Aurora 4.0 Receives New Structure, Updated Presets, Combined Listings Support, and More

Aurora 4.0 has arrived.

The release comes in sync with Shopify’s major Theme Store redesign that has made theme discovery and setup easier than before.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s new and what’s coming next.

New theme structure

To improve theme discovery, Shopify now displays each demo store, called a theme preset, as a separate listing. These presets are installation-ready, so you can replicate the exact layout of all sections, including settings, colors, fonts, and texts from the demo store without having to rebuild it manually. This update comes at no extra cost. As a license holder, you get access to all 5 presets.

To support preset-specific listing pages, all Shopify themes have received updated preset names that make them distinct from others in the Theme Store. To spot Aurora’s presets among 800+ listings, search for these names: