Budget-Friendly Email Marketing Services for Small Business

Finding the right email marketing service for your business can be tough.

You want to find a service that lets you segment new contacts, deliver bulk emails, and send welcome sequences — but you don’t want to break the bank paying for a tool with features you might not ever need.

Two things further complicate the situation:

Most email marketing services have complex automation — many SMBs find it hard to navigate. Most EMS work on a subscriber count pricing model — which gets pricier as and when the email list grows.

Don’t worry — we've got you covered.

We've curated the best email marketing services for small businesses. These tools have all the features you need to get started and grow without too many overwhelming and unnecessary extras (or a high price tag).

Ready to find your perfect fit?

What to look for in an email marketing service

Before picking the best email marketing service for small businesses, let’s run through the key features you might find useful.

1. List management

Robust list management means you can easily add and organize new contacts. Each new contact should have basic fields such as the first and last name, and email address. Ideally, it should also have custom fields where you can add extra information about the contact.

2. Audience segmentation

Make sure the email marketing service lets you build segments based on demographics and a customer’s past behavior. Even if you’re just starting to grow your list, you want to be able to segment your audience into groups to craft relevant and hyper-personalized emails.

3. Email automation workflow

Look for a tool that lets you send campaigns on autopilot without needing to get your head around complex code. For example, does it let you set up triggered emails like abandoned cart emails for shoppers who left products in their carts?

4. Transactional emails

The email marketing service you choose should make it easy to send automated email alerts to notify customers about their account or purchase activity, including payment and order confirmations, shipping updates, and password resets.

5. Signup forms

You need to grow your list — which means you need a way to grow your list. A perfect email marketing service for small business should have the toolset to capture leads using customizable email signup forms.

6. A/B testing

A/B testing allows you to experiment with different parts of your email such as the subject line, email copy, CTAs, and sender name to find out what works best. When choosing your EMS, check out what you can and can’t test.

7. Reporting and analytics

Measure the performance of your email marketing campaigns with metrics such as open rates, click-to-open rates, and bounce rates.

8. Customer support

Make sure the email marketing service you choose offers fast and responsive customer support. Also, check the different types of customer support on offer — phone, email, live chat, or a mixture?

9. Email templates

Make sure your email marketing service offers a library of email templates to choose from. Pre-made templates simplify the manual work of designing emails from scratch and are easily customizable.

10. Integrations

Know the different apps and tools the email marketing service integrates with. Make sure it integrates with CRMs, e-commerce platforms, payment apps (like Stripe), form builders, SMS marketing apps, or any other tools you regularly use in your business.

Pro tip: Take a look at your tech stack and identify the tools you’ll need to integrate with your email marketing service.

5 Best email marketing services for small businesses you can try

Based on our observation and analysis from review sites like G2 and Capterra, here are the five excellent email marketing services for small businesses to consider.

1. Getsitecontrol: Best for businesses looking to grow their list faster

Getsitecontrol is an affordable email marketing service with a minimal, clean, and easy-to-navigate interface.

It lets you run on-site promos and capture subscribers, create professional-looking promo emails, build automations, segment your audience, and monitor the performance of your campaigns.

Getsitecontrol works on all website platforms and offers a dedicated Shopify app for stores running on Shopify. In addition to email marketing, you can use Getsitecontrol to promote coupon codes, feature sales, create post-purchase surveys, and prevent cart abandonment.

Key features

Signup form gallery. Grow your email list with professionally designed signup form templates. Choose among pop-up and embedded forms, customize them, and use targeting settings to display them at the right moment.

Email broadcasts . Send bulk promo emails to promote special offers, sales, new products, restock alerts, and any other updates about your brand.

Email editor . Create emails from scratch or browse a gallery of pre-made emails and customize them using content blocks like the countdown timer, scrolling text, product cards, and coupons.

AI writing assistant . Give prompts to the AI assistant to generate an email copy from scratch or enhance existing text. Use it to change the tone of voice, shorten or lengthen the text, fix grammar issues, or translate your emails to another language.

Automated email marketing workflows . Tag your contacts and send them emails automatically, under the conditions of your choice. Set up follow-up automations, automations triggered by new subscribers, email link clicks, and more.

Audience segmentation . Segment your contacts manually or automatically, based on their interests, actions, or demographics.

Performance reports. Get detailed reports on your email signup forms and emails. Access overall open rate and click-through rate statistics or view how each contact has interacted with your emails.

Third-party integrations. Connect Getsitecontrol with your CRM, Google Sheets, Google Analytics, or hundreds of other apps via Zapier.

Pros

Large gallery of professional forms and email templates to choose from

Pricing doesn’t increase if the number of email subscribers grows

Added value with promo popups, coupons, and surveys

24/5 live chat support by human assistants

Clean and easy-to-navigate interface

Cons

Email marketing A/B testing is unavailable

Transactional emails are not yet available

Pricing

Getsitecontrol offers subscription-based plans tailored for businesses at different stages:

Creator plan . For $9 per month, you get all the essential features for email list building and sending bulk emails (you can send your first 1000 emails for free).

Pro plan. For $19 per month, you get automated email marketing workflows, advanced email editor features, and more precise targeting settings.

Free trial: 7 days (14 days if you’re on Shopify)

Capterra rating: 4.7