Empower Your Website Forms with Skip Logic and Branching

If you’ve been using Getsitecontrol to create surveys, contact forms, order forms, and product filters, you’re in for a treat with a new and game-changing addition. Our website widget builder now allows you to use skip logic and branching. This means you can create dynamic, personalized forms and widgets that adapt to each respondent’s unique input. If you’ve never heard about skip logic and branching, this is what it looks like in action 👇

Below, we’ll explain how the new feature works, show you a couple more examples, and walk you through applying skip logic in Getsitecontrol. Let’s get started. What is Skip Logic and Branching? Skip logic and Branching is a powerful feature that dynamically adjusts subsequent pages of the website widget – usually a form – based on the options selected by the responder on the previous pages. This way, respondents only see relevant content and questions tailored to their input. Skip logic allows you to create interactive, personalized form experiences, drive better engagement and completion rates. When designing your form with skip logic, you can set up rules and conditions that determine the path respondents will take based on their responses. Your logic structure can be as simple or as complex as you want it to be. If a respondent answers a particular question in a specific way, they'll automatically be directed to a targeted set of follow-up questions or even skip entire sections that don't apply to them. Examples of widgets using skip logic There are endless use cases where you can benefit from skip logic and branching. Let's explore two examples to give you a better understanding of its possibilities. Customer surveys Imagine running a survey where you're asking customers to evaluate their experience on your website.

Instead of displaying the same “Thank you for your feedback” page to every respondent, you can create two different pages: one for those who gave you 5 stars, and one for those who gave you fewer than 5 stars. This approach allows you to have a separate conversation with detractors and figure out how you can optimize your website to have fewer unhappy customers in the future. The tactic is easily applicable to nearly any type of surveys, including customer satisfaction surveys (CSAT), net promoter score surveys (NPS), post-purchase surveys, exit-intent surveys, and inactivity surveys. Website navigation and product filters Analysis paralysis can be a real issue for both customers and store owners. To help buyers navigate through a store, some merchants use interactive pop-up product filters 👇

For this purpose specifically, skip logic is an unparalleled feature. It allows you to ask clarifying questions, narrow down the options for the customer, and guide them to a collection of products they might like. Unlike built-in filters, this interactive, quiz-like experience can increase engagement rates and optimize the buyer’s journey for your customers. Pop-up filters come in especially handy during the holiday season when shopping gets overwhelming. Now that you know when you can apply skip logic to your widgets, let’s see how exactly you can do it in Getsitecontrol. How to use skip logic in Getsitecontrol For this tutorial, let’s use a survey that asks visitors what stops them from purchasing and offers personalized solutions to each response. You can display this survey when a customer is about to exit without making a purchase or when they’ve been inactive on a product page.

The idea is to provide a solution to each objection, hoping that it will encourage some respondents to proceed with the purchase. Step 1. Create a survey form and edit option IDs After designing the first page of the form, add proper option IDs to each response option in the field: This step is crucial whether you’re using radio buttons, dropdown menus, or other field types. Simply proceed to edit the field option ID as illustrated above, and type a new name so it reflects the option selected by the respondent: For more convenience, you can change the Field ID as well. For example, instead of ‘radio’, you can type ‘customer_objections’. When you finish, your option IDs will look something like this: Clear ID names will make it easier for you to set up skip logic and branching in the following steps. Besides, when you decide to analyze survey results, ID names will make the report more understandable. It’s way easier to see the name of each option instead of remembering what option_1 and option_2 mean. Step 2. Create new pages for each response option Now that the first screen of the survey is ready, go to the Pages section in the right-side menu. Create new pages and design them to correspond with the response options on the first page. For example, if a visitor selects the option “The price is too high,” you can offer a 15% discount on Page 2: … or if they select “Shipping time,” you can offer expedited delivery on Page 3. Note that you should rename pages you’ve created to make further logic setup and navigation easy for yourself: When you finish, your list of pages will look something like this: Now that you’re done with the hardest part of the job, let’s move on to the fun part and connect the response options with the pages they’re supposed to open. Step 3. Apply logic to the form In Getsitecontrol, skip logic is applied at the button-settings level. So go back to the main page of the form and access the settings of the submission button. By default, all website forms have a linear page order. This means that all pages of the widget are displayed subsequently, without exceptions. To continue, switch to Skip logic and branching : From there, you’ll need to assign a path to each response option using simple “if, then” condition rules. For our example, it looks like ‘If radio is price_is_too_high , then go to page 15% discount ’. And that’s all! Your smart survey form, empowered by skip logic, is ready to collect insights. Of course, you can create further branching from any other page and continue with follow-up questions. There is no limit to how many layers a widget should have. Ready to enhance your forms? Whether you're conducting surveys, collecting orders, or assisting customers with product navigation, skip logic and branching will drive better engagement and deliver more valuable feedback. Now go to your dashboard to explore the new feature and upgrade your widgets today.

