Meet Inline Widgets: Tool for Embedding Forms and CTAs into Webpages

Meet Inline Widgets: Tool for Embedding Forms and CTAs into Webpages
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/inline-widgets-release/
Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Mar 22, 2022 — 3 min read
💥 Join 5K subscribers

Inline widgets have been one of the most long-awaited features on our roadmap.

That’s why we’re so excited to finally announce their release!

If the term ‘inline widget’ sounds new to you, this is what it looks like:

Inline widget example featuring an email signup form

Unlike popups, inline widgets are embedded directly into the page and appear as an integral part of your website.

When you should use inline widgets

Think of inline widgets as a lead generation tool you can use independently or pair with popups.

One of the most common scenarios for using inline widgets is an opt-in form at the beginning or the end of a page. It’s a popular practice, and you’ve surely seen it on other blogs. Because of being embedded into the page, inline widgets guarantee the minimum level of distraction and maximum focus on the content.

Inline widgets can feature email signup forms, surveys, and promotional CTAs.

Inline widgets come in handy for repeating calls to action without adding yet another popup to the page. For example, if you’re running a promotional campaign, you can create an inline widget (a.k.a. banner) like this one:

Inline widget example featuring an email signup form

Use it on selected pages or sitewide to remind your visitors about the promo without driving their attention away from the main website content. If the promo is temporary, you can create a schedule for when the banner should be displayed. More on that in a moment.

How to create inline widgets

Creating inline widgets in Getsitecontrol is just as easy as creating any other widget. See it for yourself 👇

Step 1. Select ‘Inline’ when creating a new widget

Once you log into your dashboard and hit Create widget, take the following steps:

  1. Select the new ‘Inline’ option

  2. Specify whether your widget is a form or a message

  3. Choose a layout template and hit Continue→

How to create an inline widget in Getsitecontrol

From there, you’ll be taken to the widget editor where you can tailor everything to your needs: edit the copy, tweak the widget’s appearance, and choose what happens when someone clicks the action button.

Step 2. Check targeting settings (optional)

Whether you embed an inline widget into a specific webpage or place it sitewide, by default, it will be visible to everyone, at once. However, much like with popups, you can easily adjust the targeting settings.

For example:

  • You can indicate on which pages your widget should or shouldn’t be displayed, even if you initially embedded it sitewide
  • You can specify which audience segments should or shouldn’t see the widget, based on their location, device, etc.
  • You can create a schedule and select dates, days, or even hours when the widget should be displayed

The rest of the inline widgets’ features, including software integration, autoresponder, and statistics, are exactly the same as for pop-up widgets.

Step 3. Embed the widget into your website

Once you’re done adjusting the widget, the app will prompt you to activate it and embed it into your website.

How to access the embedding code for an inline widget in Getsitecontrol

The suggested embedding method will depend on the website platform you’re using:

  • If you’re using WordPress, you can embed the widget using HTML blocks
  • If you’re using Shopify (Online Store 2.0 theme), you can embed the widget by adding a new section
  • If you’re using any other platform, you can paste the code of the widget directly to the code of the page

Neither of these methods requires any coding knowledge. Feel free to read a more detailed guide to embedding inline widgets in our How-to section.

Try the new feature today

Ready to start collecting extra leads with inline widgets? Find out how efficient they are and how they can contribute to your website’s conversion rate! Head over to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and try the new feature today.

If you have any questions or suggestions, ask away on our Slack channel or email us at help@getsitecontrol.com.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our blog post for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Expert advice

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Subscribe to get updates

Get beginner-friendly tips for growing your online business.

Join the list →

Top stories

  1. The Ultimate Collection of Holiday Website Banners for Ecommerce →
  2. 9 Ways to Use Pop-Up Advertising on Your Website →
  3. 7 Ways to Get More Email Subscribers for an Ecommerce Store →
  4. Beginner’s Guide to Using SMS Marketing for Ecommerce →
  5. Coupon Marketing: What It Is and How to Use It for Your Ecommerce Store →
Lead generation

We Ran 5 Different Email Popups on Our Blog, Here Are Their Signup Rates

Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Mar 22, 2022 — 7 min read

For the last 90 days of 2021, we were running an A/B test on our blog.

The participants were 5 different types of email signup popups: modal popup, slide-in, sidebar, bottom bar, and fullscreen overlay 👇

By the end of the test, we wanted to compare their signup rates and prove the following hypothesis:

Slide-ins, sidebars, and bottom bars can be nearly as efficient as modal popups at converting visitors into subscribers.

⚡️ Read more — 7 min
Product updates

How to Use Sidebars in Getsitecontrol

Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Mar 22, 2022 — 3 min read

We’ve recently expanded the Getsitecontrol popup gallery with sidebars.

Sidebars are wide vertical bars the height of a webpage that slide in from the side of your choice. On desktop devices, sidebars occupy approximately 20% of the screen; on mobile devices, sidebars take the entire screen space.

This is what a sidebar looks like in action.

⚡️ Read more — 3 min
Product updates

Shopify Integration: New, Advanced Features for Merchants

Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Mar 22, 2022 — 7 min read

Attention, Shopify rockstars! We have great news for you.

As many of you know, six months back we released the first version of our Shopify app. Today we’re thrilled to announce its major update that will help you create a more personalized shopping experience and boost revenue 🚀

With the new version, you’ll be able to:

  • Target customers more precisely, based on their intentions
  • Easily apply discount codes upon button click
  • Add products to the cart upon button click
  • Access more detailed performance statistics
  • Use dynamic text replacement on popups
  • And more!

Can’t wait to learn the details? Then let’s warm up with the smallest piece of this update.

⚡️ Read more — 7 min