Add a “Yes or No” popup to your website to collect subscribers

Instead of immediately asking for an email, this approach first presents a simple question — like whether they’d like to receive an incentive or join your list. Only those who click 'Yes' will see the signup form, ensuring a more engaged and high-intent audience.

Yes or No popups have become a popular way to grow email lists without overwhelming visitors.

Follow the steps below to create a Yes or No popup in under 30 minutes.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to create popups just like the one above, for free, using a customizable template by Getsitecontrol – an email marketing app and popup builder. You’ll be able to adjust everything, including the offer text, button text, image, and display settings.

To recreate exactly the same popup as you’ve seen at the beginning of this guide, click on the template below. This template already includes a Yes or No form logic — you’ll just need to personalize the design.

On the next screen, follow the Get this template → prompt on the right. You’ll be asked to create a Getsitecontrol account if you haven’t done it yet. The template will then be automatically sent to your dashboard.

Step 2. Customize the text on the first page

The first page of the template has a title and two buttons. To edit text elements, click directly on the template or use the menu on the right.

The ‘NO, THANK YOU’ button is set up to close the popup. While the ‘YES, PLEASE’ button takes the visitor to the next page where they’ll enter their email. These actions are already pre-set in the template, so there is no need to change anything.

Open the Pages menu at the top and select page-2 .

Since it’s a pre-designed template, the second page already contains default text and an email capture field. Сustomize it by taking the steps described earlier: use the right-hand menu to edit the title, description, and button text.

You might want to add new fields to capture the subscriber’s name, phone number, preferences, or consent to receive your marketing emails. To add a new field, hit + Add field or use the cross icon under the existing field on the template.

At the next step, you can choose the desired field type. For example, if you want to add a name field, select ‘Text input’.

Once you’ve selected the field type, you can edit its label, placeholder, and make it required or optional for subscribers.

Step 4. Change the image, font, and color theme

To replace the image, click on it and choose a stock photo from the gallery or upload your own; then do the same for the second page of the popup.

To customize the color palette, field style, or font on the popup, use the Theme menu at the top. These changes are applied to both pages automatically.

Before publishing, switch to mobile preview mode to ensure your popup looks great on smaller screens. Use the button at the bottom of the editor to toggle the view.

Make sure the offer text fits within the screen, the button text stays on one line, and the image is properly positioned. If you need to adjust image placement, click the image in mobile preview mode, go to Focus → Set focal point , and drag the control to find the best framing.

Step 6. Select display settings (optional premium features)

When you’re done designing the popup, click Continue → to move to the Targeting tab to define who will see the popup and when.

By default, your Yes or No popup will:

appear as soon as a visitor lands on your site

disappear for 24 hours if a user closes it

Leave the default targeting settings unchanged if they work for you. Alternatively, you can set more advanced targeting rules. For instance, you may want to offer the discount to first-time visitors only, and instead of displaying it immediately, you may want to wait until they have spent some time on the website.

Note that some targeting conditions are only included in the premium plan of Getsitecontrol, starting at $19/mo. You can learn more about display targeting rules from our Help Center.

Step 7. Set up an automated email to deliver the coupon

Click through Continue → twice more to save the popup and close the editor. Your next step is to create an automated email that will deliver the promised coupon code and welcome new subscribers.

To get started, click +Set up automation for the popup you’ve just created.

On the next screen, click Send email to create an automated email that will be sent to new subscribers.

Select one of the pre-designed Follow-up emails keeping in mind that you’ll be able to fully customize them by replacing images, adding buttons and aligning the design with your branding.

Customize the email and add engagement elements like coupons, buttons, and countdown timers from the +Insert menu.

You can send a test email to yourself or share a direct link with colleagues before activating it — these options appear at the bottom of the right-hand menu.

Once ready, hit Save & close when you’re done and leave the automation builder. Then activate the popup following the prompts.

Once Getsitecontrol is installed on your website, the popup will go live instantly – and every new subscriber will automatically receive their coupon via email.

If you need help with connecting Getsitecontrol to your website, use our 24/7 live chat or head over to the Help Center and select your website platform for a step-by-step guide.

Once your Yes or No popup is live, you can track its performance using Getsitecontrol’s built-in analytics.

For a quick overview, refer to the stats right on the popup card: it shows how many times visitors have seen the popup, how many times they clicked through the action button, and the average click-through rate.

If you want to see a more in-depth overview of the popup performance over time, across channels or devices, head over to the Statistics to view the full performance report.

To improve results, try running an A/B test to find the copy and visuals that resonate best with your visitors.

More websites — especially in ecommerce — are adopting Yes or No popups because they offer a better user experience and help improve conversions. This method is effective due to two key psychological principles:

The Zeigarnik effect – Once people start a task, they’re more likely to finish it. Clicking 'Yes' makes visitors more likely to enter their email.

– Once people start a task, they’re more likely to finish it. Clicking 'Yes' makes visitors more likely to enter their email. Freedom of choice – Giving users control over their decisions increases the likelihood of a positive response.

By using this two-step popup, you create a more engaging, user-friendly way to grow your email list without overwhelming visitors.

Try it on your website, and see how it works!