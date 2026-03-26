Email verifier and email list cleaner
Verify email addresses and clean your email list with a bulk email checker that detects invalid and disposable emails and scores contacts to help you choose who to send to.
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Benefits
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Score contacts by email quality.
Analyze contacts with an email quality checker that scores business, personal, academic, government, and shared inbox email addresses. Use quality scoring to identify valuable professional emails, reliable personal inboxes, and lower-risk recipients who deserve priority in campaigns.
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Verify and clean your email list.
Verify email addresses and clean your email list with a bulk email checker that detects invalid, disposable, broken, and low-quality contacts before campaigns. Use this email list cleaner to organize contacts by quality, reduce sending risks, and focus marketing efforts on more reliable email addresses.
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How to use the email quality checker
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Upload your email list
Upload a CSV file with email addresses or enter a single email for quick verification and analysis.
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Run email analysis
The email checker analyzes domains, detects disposable emails, scores contact quality, and applies tags.
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Review results
Check quality scores, sending recommendations, spam filter signals, and inbox classifications in the results.
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Download the tagged CSV
Export a CSV file with tagged email addresses, quality scores, and classifications.
This tool analyzes email addresses using domain data, patterns, and risk signals. It does not connect to mail servers or send test emails but provides a reliable quality score to help you decide how to use each contact.
Common questions
How does this email checker work?
Free email quality checker analyzes email addresses using domain signals, naming patterns, and reliability indicators to help assess contact quality before sending email campaigns. It does not connect to mail servers or send test emails but provides a reliable quality score to help you decide how to use each contact.
Is this email verifier really free to use?
Yes. The email verifier and bulk email checker can be used online for free without software installation or complicated setup.
Does this tool verify mailbox existence?
No. This tool does not perform SMTP mailbox verification like traditional email verifier services. Instead, it analyzes quality, risk, and reliability signals.
Can I upload CSV email lists?
Yes. You can upload CSV files for bulk email checking, quality scoring, segmentation, and downloadable tagged CSV exports.
What are disposable email addresses?
Disposable emails are temporary or throwaway inboxes often used for short-term registrations, fake signups, or anonymous activity online.
What does corporate prime mean?
Corporate prime identifies high-quality business email addresses likely connected to valuable contacts or decision-makers inside organizations.
What are untrusted email addresses?
Untrusted email addresses include masked, relay, suspicious, or unclear inboxes with lower reliability signals that may present higher risks for email marketing campaigns.
Does the checker detect disposable email addresses?
Yes. The disposable email checker identifies temporary and throwaway email addresses commonly used for fake registrations, anonymous signups, and low-quality submissions.
Can the tool detect shared inboxes?
Yes. The email checker can identify shared inboxes such as support, sales, info, or admin addresses instead of personal mailboxes.
Does the tool detect spam filter usage?
Yes. The system analyzes domains and tags whether domains appear to use spam filters or not.
What export format is supported?
Analyzed results can be downloaded as CSV files containing email quality scores, classifications, and marketing recommendation tags.
Does the tool help email marketing?
Yes. The tool is designed for email marketing workflows, helping clean email lists, segment contacts, and reduce campaign sending risks.
Customer reviews
Joe R.
It’s as good as Klaviyo for my purposes at a tenth of the cost. I run a multi-channel e-commerce company and I just needed a proper newsletter and list management platform. Klaviyo was overkill for this limited scope, but Getsitecontrol was exactly what I need.
Scott N.
I use the automation builder daily (which is why i have yet to look for another solution) because I love how easy it is to create entire email workflows as users interact with your website; and then they run completely hands-free.
Joy Worthen
I have been using the Getsitecontrol platform for over 4 years. With a super clean dashboard UI, you can easily create polished and responsive widgets that just. always. work. It really is a beautiful product, and it is well supported.
Matt
Getsitecontrol offers a really slick solution to create pop ups, collect contact info and send emails, including automations, all in one. I have tried out plenty of other tools and this has exactly what you need to get the job done quickly.
Nic Nirvana
Best customer service I’ve had anywhere & I’m not even a paying customer.
Mosaic Journal
Genuinely one of the best apps I’ve used on the Shopify store. Loads of value for very little cost.
Lilly Payne
Getsitecontrol is excellent! Their tools are intuitive, effective, and they have great customer support if you want help. Anytime I reach out to customer service they provide the needed code or answer in a matter of minutes, and are so kind.
Enrico M.
Excellent product that has allowed us to carry out excellent campaigns, always supported by online assistance that responds immediately to any request.
Raquel L.
100% recommended. The experience with Getsitecontrol so far is 10/10. The UX experience is very friendly and love all the designs and templates. Also the team is SUPER helpful.
Kalle Kay
Getsitecontrol has significantly improved the way I communicate with my audience, capture leads, and promote offers. The widgets are beautifully designed, easy to customize, and integrate seamlessly with my website.
Dimitar T.
I have been using Getsitecontrol for the past 5 years. What I like is the pre-made design templates that save me time. With a well made pop-up I achieve a CTR of over 45%, which for a marketing channel is more than an excellent result…
WoodWideCities
If you are looking for a versatile popup solution for Shopify without breaking the bank, just go for it.
Bianca B.
The platform is intuitive and flexible, allowing us to quickly launch targeted banners without involving developers. It’s been a smooth, effective solution.
Muhammad A.
I have been using Getsitecontrol for more than two years now. It is helping me run my welcome flows, abandoned carts and email broadcasts. This by far is the best onsite targeting app for Shopify. Tons of templates and targeting options…
Rob G.
Awesome app to get email subs. Was able to get 30% sign up rates on some campaigns which is wild. Great product.
Jordan C.
It does integrate to Shopify easily. I set it up and now it’s pretty streamlined and requires very little maintenance from me which I love.
Adelaide School…
Loving GSC So far, the best part is their pricing model which is very reasonable compared to other platforms, and their designer easily creates stunning emails…
Ashutosh J
GSC offers impressive suite of website engagement tools that makes capturing leads and improving user interaction easy. Their support team is always on toes and goes extra mile to help you resolve the issue.
Patrick Stewart
Their code was easy to install, and their popups have made a huge difference in our business.
Angel J.M.
Overall experience is fantastic! We’ve been customers for over 2 years and no plans on leaving ever! The greatest pro is how easy it is to implement pop-ups and how good they look a great addition when you are using Hubspot…
Isaac Diaz
Awesome app but even better customer service. Their team and developers helped me setup exactly what I needed. It was easy and they made sure everything worked great. Would 110% recommend them.
Steven B.
Love the new interface and ease of use, and once set up, no need for other teams to get involved, marketing can take control. The interface is really easy to use and offers multiple of of the box designs…
Belinda J.
A joy to use, just works! Lots of design settings so you can easily get your forms to look 'on brand'.
Young Potters
So far, great service and friendly staff! When I was confused about layouts, or needed help, the live chat service was incredibly fast and they resolved all issues in literally minutes!
John
Highly recommend Getsitecontrol if you want to do things like adding banners, creating popup modals or surveys to your website.
Irregular Sleep Pattern
Very easy to use and extremely responsive helpdesk
Jakob Albrecht
Have been using the tool for over two years now and love it. And the customer support is just awesome (and the best I know)! I always get responses within minutes through the live chat and they go way beyond normal technical support.
WildFire Coffee Company
App is perfect for new businesses and using the chat feature has really helped us achieve what we wanted out of that app.
System Skin
Beautiful and functional widget designs, and the platform is very easy to work with! Plus, the best and fastest customer service ever!
A Fold of Chairs
I run a small business and the emails I send to my subscribers via this app have really helped it grow. I can see how the click-throughs from the emails drive purchases. The templates are super easy to use and look professional …
Ian Curtis
Really excellent customer support. Fast, knowledgeable and solved the problem.
Nice Things by Helena
Really solid, easy to use and reliable. We develop a LOT of custom logic in our pages ourselves but use GSC as it’s so simple to use while making it easy to add our own more complex logic via their JavaScrip API/parameters …
Bogdan DNA
I’ve been using this widget tool on my website for about four years now, and it really just gets the job done. It’s perfect for collecting emails, guiding visitors, and setting up custom actions based on who’s visiting.
Otro Level Prints
I love this app because it is very friendly and easy to use. My favorite part is the email templates; the gallery looks amazing, and it’s a time saver when you are designing a promo or a newsletter.
Raptor Naturals
GetSiteControl has been an absolute game-changer for my website! The app is incredibly user-friendly, allowing me to create eye-catching pop-ups and forms with ease. What really sets it apart, though, is the fantastic customer service.
Shekhar Luhar
Best tool for conversion rate optimization. The functionality Getsitecontrol provides to modify popup and the design which makes this tool easy to use. Customer support is on point too. Highly recommend!
AvalongKing
Their support is absolutely amazing. Super fast and helpful. You are not going to get help like this from any other app.
Akvile P
I feel thankful not only for the easy-to-use tool but also for the fast help from the help desk. They truly put their effort into helping us as quickly and as well as possible. Thank you, guys—you’re a perfect example of how a client should be heard and helped!
SOUS LA VIE
Ho usato GSC per disegnare una parte della landing page per il mio brand. L'app è davvero semplice e intuitiva, quando poi ho avuto bisogno di supporto tramite chat sono stati veloci e competenti.
Corey Dewalt
The platform goes above and beyond what I was originally looking for. I’ve paid for the flat annual membership which has unlimited impressions and I’m now making $2k a month in email revenue as a result.
CHOMEX
Great product, good customer service. Very easy to get any result by utilizing all the options and settings. Be creative, and this can outperform the most expensive software.
Maria Creesia M.
Very easy to set up a site pop up. Integrated very well with my client’s Squarespace site.
Deborah Tyson
It is wonderful to use a tech product that has solid support that actually gets you the result that you want.
Football Host store
Muy útil para añadir formularios en cualquier parte de tu página web. Buena atención al cliente, rápidos y efectivos.
Richardt K. F.
We’ve been using GST for quite some time now, and the tool is great, but their support never fails. Always willing to help and has a quick response time.
Oleksandr Dieiev
It is clear that the team is constantly working on improvements in the product, and team support always helps to solve the problems that arise. Highly recommend.
David Shuck
Great product, reasonable pricing, fast and helpful service. Would highly recommend to anyone needing pop-up or data collection on their website.
Kyle M
I needed a review pop up on my site to add to klaviyo for email marketing. I was able to get this setup in minutes and activated immediately.
Marco C
I am impressed by the reliability of Getsitecontrol. It has effective features that makes email marketing smooth.
Brian A.
Getsitecontrol is easy to implement and has garnered us many newsletter subscribers that we wouldn’t have captured otherwise. we’d recommend it to anyone looking to expand their reach.
Niels D.
Very easy to use and does 100% what is needs to do for a very fair price. Absolute value for money! We accomplish great results and the customer service is absolutely fantastic.
John A.
I have been a Getsitecontrol user for almost 10 years. Overall it has grown my email marketing list by literally thousands of people. It’s great.
JRNY
Big fan! The creation process was nice and simple. Great option if you need a simplified approach to popup generation and A/B testing.
Jackie Jennings
It has been instrumental for us to optimise the sign-up experience for customers. The level of information we receive on the back end is in far greater detail than any other apps offering this feature.
Kieran Alkerton
The app was easy to set up and integrates well with my store. We were originally using it for both our welcome offer and a referral popup.
Jordan H.
We use this tool to show exit intent popups on our site. Its main pros are the ease of everything from setup to analytics, and reporting is great. Anytime we have an issue support is super-fast.
Raw Pumpkin
Great app. A must-have for your ecommerce store. Using this app I got more insights about my audience and my store as well.
Australian Silo Art
This app is fantastic. It helps us get feedback from our customers (those that buy ad also those that choose not to) without being too intrusive.
Japandi Supply House
We used this app to increase email subscriptions. Immediately — the first day — we saw a major increase and it has not stopped.
Brighter Shaving
I’ve used this for mail capture, upsell, and cross-sell and seen an instant impact. Incredibly easy to use and the helpdesk is the most efficient and well-informed I’ve encountered with any Shopify apps.
Jens Hansen
Have tried a few different popup solutions so far and these guys are keepers! Amazing bang for the buck, pay monthly instead of annually and their support is crazy responsive…
Adrian McDonnell
For someone who is not very tech-savvy, I now have a widget I am proud of on my website!
Use cases
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Clean email lists before campaigns.
Upload CSV files to this email list cleaner and bulk email checker to detect invalid, disposable, untrusted, and low-quality contacts before sending campaigns. Reduce sending risks, avoid wasted email verification costs, and focus your marketing efforts on contacts more likely to engage.
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Detect disposable email addresses.
Use the disposable email checker to identify temporary and throwaway inboxes commonly used for fake signups, short-term registrations, or low-intent subscriptions. Prevent risky contacts from entering your database and maintain a cleaner, more reliable email list for future campaigns.
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Prioritize high-quality contacts.
Score contacts as Corporate prime or Corporate basic to identify valuable business emails and likely decision-makers. Score contacts by quality to identify high-quality professional contacts, reliable personal inboxes, and lower-risk recipients.
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Separate personal and shared inboxes.
Identify whether an email belongs to a personal inbox or shared company mailbox such as support, info, sales, or admin accounts. Improve segmentation, personalize outreach more effectively, and avoid treating shared inboxes as direct individual contacts during campaigns.
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Analyze uploaded CSV email lists.
Upload large CSV email lists into the bulk email verifier and email checker to automatically analyze contacts, apply quality scores, and export tagged results. Process lists faster and organize contacts using categories designed specifically for email marketing workflows and segmentation.
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Reduce risk before email sending.
Detect broken domains, suspicious addresses, disposable inboxes, and unreliable contacts before campaigns begin. This email quality checker helps reduce reputation risks, lower bounce-related problems, and improve confidence when deciding which contacts are safer to include in email campaigns.
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Identify academic and government emails.
Automatically classify contacts from universities, schools, research institutions, government organizations, and public sector domains. Use email quality scoring to build targeted segments, separate institutional contacts from commercial audiences, and better organize email databases for specialized communication campaigns.
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Improve email deliverability.
Improve email deliverability with an email verifier and email list cleaner that detects risky, disposable, and low-quality contacts before campaigns. Use bulk email checker results and quality scoring to clean your email list, reduce sending risks, and focus on contacts more likely to engage with emails.
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Analyze domains and spam filter signals.
Check email domains for spam filter usage, domain reliability signals, and inbox patterns to better understand contact quality before sending. This email checker helps identify domains with stronger infrastructure and improves decisions about which contacts deserve priority in campaigns.
Features
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Bulk email checker.
Upload CSV files and analyze thousands of email addresses at once using bulk email checker and email list cleaner tools.
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Single email verification.
Verify and analyze individual email addresses instantly to check quality, classification, and potential sending risks before campaigns.
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Disposable email detection.
Detect temporary and disposable email addresses commonly used for fake registrations, low-quality signups, or short-term account creation.
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Email quality scoring.
Score contacts by quality to identify valuable business emails, risky contacts, and lower-priority addresses before sending campaigns.
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Corporate email classification.
Classify contacts as Corporate prime or Corporate basic based on domain quality, inbox patterns, and business relevance signals.
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Personal email analysis.
Detect personal email addresses and separate higher-quality personal contacts from generic or lower-intent consumer inboxes automatically.
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Academic email detection.
Identify university, research, and educational institution email addresses for segmentation, filtering, and targeted communication purposes.
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Government email detection.
Detect government and public sector email addresses using domain analysis and classification signals from verified institutional domains.
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Shared inbox detection.
Identify shared company inboxes such as support, sales, info, or admin addresses instead of personal employee mailboxes.
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Spam filter detection.
Analyze domains for spam filter usage and email infrastructure signals that may influence email marketing performance and reliability.
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Broken domain detection.
Detect email addresses hosted on invalid, non-existent, or broken domains that cannot receive incoming email communications.
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Untrusted email detection.
Identify suspicious, masked, relay, or unreliable email addresses that may present higher risks for marketing campaigns or registrations.
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Safe-to-send tagging.
Automatically tag contacts as Safe to send or Do not send based on email quality and reliability analysis results.
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CSV export results.
Download analyzed email lists as CSV files with applied quality scores, classifications, and marketing recommendation tags included.
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Domain analysis engine.
Analyze email domains using public records, naming patterns, infrastructure signals, and quality indicators for smarter classification results.
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Bulk email list cleaning.
Clean uploaded email lists by identifying risky, disposable, invalid, and lower-quality contacts before launching email campaigns.
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Quick results statistics.
View instant email list statistics with visual charts and category breakdowns showing contact quality, disposable emails, business contacts, and sending recommendations.
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Fast online email checker.
Run email quality analysis directly online without software installation or complicated setup using a browser-based verification workflow.
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