Aurora 3.6 Gets a Beauty Theme Preset, Shipping Calculator, and More

Aurora 3.6 is now live in the Shopify Theme Store.

This update introduces a new theme preset for beauty and skincare brands, along with other enhancements, including a shipping calculator, revamped quick view, and consent checkbox in the shopping cart.

Let’s dive right in!

Astra — new theme preset for beauty brands

Aurora 3.6 brings Astra, a theme preset designed for skincare and beauty brands. Its clean, product-focused layout with vibrant accent colors supports strong visual storytelling, which is ideal for single products or curated capsule collections.

Explore this crisp and refined style by visiting the Astra demo store.

Revamped quick view

Quick view has been redesigned to give you more layout flexibility. In addition to the classic drawer, you can now display product previews in a modal window with a horizontal media gallery. It has also become a standalone theme section — so be sure to add it after updating your theme.

In-cart shipping calculator

Shopping cart now displays a shipping calculator, allowing customers to view estimated shipping costs for their order before they proceed with checkout. If customers are logged in, their shipping address will be automatically filled in the calculator.