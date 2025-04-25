Add a “Yes or No” popup to your website to collect subscribers

Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/usecase/yes-or-no-popup-form/
Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz 5 min read

Yes or No popups have become a popular way to grow email lists without overwhelming visitors.

Instead of immediately asking for an email, this approach first presents a simple question — like whether they’d like to receive an incentive or join your list. Only those who click 'Yes' will see the signup form, ensuring a more engaged and high-intent audience.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to create popups just like the one above, for free, using a customizable template by Getsitecontrol – an email marketing app and popup builder. You’ll be able to adjust everything, including the offer text, button text, image, and display settings.

Follow the steps below to create a Yes or No popup in under 30 minutes.

Step 1. Use the pre-designed two-step popup template

To recreate exactly the same popup as you’ve seen at the beginning of this guide, click on the template below. This template already includes a Yes or No form logic — you’ll just need to personalize the design.

Yes or No popup template, displaying email form if the response is affirmativeCustomize this template →

On the next screen, follow the Get this template → prompt on the right. You’ll be asked to create a Getsitecontrol account if you haven’t done it yet. The template will then be automatically sent to your dashboard.

Built-in popup template gallery in Getsitecontrol

Step 2. Customize the text on the first page

The first page of the template has a title and two buttons. To edit text elements, click directly on the template or use the menu on the right.

Getsitecontrol widget editor

The ‘NO, THANK YOU’ button is set up to close the popup. While the ‘YES, PLEASE’ button takes the visitor to the next page where they’ll enter their email. These actions are already pre-set in the template, so there is no need to change anything.

Step 3. Edit the second page of the popup

Open the Pages menu at the top and select page-2 .

Adding a second page for a Getsitecontrol popup

Since it’s a pre-designed template, the second page already contains default text and an email capture field. Сustomize it by taking the steps described earlier: use the right-hand menu to edit the title, description, and button text.

Adding an email capture field in Getsitecontrol

You might want to add new fields to capture the subscriber’s name, phone number, preferences, or consent to receive your marketing emails. To add a new field, hit + Add field or use the cross icon under the existing field on the template.

Editing the email capture field

At the next step, you can choose the desired field type. For example, if you want to add a name field, select ‘Text input’.

Selecting a field type in Getsitecontrol widget editor

Once you’ve selected the field type, you can edit its label, placeholder, and make it required or optional for subscribers.

Name field added to the popup

Step 4. Change the image, font, and color theme

To replace the image, click on it and choose a stock photo from the gallery or upload your own; then do the same for the second page of the popup.

Changing the image on the popup

To customize the color palette, field style, or font on the popup, use the Theme menu at the top. These changes are applied to both pages automatically.

Theme settings in the Getsitecontrol widget editor

Step 5. Preview how your Yes/No popup looks on mobile

Before publishing, switch to mobile preview mode to ensure your popup looks great on smaller screens. Use the button at the bottom of the editor to toggle the view.

Yes or No popup in a mobile preview mode

Make sure the offer text fits within the screen, the button text stays on one line, and the image is properly positioned. If you need to adjust image placement, click the image in mobile preview mode, go to FocusSet focal point, and drag the control to find the best framing.

Adjusting image on a popup by setting focal point

Step 6. Select display settings (optional premium features)

When you’re done designing the popup, click Continue → to move to the Targeting tab to define who will see the popup and when.

By default, your Yes or No popup will:

  • appear as soon as a visitor lands on your site
  • disappear for 24 hours if a user closes it

Default widget targeting settings in Getsitecontrol

Leave the default targeting settings unchanged if they work for you. Alternatively, you can set more advanced targeting rules. For instance, you may want to offer the discount to first-time visitors only, and instead of displaying it immediately, you may want to wait until they have spent some time on the website.

Targeting setting that launch a popup for first-time visitors after they’ve spent time on the website

Note that some targeting conditions are only included in the premium plan of Getsitecontrol, starting at $19/mo. You can learn more about display targeting rules from our Help Center.

Step 7. Set up an automated email to deliver the coupon

Click through Continue → twice more to save the popup and close the editor. Your next step is to create an automated email that will deliver the promised coupon code and welcome new subscribers.

To get started, click +Set up automation for the popup you’ve just created.

Setting up email automation for a popup form

On the next screen, click Send email to create an automated email that will be sent to new subscribers.

Getsitecontrol automation builder overview

Select one of the pre-designed Follow-up emails keeping in mind that you’ll be able to fully customize them by replacing images, adding buttons and aligning the design with your branding.

Built-in follow-up email templates in Getsitecontrol

Customize the email and add engagement elements like coupons, buttons, and countdown timers from the +Insert menu.

Email editor built into Getsitecontrol

You can send a test email to yourself or share a direct link with colleagues before activating it — these options appear at the bottom of the right-hand menu.

Once ready, hit Save & close when you’re done and leave the automation builder. Then activate the popup following the prompts.

Widget activation stage in Getsitecontrol

Once Getsitecontrol is installed on your website, the popup will go live instantly – and every new subscriber will automatically receive their coupon via email.

If you need help with connecting Getsitecontrol to your website, use our 24/7 live chat or head over to the Help Center and select your website platform for a step-by-step guide.

Monitor and optimize your popup performance

Once your Yes or No popup is live, you can track its performance using Getsitecontrol’s built-in analytics.

For a quick overview, refer to the stats right on the popup card: it shows how many times visitors have seen the popup, how many times they clicked through the action button, and the average click-through rate.

Quick widget stats in Getsitecontrol

If you want to see a more in-depth overview of the popup performance over time, across channels or devices, head over to the Statistics to view the full performance report.

Detailed popup performance statistics report in Getsitecontrol

To improve results, try running an A/B test to find the copy and visuals that resonate best with your visitors.

Why Yes or No popups are a smart choice

More websites — especially in ecommerce — are adopting Yes or No popups because they offer a better user experience and help improve conversions. This method is effective due to two key psychological principles:

  • The Zeigarnik effect – Once people start a task, they’re more likely to finish it. Clicking 'Yes' makes visitors more likely to enter their email.
  • Freedom of choice – Giving users control over their decisions increases the likelihood of a positive response.

By using this two-step popup, you create a more engaging, user-friendly way to grow your email list without overwhelming visitors.

Try it on your website, and see how it works!

Nina De la Cruz is a content strategist at Getsitecontrol. She is passionate about helping small and medium ecommerce brands achieve sustainable growth through email marketing.

You’re reading Getsitecontrol usecase collection where we talk about the best practices for using website popups. This usecase is a part of Build email list section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our use case for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Inline subscribe widget

Create popups for free

Email forms, promos, coupons, surveys, bounce-stoppers.

Get started, it’s free

Top stories

  1. Build a custom order form for your website →
  2. Create an email opt-in popup for your website →
  3. Add a cookie consent message to your website →
  4. Add a job application form to your website →
Email marketing

Email Marketing Services for Small Business: 8 Affordable Tools to Consider

Lizzy Davey Lizzy Davey 12 min read

Finding the right email marketing service for your business can be tough.

You want a service that lets you segment contacts, deliver bulk emails, and send automated sequences — but you don’t want to break the bank paying for a tool with features you might not ever need.

Two things further complicate the situation:

  1. Most email marketing services have complex automation — many SMBs find it hard to navigate.
  2. Most EMS work on a subscriber count pricing model — which gets pricier when the email list grows.

Don’t worry — we've got you covered.

⚡️ Read more — 12 min
Email marketing

7 Email Segmentation Ideas for Beginners (with Examples)

Ivan Kreimer Ivan Kreimer 9 min read

If you are a marketer with a newly launched ecommerce store and you don’t know how to improve your email marketing metrics, there’s something you must do:

Segmentation.

Segmentation is what makes any email marketing campaign successful.

Unfortunately, the word may seem intimidating for the inexperienced. Some may venture into doing basic segmentation by gender or device, but that’s as far as many take it.

You know you can do better. It is why you’re here today. And we won’t disappoint you.

In this article, you’ll learn what email segmentation is and how to use it to improve your metrics and boost your ROI.

By the end, you’ll have seven email segmentation ideas you can plug and play in your store.

Let’s get started.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min
Email marketing

“Thank You for Subscribing” Email Inspiration (with Templates)

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz 9 min read

Of all the emails you’ll ever send to your subscribers, the first one is crucial. That’s the email where you thank them for subscribing to your newsletter.

So how do you make it memorable?

In search of inspiration, I’ve subscribed to 30 different ecommerce brands’ newsletters and sneak-peeked at their welcome emails.

Below, I’ll share 10 of my favorite email examples, explain why they work well, and provide a couple of templates you can steal.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min

Inline subscribe widget