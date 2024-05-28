UO

Es una plantilla muy completa. Lo mejor es la atención al cliente ante cualquier problema :D

May 28, 2024

Oleksandr Dieiev

It is clear that the team is constantly working on improvements in the product, and team support always helps to solve the problems that arise. Highly recommend.

May 16, 2024

Reverie Hats

We're really enjoying the Aurora theme for our store! It's sleek and elegant, while also packing in all the essential features you could ever need…

May 6, 2024

Gurktaler

Nice app and nice support, Thanks :)

April 29, 2024

David Shuck

Great product, reasonable pricing, fast and helpful service. Would highly recommend to anyone needing pop-up or data collection on their website.

April 29, 2024

MatrixMotifs

The Aurora Shopify theme is an absolute delight, a seamless blend of form and function. It boasts a rich tapestry of features, each more user-friendly than the last…

Apr 25, 2024

Kyle M

I needed a review pop up on my site to add to klaviyo for email marketing. I was able to get this setup in minutes and activated immediately.

March 27, 2024

Marco C

I am impressed by the reliability of Getsitecontrol. It has effective features that makes email marketing smooth.

March 27, 2024

Mondo Cattolico

We are using it since a long time, I like it a lot as it is very easy to use!

Jan 23, 2024

Brian A.

Getsitecontrol is easy to implement and has garnered us many newsletter subscribers that we wouldn’t have captured otherwise. we’d recommend it to anyone looking to expand their reach.

Dec 12, 2023

Niels D.

Very easy to use and does 100% what is needs to do for a very fair price. Absolute value for money! We accomplish great results and the customer service is absolutely fantastic.

Nov 27, 2023

Fernando D.

Amazing tool. We've had a great experience. The same day we created our account, things were deployed, connected with our other tools and generally everything was working.

Nov 9, 2023

Patrick Church

Love the tool. Very intuitive. Not needlessly complicated. Definitely made a difference from the start.

Nov 8, 2023

John A.

I have been a Getsitecontrol user for almost 10 years. Overall it has grown my email marketing list by literally thousands of people. It's great.

Nov 2, 2023

JRNY

Big fan! The creation process was nice and simple. Great option if you need a simplified approach to popup generation and A/B testing.

Oct 24, 2023

SUNHATS EUROPE

This app works great for us. The perfect way to improve interaction with the webshop. And the helpdesk is helpful and fast.

Oct 11, 2023

Jackie Jennings

It has been instrumental for us to optimise the sign-up experience for customers. The level of information we receive on the back end is in far greater detail than any other apps offering this feature.

Sep 22, 2023

Kieran Alkerton

The app was easy to set up and integrates well with my store. We were originally using it for both our welcome offer and a referral popup.

Sep 22, 2023

Jordan H.

We use this tool to show exit intent popups on our site. Its main pros are the ease of everything from setup to analytics, and reporting is great. Anytime we have an issue support is super-fast.

Sep 20, 2023

Bob’s Big Boy Burbank

We get so many more people subscribed to our Email Newsletter with our Getsitecontrol Bar (versus the Email Form in our Bobs.net Website Footer).

Sep 13, 2023

Lilly Loves Gifts

This app is excellent for pop-ups and contact forms. And support has been absolutely awesome — any question at all, and all I have to do is open a live chat and someone gets back to me within the hour.

Sep 7, 2023

D'Amore Engineering

Fast, effective customer service for troubleshooting a pixel error. Support tech was knowledgeable, communicative and reliable.

July 31, 2023

GozzyGxmz

It is fairly easy to set up and works great for my store! Plus if you want to make things more customizable they have a help center to edit the CCS.

June 7, 2023

Paradise Clothing Co

Great App, Customer Service is Spot On and Very Helpful. Well worth the price, I would definitely recommend this app.

April 12, 2023

Kim

I have no CSS experience and the team are so totally awesome and responsive when I need help! They even step in and help to make my pop designs look amazing!

Feb 14, 2023

Raw Pumpkin

Great app. A must-have for your ecommerce store. Using this app I got more insights about my audience and my store as well.

Sep 27, 2022

Australian Silo Art

This app is fantastic. It helps us get feedback from our customers (those that buy ad also those that choose not to) without being too intrusive.

Sep 6, 2022

Japandi Supply House

We used this app to increase email subscriptions. Immediately — the first day — we saw a major increase and it has not stopped.

July 22, 2022

Brighter Shaving

I've used this for mail capture, upsell, and cross-sell and seen an instant impact. Incredibly easy to use and the helpdesk is the most efficient and well-informed I've encountered with any Shopify apps.

Nov 19, 2021

Jordan Hollander

Getsitecontrol makes beautiful widgets that perform well and have really great analytics built into the platform. The service is A+ and is the main …

Nov 10, 2021

Jens Hansen

Have tried a few different popup solutions so far and these guys are keepers! Amazing bang for the buck, pay monthly instead of annually and their support is crazy responsive…

Sep 20, 2021

Roald

Great product, great service. It's really easy to set up, I got my widgets up and running in just a few minutes.

June 24, 2021

Daniel Rezende

Getsitecontrol rocks! They are the best in the business. Been using them for over a year and have not looked back.

May 26, 2021

Adrian McDonnell

For someone who is not very tech-savvy, I now have a widget I am proud of on my website!