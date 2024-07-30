6 Ideas for Adding Videos to Your Shopify Store

Adding videos to your Shopify store can help you achieve multiple goals at once, for example: ⭐️ Bring your customers’ attention exactly where you want it to be.

⭐️ Showcase your products in the best way possible.

⭐️ Improve your search engine rankings, as search engines favor pages with video content.

⭐️ Remove some of your customers’ objections and convince them to purchase.

⭐️ Share a brand story or offer a sneak peek into a product creation process. More so, videos can boost customer engagement, increase the time visitors spend on your site, and simply make your store look stunning. And since using videos in the hero banner is way too common, we won’t discuss something you already know. Instead, we’ll offer six fresh ideas for where you can place videos across your Shopify store. All the Shopify stores featured in this article are built with the Aurora theme at the time of writing. Here are 6 places where videos can make an impact 1. On the homepage The first option is to add a Shopify video banner section further down the homepage. For an example of this placement, see the SAKK Camera Equipment homepage:

In this case, the video is muted and on autoplay, with the controls hidden. The video SAKK chose to display effectively shows their product in use, and it’s also featured on their product page. Here’s a second example of a video banner section on the homepage of Baleaf Sports:

The video autoplays once and needs to be manually restarted after the first play. The purpose of this choice is likely to avoid distracting visitors from the content on the rest of the page once they have already watched the video. The visible controls and subtitles make it easier for viewers to follow the content. 💡 The Shopify video banner section is perfect for displaying longer videos or videos from external sources, such as YouTube or Vimeo. For longer videos, whether they autoplay or not, it's a good idea to include the controls. 2. On the product page Placing videos directly on product pages creates a comprehensive view of your products. Besides, if a video demonstrates how a product works and highlighs its features, it can help potential buyers make informed decisions. You can include videos among the product media — as does La Boiserie:

This video shows the product on a customer and makes the media gallery look more lively. As an alternative, take inspiration from SlumberPod and place a video banner further down the product page:

Unlike the previous examples, this one is an external video from YouTube. The video requires manual start and is muted by default, with an option to unmute. It effectively and concisely showcases the main features and benefits of the product, with on-screen text highlighting the key concepts. Another idea for the product page is to display a video tutorial on how to use your product. Here’s how Superior Hair does it:

A video tutorial like this shows that your product is easy to use, addressing one of the key concerns that may prevent your store visitors from purchasing. 3. In a collage Adding a video to a collage can infuse it with energy, highlight a product or feature, and enhance the overall design of your store. Videos in collages are typically more aesthetically pleasing than informational, as the viewer’s attention is on the overall picture rather than on the content of the video. Sixth June harnesses all the aesthetic power of videos in a collage by displaying two of them on the homepage:

Delani Jewelry also features a collage on its homepage. In this case, the videos are shot by happy customers and they add social proof to the brand:

This is a different type of collage section, as it features text on one side and video blocks on the other. If you want to create a similar section for your store, pick a theme that supports this layout. The Delani Jewelry store is built with the Aurora theme, and this section is called 'Images with text'. The theme offers two distinct layouts for this section and supports adding both videos and images to the blocks, which you can rearrange and rotate as desired. 4. In a social media gallery Adding a social media gallery to your store can make it look on-trend, and by including videos in the gallery you can tick a few other boxes as well, namely: ⭐️ Increasing your credibility with user-generated content (UGC) showing real-life usage and satisfaction from buyers.

⭐️ Keeping your visitors engaged for a longer time, increasing the possibility of a purchase.

⭐️ Enticing visitors to follow your social media accounts and engage with your brand.

⭐️ Giving your social media gallery spice and movement, and making it stand out. To give you a better idea of what this could look like, here’s Vivid’s social media gallery:

Vivid’s videos automatically play on hover the first time, making you want to open them to see more. After that, a player icon appears on the videos for manual playback. This approach ensures an unobtrusive user experience while increasing the likelihood of visitors watching the videos. Vivid also makes good use of videos on various popups you may see when visiting the store, making the CTAs attention-grabbing.

Here’s another impressive Instagram gallery by Leon Absolute:

The videos in Leon Absolute’s Instagram gallery are all on autoplay, which makes the section captivating and almost hypnotic. 5. Inside the mega menu This video placement may be the less obvious on our list, and perhaps one of the most interesting ones: display videos inside your store’s mega menu.

The example above is by La Boiserie. The videos here serve to draw attention to specific sections of the store. The next example is by Mediheal:

In this case, the videos are used to give customers a sneak peek of the product. Videos in this section are all on autoplay and can feature a CTA, like in the case of La Boiserie, or just lead to a product or collection page when clicked. 6. In a newsletter signup form Add a video to the background of a newsletter signup form to bring more attention to it and make it more stylish. Consider Indigo Bleu Boutique’s newsletter form, as an example:

In this case, the video in the background is purely aesthetic, whereas Kool’n Fit selected a video that is on-brand and seamlessly aligns with the store's overall design:

If you like this idea and decide to add a video to your email form background, ensure the video has good color contrast against the text and form fields and doesn’t distract potential subscribers from the form itself. Increase engagement rates in your Shopify store with videos Before we wrap it up, here’s one last piece of advice. While videos have incredible potential, it's important to use them moderately in your store. Overloading your site with videos can make it look chaotic and, even worse, cause it to lag. Instead, we recommend strategically selecting a few key spots to place your videos, maximizing their impact without overwhelming your site. ❗ To maintain optimal store speed, limit the number of videos to 4-6 per page. Select videos that are between 3 to 10 megabytes in size and around 10 seconds long for autoplay. Embrace these ideas to harness the full potential of video content and set your Shopify store apart from the competition.

