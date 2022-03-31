Enhanced Widget Editor, Minor Dashboard Updates, and Other News
Over the past few months, we’ve been busy working on some of the most-requested features from our internal list of feature requests.
As a result of this work, we’re thrilled to announce the release of Inline widgets and a few dashboard updates that should make working in Getsitecontrol even more convenient.
Ready to see what’s new?
We’ll start with the updates available to everyone, regardless of the website platform, and finalize this roundup with a couple of updates for Shopify users.
Feel free to jump to the update you’re most interested in:
- Find out what Inline widgets are
- See the facelift we gave to the widget editor
- Learn to set custom time frames in statistics reports
- Target visitors based on the number of sessions
- Add a subject line to form submission notifications
- Copy widget IDs in one click
- View widget sales stats right in the main dashboard (Shopify)
Inline widgets are out
The biggest update this time is the release of long-awaited Inline widgets. Unlike popups, Inline widgets are embedded directly into a webpage and appear as an integral part of it, which reduces the element of distraction.
Inline widgets are perfect for content-heavy pages like long-form blog posts. However, you can use them just anywhere – along with popups or independently. To learn more, head over to our detailed blog post dedicated to Inline widgets.
Widget editor got a facelift
If you’ve visited your Getsitecontrol dashboard recently, you might have already noticed some changes. For one, the widget editor has received a facelift. Not only do all
+ Add… buttons look different, but the field selection menu has also become more convenient.
No longer do you have to guess what a radio button looks like, in case you’ve forgotten!
Notice that there are two text field types in the menu. The ‘Text input’ option creates a one-line text field convenient for capturing short-form content like name or location. The ‘Text area’ option creates a multiple-line text field convenient for capturing comments or other long-form responses.
Statistics reports now allow for selecting a custom time frame
The statistics report section has been going through a lot of enhancements, and more are yet to come. The most recent update, for example, makes it possible to select a reporting period manually.
Now you can easily evaluate widget performance during any campaign duration, without being restricted by default time frames.
Audience targeting options now include number of sessions
Another minor update has popped up in the audience targeting menu. If you want to target visitors based on how familiar they are with your website, you can now use the number of visit sessions they’ve had with you.
With this option, you’ll be able to select ‘is,’ ‘greater than,’ or ‘less than’ before typing the value. In other words, you can target those who’ve already been on your website a certain number of times or, on the contrary, exclude those who have visited your website a certain number of times.
Form submission notifications receive a subject line
If you choose to receive form submissions via email, you can now give those notifications a subject line. This way, we were hoping to help you get inbox notifications more organized and create a more convenient, unified look.
💡Cool bonus: in the subject line, you can use the dynamic text replacement feature and add variables from the form – such as respondent’s name, email, or location.
Copying widget ID became easier than ever
Finally, as you hover over any widget ID number in your dashboard, you’ll notice a copy-to-clipboard icon which means you can now copy widget IDs with a click.
Copying a widget ID might not be the most frequently used feature, however, it comes in handy in several situations:
- When you want to display widgets based on the site logic (API settings)
- When you’re embedding an inline widget into a website
- When you’re managing several websites and need to find a widget quickly
- When you need to refer to the widget while talking to your colleagues or Getsitecontrol team members
- When you want to use event handler callbacks for the data submitted by visitors (also API settings)
So, if you ever find yourself in any of these situations, you now know what to do.
Shopify users get sales statistics visible right in the dashboard
It’s only been a couple of months since we released a widget-related sales report for Shopify users, and we’re happy to hear many of you are using it to the fullest.
Now, to let you quickly understand which widgets are generating sales in your store, we’ve decided to add this little detail 👇
Right from the main dashboard screen, you can now see how many views, actions, and sales each widget has generated since being added to your website. And if you click on the number of sales, you’ll be able to see the revenue from those orders and jump to a more detailed sales report.
🎊 And while we’re on the Shopify topic, the Shopify App Store now allows you to get an annual Getsitecontrol subscription and save 25% compared to a year of monthly payments. If you were looking for a deal, it doesn’t get better than this.
