7 great email newsletter signup examples, plus why they convert

Looking to grow your email list but not sure where to begin? One of the best ways to start building your email list is to see what other successful websites are doing and use it as a jumping off point for your site. These email newsletter signup examples will help you do just that.

We've collected seven newsletter signup forms from websites across a range of niches. And beyond just showing you what each site is doing, we'll also explain what makes each example great and tell you how you can create something similar for your own site.

Keep reading to see them in action...

Here Are The Techniques That Make A Great Newsletter Signup Form

To set the stage for these newsletter signup examples, we're going to give you a quick crash course in creating high-converting email newsletter signup forms.

Great signup forms...

Offer an incentive - give subscribers immediate value by offering an incentive for signup, like a coupon or content upgrade.

Tell people what emails they'll get (and how often) - because of email spam, people are wary of giving away their email addresses. Remove these fears by telling people exactly what type of content you'll send and how often you'll send it.

Match your forms to your content - if possible, create signup forms that are personalized to the page a visitor is reading.

K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple) - for newsletter signup forms, shorter is better. Keep it to one or two fields max.

Use social proof - by highlighting how many existing subscribers you have, you demonstrate the value of your newsletter to would-be subscribers.

Make your CTA clear - don't use something generic like "Send". "Subscribe" is ok, but it's even better to use your CTA to reinforce the incentive or benefit a subscriber is getting.

You'll see these techniques play out across all the examples below.

7 Email Newsletter Signup Examples That Are Built To Convert

1. RemoteOK

RemoteOK is a popular job board for remote jobs. To grow their newsletter, RemoteOK uses an unobtrusive, dismissable opt-in bar at the bottom of every page:

Here's what makes this newsletter signup form so great:

Simple design - with just two small fields, the form only takes a few seconds to fill out.

- with just two small fields, the form only takes a few seconds to fill out. Unobtrusive, but still eye-catching - by using the notification bar instead of a popup, the form is fairly unobtrusive. But its sticky position at the bottom of the page also makes it impossible to miss.

- by using the notification bar instead of a popup, the form is fairly unobtrusive. But its sticky position at the bottom of the page also makes it impossible to miss. Clear frequency - subscribers know exactly how often they'll receive emails, and can even customize the frequency with the drop-down.

- subscribers know exactly how often they'll receive emails, and can even customize the frequency with the drop-down. Personalized - while the screenshot from above was from the homepage, each job category gets its own personalized form

How to create a newsletter signup form like this:

If you want to create a similar form for your site, you can use the GetSiteControl Subscribe widget's bottom bar positioning, along with Targeting rules to create personalized forms for different pages.

2. Mad Fientist

Mad Fientist is a popular blog about personal finance and financial independence. Its newsletter signup form uses a great two-step approach:

Two-step opt-in - with a two-step opt-in, users first need to click the Subscribe Now! Button. Then, a modal popup appears with the form. This technique harnesses the Zeigarnik effect to boost conversions.

- with a two-step opt-in, users first need to click the Subscribe Now! Button. Then, a modal popup appears with the form. This technique harnesses the Zeigarnik effect to boost conversions. Social proof - Mad Fientist touts the impressive "81,000 others" number to boost social proof.

- Mad Fientist touts the impressive "81,000 others" number to boost social proof. Clear benefits - subscribers get "exclusive content and software", which lets them know they're getting something special that regular blog readers don't get.

How to create a newsletter signup form like this:

To create an opt-in form like this, you can use the GetSiteControl Subscribe widget modal popup positioning. If you want the same two-step opt-in approach, you can use programmatic behavior targeting to only show the popup once a user clicks a button - here's how.

3. Kate Spade

Like many eCommerce stores, Kate Spade uses a newsletter signup popup that offers a coupon to new subscribers:

While this approach is common, there are a few specific things that Kate Spade does great:

Impactful button CTA - instead of something boring like "Subscribe", Kate Spade uses "Get My 15% Off" to remind subscribers what's in it for them.

- instead of something boring like "Subscribe", Kate Spade uses "Get My 15% Off" to remind subscribers what's in it for them. Negative opt-out - beyond the positive button CTA, Kate Spade also has users close the popup with a negative "I Don't Want 15% Off" opt-out, which can further boost conversions.

How to create a newsletter signup form like this:

To create something similar, you can use GetSiteControl's Subscribe widget and the modal popup position. You can play around with how soon your popup displays by using the Behavior rules.

4. Ripped Body

Ripped Body is a popular fitness website run by Andy Morgan. The homepage greets all new visitors with this large newsletter signup form:

There are a few things this newsletter does well:

Incentive - in exchange for their emails, subscribers get "The Complete Nutrition Setup Guide book, macro calculator, and email course." That's a lot of value for an email address!

- in exchange for their emails, subscribers get "The Complete Nutrition Setup Guide book, macro calculator, and email course." That's a lot of value for an email address! Social proof - Ripped Body touts the fact that 60,000 other people subscribe, which adds some hefty social proof.

- Ripped Body touts the fact that 60,000 other people subscribe, which adds some hefty social proof. Highlights "Free" - it never hurts to remind people that they're getting the incentive for free!

- it never hurts to remind people that they're getting the incentive for free! Simple - just one easy field and a clear CTA button.

How to create a newsletter signup form like this:

The form itself is fairly simple - you should be able to create it with your email marketing service's built-in form tool. For example, Ripped Body is just using the built-in ConvertKit form functionality.

5. Hustle Panda

Hustle Panda helps startups find brandable .com domains. You can also subscribe to receive new domains via the newsletter:

Here's what we like about this simple form:

Clear content - subscribers know exactly what they'll get - "new .com domains"

- subscribers know exactly what they'll get - "new .com domains" Frequency - subscribers know they won't get their inboxes bombed because emails only come "every few weeks".

How to create a newsletter signup form like this:

Like Ripped Body, you don't need anything special to create this newsletter signup form. Your email marketing service's built-in tool should work fine - Hustle Panda is using MailChimp.

6. Copyhackers

Copyhackers is a popular blog about copywriting, so it's no surprise that the strong point of their newsletter signup page is the copy:

There are a lot of things going on that makes this one great:

Clear frequency - subscribers can expect ~1 email per week.

- subscribers can expect ~1 email per week. Lots of benefits - Copyhackers lists out 9 clear benefits that subscribers get, including social proof in the form of both subscriber counts and a testimonial.

- Copyhackers lists out 9 clear benefits that subscribers get, including social proof in the form of both subscriber counts and a testimonial. Examples - while you can't see this in the screenshot, Copyhackers has examples of past newsletters, which lets visitors see exactly what type of content they'll get.

How to create a newsletter signup form like this:

There's nothing fancy about the actual design or targeting on this one - it's the surrounding copy that makes it unique. Copyhackers is using a generic form embed from their email marketing service (ConvertKit).

7. Backlinko

Backlinko is a massively popular SEO blog from Brian Dean. Brian uses multiple newsletter signup forms, sometimes on the same page. But we're especially fond of this simple slide-in widget:

Here's why we like it:

Social Proof - that "103,891 subscribers" number tells potential subscribers that a lot of other people find Brian's newsletter to be valuable.

- that "103,891 subscribers" number tells potential subscribers that a lot of other people find Brian's newsletter to be valuable. Exclusivity - by telling people that newsletter subscribers get "exclusive SEO tips", Brian shows how subscribers get even more value than blog readers.

- by telling people that newsletter subscribers get "exclusive SEO tips", Brian shows how subscribers get even more value than blog readers. Unobtrusive - the slide-on only appears once users start scrolling down the page, which makes it unobtrusive, while still attention-grabbing enough that people can't miss it.

If you scroll around the rest of Brian's site, you'll also see some other great newsletter signup form examples, like his sidebar widget which highlights the "exclusive tips" benefit even more:

How to create a newsletter signup form like this:

To create a newsletter signup form like Brian's, you can use the GetSiteControl Subscribe widget's slide-in position, as well as the Behavior controls to display the slide-in once a user starts scrolling.

Don't Assume These Examples Will Be The Best For You - You Should Still Test!

While all of these email newsletter sign up forms are great for their respective sites, don't assume that they'll always be the best option for your specific site.

Instead, use them as a jumping off point and then run your own tests to see which option works the best.

Creating tests like this doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated - GetSiteControl's built-in A/B testing makes it easy to run experiments with just a few button clicks.

Now get out there and create your own newsletter signup forms! Hopefully, we'll be able to add your form to this list of successful email newsletter signup examples soon!

Colin Newcomer is a freelance writer with a background in SEO and affiliate marketing. He helps clients grow their web visibility by writing primarily about WordPress and digital marketing.