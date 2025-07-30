Aurora 4.0 Receives New Structure, Updated Presets, Combined Listings Support, and More

Aurora 4.0 Receives New Structure, Updated Presets, Combined Listings Support, and More
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/aurora-theme-4-0/
Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Jul 30, 2025 —  2 min read

Aurora 4.0 has arrived.

The release comes in sync with Shopify’s major Theme Store redesign that has made theme discovery and setup easier than before.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s new and what’s coming next.

New theme structure

To improve theme discovery, Shopify now displays each demo store, called a theme preset, as a separate listing. These presets are installation-ready, so you can replicate the exact layout of all sections, including settings, colors, fonts, and texts from the demo store without having to rebuild it manually. This update comes at no extra cost. As a license holder, you get access to all 5 presets.

Aurora theme receives a new structure with five installation-ready styles

Updated preset names

To support preset-specific listing pages, all Shopify themes have received updated preset names that make them distinct from others in the Theme Store. To spot Aurora’s presets among 800+ listings, search for these names:

  • Aurora
  • Auriga
  • Vega
  • Stella
  • Astra

Combined listings support

Aurora now supports Shopify’s Combined Listings app. It helps Shopify Plus merchants improve SEO and merchandising by displaying product variations as individual products. For shoppers, that means a more engaging customer experience, as they can explore items available in different colors or materials from the same product listing.

If you’re not on Shopify Plus, you can achieve a similar setup with Aurora’s built-in Product siblings feature.

Features coming soon

The next major Aurora release will bring a wide range of updates, including:

  • 20+ color schemes using Shopify’s native picker
  • New theme editor interface with conditional settings
  • Custom edge rounding settings for every section
  • Separate color pickers for all image overlays
  • Typography controls for nested header menu items
  • Sticky “Add to cart” button on desktop

This is only part of what’s planned. Much more is on the way!

Update to Aurora 4.0

Update your theme to the latest version to start using the new features. Share your ideas for future releases in our Slack community. Your suggestions help us shape Aurora’s growth.

Join us on X for regular theme updates, design inspiration from real stores, and marketing tips.

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You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Aurora updates section.

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Aurora 5.0 Gets New Color Schemes and Refined Editing Logic

Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Nov 13, 2025 —  2 min read

Aurora 5.0 has arrived.

With the latest version, Aurora adapts to the evolving Shopify theme ecosystem by introducing new color schemes, conditional settings, and refined editing logic.

While the list of updates is long, here are the key highlights of this release.

⚡️ Read more — 2 min

Aurora 3.6 Gets a Beauty Theme Preset, Shipping Calculator, and More

Ann Ashen Ann Ashen May 30, 2025 —  2 min read

Aurora 3.6 is now live in the Shopify Theme Store.

This update introduces a new theme preset for beauty and skincare brands, along with other enhancements, including a shipping calculator, revamped quick view, and consent checkbox in the shopping cart.

Let’s dive right in!

⚡️ Read more — 2 min

Aurora Theme 3.5 Brings Popular Feature Requests To Life

Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Feb 7, 2025 —  2 min read

We're excited to announce the release of Aurora 3.5, an update based entirely on your most popular feature requests. From major enhancements to minor tweaks, this version is designed to elevate your store’s functionality and visual appeal.

Let’s dive right in!

⚡️ Read more — 2 min

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