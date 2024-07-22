Aurora 3.3 Offers Support for Shopify's Newest Features and Popular Review Apps

Aurora 3.3 Offers Support for Shopify's Newest Features and Popular Review Apps
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/aurora-theme-3-3/
Ann Ashen Ann Ashen Jul 22, 2024 —  2 min read

Aurora 3.3 is live.

This update brings support for Shopify’s native swatches and visual filters, improved carousel animations, and seamless integration with popular review apps like Loox, Judge.me, Okendo, and Stamped.

Let’s dive right in!

Updated carousels

Experience optimized carousel layouts across all theme sections. The new autoplay animations are smoother, more eye-pleasing, and code-efficient – enhancing your store browsing experience without compromising the performance.

Shopify’s native swatches

A crucial part of this update is that Aurora 3.3 fully supports Shopify’s latest features: product taxonomy and native swatches. These features help you ensure your products are accurately categorized and easily discovered by customers.

Shopify’s product taxonomy and native swatches supported in Aurora 3.3

Naturally, Shopify’s swatch system and the built-in Aurora’s swatches aren’t mutually exclusive, so you can choose between them when managing product variants.

Shopify’s visual filters

The update also incorporates Shopify’s visual filter swatches – the latest feature designed to help customers filter products more intuitively and reduce the time spent searching. Aurora’s native filter swatches remain available, so you can configure your store's filtering options to best suit your needs.

Aurora theme supports Shopify visual filter swatches

Leading review apps integration

Product reviews are crucial for building trust and credibility. And since Shopify has discontinued its native product reviews app, we’ve added a smooth integration of Aurora with the leading review apps:

  • Loox
  • Judge.me
  • Okendo
  • Stamped

You can now easily add dynamic product ratings and review widgets to your store, helping customers make purchasing decisions with confidence.

The integration with review apps allows Aurora users to showcase product review widgets and ratings

For the best performance, we recommend using an app with a “Built for Shopify” badge, like our partner app, Loox.

As an Aurora user, you can enjoy a 15% discount on Loox’s “Scale” plan. Install Loox now and claim your discount.

More features in development

But that’s not all! We’re already working on new interactive elements that will make your store content more engaging:

  • smooth animations for theme elements,
  • promo bar section with customizable blocks,
  • animated spin counters in multiple theme sections.

Upgrade to Aurora 3.3 today

Upgrade your theme and stay ahead with Aurora 3.3. Try out the new features and let us know what you think in our Slack community. Your feedback means the world to us and helps us make Aurora better!

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Aurora updates section.

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