.

FQuick view in Aurora theme received a new modal window layout

In-cart shipping calculator

Shopping cart now displays a shipping calculator, allowing customers to view estimated shipping costs for their order before they proceed with checkout. If customers are logged in, their shipping address will be automatically filled in the calculator.

Shopping cart has also received a mandatory consent checkbox to help your store comply with GDPR. If enabled, it will prevent customers from initiating checkout until they agree to your store’s terms and conditions. This update is a simple yet effective way to improve transparency and legal alignment.

Aurora theme 3.6 brings in-cart consent checkbox to ensure GDPR compliance

Upgrade to Aurora 3.6 today

Upgrade your theme and stay ahead with the latest enhancements in Aurora. Explore the new features and let us know what you think in our Slack community. Your feedback is invaluable for shaping future updates.

Join us on X for regular theme updates, design inspiration from real stores, and marketing tips.

Enhance your theme with our free certified apps

Our Shopify apps — GSC Instagram Feed and GSC Countdown Timer — have earned the “Built for Shopify” badge. This means they meet Shopify’s highest standards for performance, security, and design. These apps are built to integrate seamlessly with your store, and the best part? They're free!

GSC Instagram Feed and GSC Countdown Timer are now Built for Shopify

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Aurora updates section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our blog post for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Inline subscribe widget

Try Aurora theme for free

Create a stunning online store and save on 3rd-party apps.

Install now

Top stories

  1. The Ultimate Collection of Holiday Website Banners for Ecommerce →
  2. 8 Inspiring Shopify Countdown Timers & How to Add Yours →
  3. How To Add Instagram Feed To Shopify and 7 Stunning Instafeeds to Learn From →
  4. 10 Shopify Jewelry Stores We Love (and Themes They’re Using) →
Aurora updates

Aurora Theme 3.5 Brings Popular Feature Requests To Life

Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Feb 7, 2025 —  3 min read

We're excited to announce the release of Aurora 3.5, an update based entirely on your most popular feature requests. From major enhancements to minor tweaks, this version is designed to elevate your store’s functionality and visual appeal.

Let’s dive right in!

⚡️ Read more — 3 min
Aurora updates

Aurora 3.4 Introduces New Animations, Popup Teasers, New Cart Layouts, and More

Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Sep 26, 2024 —  2 min read

We’re excited to announce Aurora 3.4, the first major theme update for Fall 2024.

The new version is packed with features designed to enhance user experience. Whether you're looking to add dynamic elements to your pages or streamline the shopping journey, this update offers plenty of exciting new settings to explore.

Let’s dive right in!

⚡️ Read more — 2 min
Aurora updates

Aurora 3.3 Offers Support for Shopify's Newest Features and Popular Review Apps

Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Jul 22, 2024 —  2 min read

Aurora 3.3 is live.

This update brings support for Shopify’s native swatches and visual filters, improved carousel animations, and seamless integration with popular review apps like Loox, Judge.me, Okendo, and Stamped.

Let’s dive right in!

⚡️ Read more — 2 min

Inline subscribe widget