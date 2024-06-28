7 Product Launch Emails from Under-the-Radar Brands

Promoting a new product is very challenging.

What should you write in the email? How do you show your product in the best light? What’s the best way to stand out in a crowded inbox? More importantly, how do you drive early sales and keep the momentum going?

We searched high and low for the best product launch emails (focusing on modest brands) and spoke to several ecommerce marketers to answer these questions.

This guide compiles some of our favorites.

What all high-converting product launch emails have in common

Effective product launch emails drive early sales and maintain momentum.

So, what elements should you incorporate in your emails to accomplish this? Based on our experience, it boils down to:

Clear product overview: High-performing product launch campaigns lead with value and convey relevant details at a glance (e.g., what the product does in the email subject line) Hyper personalization: 73% of customers expect better personalization. Brands that tailor their product emails to their target customer see higher sales. Eye-catching product visuals: Successful emails visualize products in the best light, creating desire in customers. Benefits backed up by features: Smart brands show their new product or features in action to help shoppers envision how it improves their lives. Attractive call-to-action (CTA) buttons: The best product launch emails make people desire what's behind the button. Focus on specificity and instant gratification (e.g., “grab my exclusive pair today”) to get those clicks! Product launch email sequence: A product launch announcement email isn't one and done. Set up a drip sequence (e.g., teaser email > official launch > booster/post-launch) to drive early sales and gain traction.

7 Fantastic product launch emails that got our stamp of approval

Product launch emails take on various forms: feature announcements, pre-order emails, and future sales emails.

This guide mainly focuses on new product release emails.

Keep scrolling, even if that's not what you're creating. Most of these tactics are applicable in other emails as well.

1. Irresistible Me

Stylish wigs take center stage in our first product launch email example. By placing the pricing of its hair product upfront, Irresistible Me fosters trust and demonstrates confidence in its quality.

What we like in bullet points:

Transparency! Irresistible Me immediately shares the starting price for its wigs above the fold, qualifying customers right off the bat.

Noticeable free shipping and returns at the top of the email

Visually appealing and clutter-free layout

Stunning image of a model sporting different wigs, plus with different colors and styles that flatter all face shapes

Multiple CTA buttons that appeal to audiences with different interests (e.g., “See More!” for curious shoppers, “Shop New Launch!” for ready-to-buy shoppers)

$30 discount to sweeten the pot

Impressive social proof at the footer. The multiple coverage feature on popular publications boosts credibility.

What we think can be improved:

Nothing! This email ticks all the boxes.

How you can apply this tactic in your product launch email:

Turn a primary CTA into different variations to generate more clicks (e.g., Explore the new collection, Buy now, Find my perfect fit, etc.).

“CTAs are not just buttons,” explains the email marketing specialist at Irresistible Me. “They're opportunities for your audience to engage further with your brand.”

Using multiple CTAs also prevents you from sounding repetitive as you’re appealing to shoppers across different stages of the funnel.

2. Little Planet by Carter’s

Products look and feel more attractive when email design is on point. Note how Little Planet uses visual hierarchy to direct focus to where it matters: high-quality organic clothing for your little ones.

What we like in bullet points:

Eye-catching visuals of adorable babies wearing beautifully made clothes. With the baby looking straight at the camera, it creates a connection with shoppers viewing the photo.

Evocative copy that elicits emotions and communicates value (e.g., “heirloom-worthy pieces” speaks of lovely clothing that you’ll want to preserve and pass down to future generations)

Clean, well-organized layout that categorizes different products

Unique benefits highlighted in various parts of the email. For example, the zoomed in photo of corduroy shows the softness and comfort.

SMS call-out that strategically targets subscribers already invested in Little Planet’s brand and products

What we think can be improved:

Use a bigger and darker font to draw more attention to the free shipping perk. The original white text against the green background is barely noticeable unless you squint your eyes.

A great example is Irresistible Me.

Notice how it draws eyes to its free shipping and returns without detracting attention from the new wigs?

That's what you want to do with these “click boosters.”

How you can apply this tactic in your product launch email:

Convert your email list to SMS subscribers.

With 73% of marketers saying text messaging drives incremental revenue for their businesses, consider combining both email and SMS to increase the chances of subscribers converting to customers.

To collect more phone numbers, offer an incentive, such as a discount, free shipping, or a mystery gift.

3. Public Goods

Public Good grabs sweet-toothed folks’ attention with its newest fair trade organic dark chocolate bars. This product launch email is a visually scrumptious feast.

What we like in bullet points:

Clean, minimalist layout with a consistent color scheme. Visual consistency improves brand recognition, so much so that 84% of consumers believe design consistency across all touchpoints reinforces a brand's credibility.

Benefits of ingredients highlighted in each chocolate (e.g., turmeric for joints and digestive system) to target a growing number of health-conscious consumers

Unmissable orange banner at the end that encourages subscribers to join as members. Public Goods cuts to the chase with membership perks through the use of icons.

What we think can be improved:

Nothing! This email ticks all the boxes.

How you can apply this tactic in your product launch email:

Include your product benefits to convince shoppers on the fence.

While key features lay out the specification of your product and target shoppers at a high stage of awareness, benefits help customers further up in the funnel visualize their desired outcomes.

💡 For best results, according to copywriters, put your “best and biggest” benefit in the header and bullet copy.

4. Lofi Girl

Lofi Girl scores high points for weaving a story into its email. It captures what subscribers want after a long day at work: chilling with a video game, alongside an adorable pup and a feel-good playlist.

What we like in bullet points:

First photo of plush and print helps subscribers envision how both products elevate their home

Power words and phrases that increase perceived value (e.g., museum-grade, collector-worthy)

Relevant add-ons at the end of the email to cross- and upsell subscribers

What we think can be improved:

Show how much shoppers stand to save with the bundle deals.

As mentioned earlier, by putting the cost of your product front and center, you boost transparency, demonstrate confidence, and create an overall better experience.

How you can apply this tactic in your product launch email:

Cross- or upsell email subscribers to increase your average order value using an email marketing suite like Getsitecontrol.

Using an extensive library of professional templates, you can easily set up a produ