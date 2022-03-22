Meet Inline Widgets: Tool for Embedding Forms and CTAs into Webpages

Inline widgets have been one of the most long-awaited features on our roadmap.

That’s why we’re so excited to finally announce their release!

If the term ‘inline widget’ sounds new to you, this is what it looks like:

Unlike popups, inline widgets are embedded directly into the page and appear as an integral part of your website.

When you should use inline widgets

Think of inline widgets as a lead generation tool you can use independently or pair with popups.

One of the most common scenarios for using inline widgets is an opt-in form at the beginning or the end of a page. It’s a popular practice, and you’ve surely seen it on other blogs. Because of being embedded into the page, inline widgets guarantee the minimum level of distraction and maximum focus on the content.

Inline widgets can feature email signup forms, surveys, and promotional CTAs.

Inline widgets come in handy for repeating calls to action without adding yet another popup to the page. For example, if you’re running a promotional campaign, you can create an inline widget (a.k.a. banner) like this one:

Use it on selected pages or sitewide to remind your visitors about the promo without driving their attention away from the main website content. If the promo is temporary, you can create a schedule for when the banner should be displayed. More on that in a moment.

How to create inline widgets

Creating inline widgets in Getsitecontrol is just as easy as creating any other widget. See it for yourself 👇

Step 1. Select ‘Inline’ when creating a new widget

Once you log into your dashboard and hit Create widget , take the following steps:

Select the new ‘Inline’ option Specify whether your widget is a form or a message Choose a layout template and hit Continue→

From there, you’ll be taken to the widget editor where you can tailor everything to your needs: edit the copy, tweak the widget’s appearance, and choose what happens when someone clicks the action button.

Step 2. Check targeting settings (optional)

Whether you embed an inline widget into a specific webpage or place it sitewide, by default, it will be visible to everyone, at once. However, much like with popups, you can easily adjust the targeting settings.

For example:

You can indicate on which pages your widget should or shouldn’t be displayed, even if you initially embedded it sitewide

You can specify which audience segments should or shouldn’t see the widget, based on their location, device, etc.

You can create a schedule and select dates, days, or even hours when the widget should be displayed

The rest of the inline widgets’ features, including software integration, autoresponder, and statistics, are exactly the same as for pop-up widgets.

Step 3. Embed the widget into your website

Once you’re done adjusting the widget, the app will prompt you to activate it and embed it into your website.

The suggested embedding method will depend on the website platform you’re using:

If you’re using WordPress, you can embed the widget using HTML blocks

If you’re using Shopify (Online Store 2.0 theme), you can embed the widget by adding a new section

If you’re using any other platform, you can paste the code of the widget directly to the code of the page

Neither of these methods requires any coding knowledge. Feel free to read a more detailed guide to embedding inline widgets in our How-to section.

Try the new feature today

Ready to start collecting extra leads with inline widgets? Find out how efficient they are and how they can contribute to your website’s conversion rate! Head over to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and try the new feature today.

If you have any questions or suggestions, ask away on our Slack channel or email us at help@getsitecontrol.com.