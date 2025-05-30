Aurora 3.6 Gets a Beauty Theme Preset, Shipping Calculator, and More

Explore new Aurora
This update introduces a new theme preset for beauty and skincare brands, along with other enhancements, including a shipping calculator, revamped quick view, and consent checkbox in the shopping cart.
Let’s dive right in!
Aurora 3.6 brings Astra, a theme preset designed for skincare and beauty brands. Its clean, product-focused layout with vibrant accent colors supports strong visual storytelling, which is ideal for single products or curated capsule collections.
Explore this crisp and refined style by visiting the Astra demo store.
Quick view has been redesigned to give you more layout flexibility. In addition to the classic drawer, you can now display product previews in a modal window with a horizontal media gallery. It has also become a standalone theme section — so be sure to add it after updating your theme.
Shopping cart now displays a shipping calculator, allowing customers to view estimated shipping costs for their order before they proceed with checkout. If customers are logged in, their shipping address will be automatically filled in the calculator.
Shopping cart has also received a mandatory consent checkbox to help your store comply with GDPR. If enabled, it will prevent customers from initiating checkout until they agree to your store’s terms and conditions. This update is a simple yet effective way to improve transparency and legal alignment.
Upgrade your theme and stay ahead with the latest enhancements in Aurora. Explore the new features and let us know what you think in our Slack community. Your feedback is invaluable for shaping future updates.
Join us on X for regular theme updates, design inspiration from real stores, and marketing tips.
Our Shopify apps — GSC Instagram Feed and GSC Countdown Timer — have earned the “Built for Shopify” badge. This means they meet Shopify’s highest standards for performance, security, and design. These apps are built to integrate seamlessly with your store, and the best part? They're free!
