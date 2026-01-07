Joy Worthen

I have been using the Getsitecontrol platform for over 4 years. With a super clean dashboard UI, you can easily create polished and responsive widgets that just. always. work. It really is a beautiful product, and it is well supported.

Jan 7, 2026

Matt

Getsitecontrol offers a really slick solution to create pop ups, collect contact info and send emails, including automations, all in one. I have tried out plenty of other tools and this has exactly what you need to get the job done quickly.

Dec 30, 2025

Nic Nirvana

Best customer service I've had anywhere & I'm not even a paying customer.

Dec 11, 2025

Mosaic Journal

Genuinely one of the best apps I've used on the Shopify store. Loads of value for very little cost.

Nov 17, 2025

Lilly Payne

Getsitecontrol is excellent! Their tools are intuitive, effective, and they have great customer support if you want help. Anytime I reach out to customer service they provide the needed code or answer in a matter of minutes, and are so kind.

Nov 6, 2025

Enrico M.

Excellent product that has allowed us to carry out excellent campaigns, always supported by online assistance that responds immediately to any request.

Sep 17, 2025

Raquel L.

100% recommended. The experience with Getsitecontrol so far is 10/10. The UX experience is very friendly and love all the designs and templates. Also the team is SUPER helpful.

Sep 4, 2025

Kalle Kay

Getsitecontrol has significantly improved the way I communicate with my audience, capture leads, and promote offers. The widgets are beautifully designed, easy to customize, and integrate seamlessly with my website.

Sep 3, 2025

Dimitar T.

I have been using Getsitecontrol for the past 5 years. What I like is the pre-made design templates that save me time. With a well made pop-up I achieve a CTR of over 45%, which for a marketing channel is more than an excellent result…

Sep 3, 2025

WoodWideCities

If you are looking for a versatile popup solution for Shopify without breaking the bank, just go for it.

July 18, 2025

Bianca B.

The platform is intuitive and flexible, allowing us to quickly launch targeted banners without involving developers. It’s been a smooth, effective solution.

July 3, 2025

Muhammad A.

I have been using Getsitecontrol for more than two years now. It is helping me run my welcome flows, abandoned carts and email broadcasts. This by far is the best onsite targeting app for Shopify. Tons of templates and targeting options…

June 2, 2025

Rob G.

Awesome app to get email subs. Was able to get 30% sign up rates on some campaigns which is wild. Great product.

May 30, 2025

Jordan C.

It does integrate to Shopify easily. I set it up and now it's pretty streamlined and requires very little maintenance from me which I love.

May 28, 2025

Adelaide School…

Loving GSC So far, the best part is their pricing model which is very reasonable compared to other platforms, and their designer easily creates stunning emails…

Apr 24, 2025

Ashutosh J

GSC offers impressive suite of website engagement tools that makes capturing leads and improving user interaction easy. Their support team is always on toes and goes extra mile to help you resolve the issue.

March 19, 2025

Patrick Stewart

Their code was easy to install, and their popups have made a huge difference in our business.

Feb 6, 2025

Angel J.M.

Overall experience is fantastic! We've been customers for over 2 years and no plans on leaving ever! The greatest pro is how easy it is to implement pop-ups and how good they look a great addition when you are using Hubspot…

Dec 20, 2024

Isaac Diaz

Awesome app but even better customer service. Their team and developers helped me setup exactly what I needed. It was easy and they made sure everything worked great. Would 110% recommend them.

Dec 20, 2024

Steven B.

Love the new interface and ease of use, and once set up, no need for other teams to get involved, marketing can take control. The interface is really easy to use and offers multiple of of the box designs…

Dec 20, 2024

Belinda J.

A joy to use, just works! Lots of design settings so you can easily get your forms to look 'on brand'.

Dec 12, 2024

Young Potters

So far, great service and friendly staff! When I was confused about layouts, or needed help, the live chat service was incredibly fast and they resolved all issues in literally minutes!

Dec 10, 2024

John

Highly recommend Getsitecontrol if you want to do things like adding banners, creating popup modals or surveys to your website.

Dec 6, 2024

Irregular Sleep Pattern

Very easy to use and extremely responsive helpdesk

Dec 3, 2024

Jakob Albrecht

Have been using the tool for over two years now and love it. And the customer support is just awesome (and the best I know)! I always get responses within minutes through the live chat and they go way beyond normal technical support.

Dec 3, 2024

WildFire Coffee Company

App is perfect for new businesses and using the chat feature has really helped us achieve what we wanted out of that app.

Nov 25, 2024

System Skin

Beautiful and functional widget designs, and the platform is very easy to work with! Plus, the best and fastest customer service ever!

Nov 7, 2024

A Fold of Chairs

I run a small business and the emails I send to my subscribers via this app have really helped it grow. I can see how the click-throughs from the emails drive purchases. The templates are super easy to use and look professional …

Nov 6, 2024

Ian Curtis

Really excellent customer support. Fast, knowledgeable and solved the problem.

Nov 6, 2024

Nice Things by Helena

Really solid, easy to use and reliable. We develop a LOT of custom logic in our pages ourselves but use GSC as it's so simple to use while making it easy to add our own more complex logic via their JavaScrip API/parameters …

Nov 6, 2024

Bogdan DNA

I’ve been using this widget tool on my website for about four years now, and it really just gets the job done. It’s perfect for collecting emails, guiding visitors, and setting up custom actions based on who’s visiting.

Nov 5, 2024

Otro Level Prints

I love this app because it is very friendly and easy to use. My favorite part is the email templates; the gallery looks amazing, and it’s a time saver when you are designing a promo or a newsletter.

Oct 15, 2024

Raptor Naturals

GetSiteControl has been an absolute game-changer for my website! The app is incredibly user-friendly, allowing me to create eye-catching pop-ups and forms with ease. What really sets it apart, though, is the fantastic customer service.

Oct 13, 2024

Shekhar Luhar

Best tool for conversion rate optimization. The functionality Getsitecontrol provides to modify popup and the design which makes this tool easy to use. Customer support is on point too. Highly recommend!

Sep 4, 2024

AvalongKing

Their support is absolutely amazing. Super fast and helpful. You are not going to get help like this from any other app.

Aug 27, 2024

Akvile P

I feel thankful not only for the easy-to-use tool but also for the fast help from the help desk. They truly put their effort into helping us as quickly and as well as possible. Thank you, guys—you're a perfect example of how a client should be heard and helped!

Aug 23, 2024

SOUS LA VIE

Ho usato GSC per disegnare una parte della landing page per il mio brand. L'app è davvero semplice e intuitiva, quando poi ho avuto bisogno di supporto tramite chat sono stati veloci e competenti.

July 11, 2024

Corey Dewalt

The platform goes above and beyond what I was originally looking for. I've paid for the flat annual membership which has unlimited impressions and I'm now making $2k a month in email revenue as a result.

July 11, 2024

CHOMEX

Great product, good customer service. Very easy to get any result by utilizing all the options and settings. Be creative, and this can outperform the most expensive software.

July 3, 2024

Maria Creesia M.

Very easy to set up a site pop up. Integrated very well with my client's Squarespace site.

July 2, 2024

Deborah Tyson

It is wonderful to use a tech product that has solid support that actually gets you the result that you want.

July 2, 2024

Football Host store

Muy útil para añadir formularios en cualquier parte de tu página web. Buena atención al cliente, rápidos y efectivos.

June 12, 2024

Richardt K. F.

We've been using GST for quite some time now, and the tool is great, but their support never fails. Always willing to help and has a quick response time.

May 21, 2024

Oleksandr Dieiev

It is clear that the team is constantly working on improvements in the product, and team support always helps to solve the problems that arise. Highly recommend.

May 16, 2024

David Shuck

Great product, reasonable pricing, fast and helpful service. Would highly recommend to anyone needing pop-up or data collection on their website.

April 29, 2024

Kyle M

I needed a review pop up on my site to add to klaviyo for email marketing. I was able to get this setup in minutes and activated immediately.

March 27, 2024

Marco C

I am impressed by the reliability of Getsitecontrol. It has effective features that makes email marketing smooth.

March 27, 2024

Brian A.

Getsitecontrol is easy to implement and has garnered us many newsletter subscribers that we wouldn’t have captured otherwise. we’d recommend it to anyone looking to expand their reach.

Dec 12, 2023

Niels D.

Very easy to use and does 100% what is needs to do for a very fair price. Absolute value for money! We accomplish great results and the customer service is absolutely fantastic.

Nov 27, 2023

John A.

I have been a Getsitecontrol user for almost 10 years. Overall it has grown my email marketing list by literally thousands of people. It's great.

Nov 2, 2023

JRNY

Big fan! The creation process was nice and simple. Great option if you need a simplified approach to popup generation and A/B testing.

Oct 24, 2023

Jackie Jennings

It has been instrumental for us to optimise the sign-up experience for customers. The level of information we receive on the back end is in far greater detail than any other apps offering this feature.

Sep 22, 2023

Kieran Alkerton

The app was easy to set up and integrates well with my store. We were originally using it for both our welcome offer and a referral popup.

Sep 22, 2023

Jordan H.

We use this tool to show exit intent popups on our site. Its main pros are the ease of everything from setup to analytics, and reporting is great. Anytime we have an issue support is super-fast.

Sep 20, 2023

Raw Pumpkin

Great app. A must-have for your ecommerce store. Using this app I got more insights about my audience and my store as well.

Sep 27, 2022

Australian Silo Art

This app is fantastic. It helps us get feedback from our customers (those that buy ad also those that choose not to) without being too intrusive.

Sep 6, 2022

Japandi Supply House

We used this app to increase email subscriptions. Immediately — the first day — we saw a major increase and it has not stopped.

July 22, 2022

Brighter Shaving

I've used this for mail capture, upsell, and cross-sell and seen an instant impact. Incredibly easy to use and the helpdesk is the most efficient and well-informed I've encountered with any Shopify apps.

Nov 19, 2021

Jens Hansen

Have tried a few different popup solutions so far and these guys are keepers! Amazing bang for the buck, pay monthly instead of annually and their support is crazy responsive…

Sep 20, 2021

Adrian McDonnell

For someone who is not very tech-savvy, I now have a widget I am proud of on my website!