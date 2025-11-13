Aurora 5.0 Gets New Color Schemes and Refined Editing Logic

Aurora 5.0 has arrived.

With the latest version, Aurora adapts to the evolving Shopify theme ecosystem by introducing new color schemes, conditional settings, and refined editing logic.

While the list of updates is long, here are the key highlights of this release.

New color schemes

Aurora now uses Shopify’s native color system that supports up to 21 color schemes. Each section and most blocks can inherit the main color palette, have their own palette, or use a custom color picker for text, backgrounds, and overlays. This makes it easier to create a store that feels cohesive and true to your brand.

Conditional settings

As Aurora gains more features, we've introduced conditional settings to keep the editor clean and intuitive. Conditional settings create an editing flow that keeps only relevant options visible, making store customization simpler and more efficient. Spend less time searching through settings and more time designing your perfect Shopify store.

Advanced button styles

Button style settings are now more flexible than ever, no longer limited to solid or outlined looks. You can create up to 4 unique button styles per color scheme, adjust button borders and blur levels, or apply custom colors within each section to exactly match the look you have in mind. These expanded options let you fine-tune buttons for different contexts, such as calls to action, secondary links, or subtle accents, while keeping your overall design consistent.

Per-section rounding

One of the most-awaited features, per-section rounding, has become available in Aurora 5.0. You can now set individual edge rounding for each section, instead of applying the same rounding to the entire theme. Mix soft corners with bold, sharp shapes to create distinct layouts.

In-cart discount codes

A small but impactful addition: shoppers can now apply discount codes directly in the cart. This way, they instantly see the final total amount and can finish checkout without extra steps or distractions. It helps reduce cart abandonment, builds trust at checkout, and gives customers a smoother, more transparent shopping experience.

Other notable improvements

Separate color scheme pickers for overlays

Sticky buy buttons on desktop product pages

Color blending for product card backgrounds

Mobile video upload in the Video section

Font settings for dropdown submenus

Navigation dots for product media galleries

Quick buy button style and position options

In total, there are over 50 refinements across layout, styling, and usability!

Upgrade to Aurora 5.0 today

Upgrade your theme to make the most of Aurora’s latest improvements. Try the new features and share your thoughts and ideas in our Slack community. Your insights help us improve and evolve the theme with each release.

