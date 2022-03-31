Enhanced Widget Editor, Minor Dashboard Updates, and Other News

Over the past few months, we’ve been busy working on some of the most-requested features from our internal list of feature requests.

As a result of this work, we’re thrilled to announce the release of Inline widgets and a few dashboard updates that should make working in Getsitecontrol even more convenient.

Ready to see what’s new?

We’ll start with the updates available to everyone, regardless of the website platform, and finalize this roundup with a couple of updates for Shopify users.

Feel free to jump to the update you’re most interested in:

Inline widgets are out

The biggest update this time is the release of long-awaited Inline widgets. Unlike popups, Inline widgets are embedded directly into a webpage and appear as an integral part of it, which reduces the element of distraction.

Inline widgets are perfect for content-heavy pages like long-form blog posts. However, you can use them just anywhere – along with popups or independently. To learn more, head over to our detailed blog post dedicated to Inline widgets.

Widget editor got a facelift

If you’ve visited your Getsitecontrol dashboard recently, you might have already noticed some changes. For one, the widget editor has received a facelift. Not only do all + Add… buttons look different, but the field selection menu has also become more convenient.

No longer do you have to guess what a radio button looks like, in case you’ve forgotten!

Notice that there are two text field types in the menu. The ‘Text input’ option creates a one-line text field convenient for capturing short-form content like name or location. The ‘Text area’ option creates a multiple-line text field convenient for capturing comments or other long-form responses.

Statistics reports now allow for selecting a custom time frame

The statistics report section has been going through a lot of enhancements, and more are yet to come. The most recent update, for example, makes it possible to select a reporting period manually.