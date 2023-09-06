Blog > Getsitecontrol updates

It’s Time to Send Your First Email Broadcast

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz September 06, 2023 New
Empower Your Website Forms with Skip Logic and Branching

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz August 09, 2023
Bring Your Store to Your Customers’ Inbox with Product Cards

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz June 09, 2023
Deep-Dive into Follow-Up Automations

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz April 20, 2023
Explore New Contact Segmentation Tools

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz April 13, 2023
Streamline Your Email Marketing Efforts with Automations

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz April 07, 2023
Add a Stylized Countdown Timer to Your Follow-up Emails

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz October 17, 2022
Explore Redesigned Admin Panel, New Navigation, and Other Updates

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz September 15, 2022
Meet Follow-Up Email Editor and Welcome Sequence Builder

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz September 08, 2022
Enhanced Widget Editor, Minor Dashboard Updates, and Other News

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz March 31, 2022
Meet Inline Widgets: Tool for Embedding Forms and CTAs into Webpages

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz March 22, 2022
Widget-Related Sales Report for Shopify

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz December 08, 2021
Shopify Integration: New, Advanced Features for Merchants

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz August 26, 2021
How to Use Sidebars in Getsitecontrol

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz July 08, 2021
Introducing Upgraded Gallery, New Popup Style, and Dark Mode

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz June 30, 2021
Introducing the Upgraded Popup Builder

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz June 23, 2021
Personalize Your Popups with Dynamic Text Replacement

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz June 02, 2021
Keep Popup Performance in Check with New Statistics Reports

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz December 24, 2020
Getsitecontrol App for Shopify Is Here

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz October 26, 2020
Access Pre-Designed Templates Right from Your Dashboard

Natti Larsson Natti Larsson June 25, 2020
Create Stunning Widgets Faster with Built-in Image Search from Unsplash and GIPHY

Natti Larsson Natti Larsson May 22, 2020
Meet Getsitecontrol 2.0: Popup Creation Game Taken to a New Level

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz April 13, 2020
Getsitecontrol Ranked as High Performer on a Review Site G2 Crowd

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz May 14, 2019
Getsitecontrol widgets for nonprofits

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz May 11, 2018
Getting ready for the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz April 19, 2018
Getsitecontrol expert reviews

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz March 05, 2018
New Google Chrome ad blocker: should you be worried?

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz March 02, 2018
Getsitecontrol now integrates with 1,000 other products!

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz January 11, 2018
5 Christmas Day's popup ideas

Nina De la Cruz Nina De la Cruz December 09, 2017