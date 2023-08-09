Empower Your Website Forms with Skip Logic and Branching

Empower Your Website Forms with Skip Logic and Branching
Source: https://getsitecontrol.com/blog/skip-logic-and-branching-release/
Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz Aug 9, 2023 — 5 min read
💥 Join 5K subscribers

If you’ve been using Getsitecontrol to create surveys, contact forms, order forms, and product filters, you’re in for a treat with a new and game-changing addition.

Our website widget builder now allows you to use skip logic and branching.

This means you can create dynamic, personalized forms and widgets that adapt to each respondent’s unique input.

If you’ve never heard about skip logic and branching, this is what it looks like in action 👇

Below, we’ll explain how the new feature works, show you a couple more examples, and walk you through applying skip logic in Getsitecontrol.

Let’s get started.

What is Skip Logic and Branching?

Skip logic and Branching is a powerful feature that dynamically adjusts subsequent pages of the website widget – usually a form – based on the options selected by the responder on the previous pages. This way, respondents only see relevant content and questions tailored to their input.

Skip logic allows you to create interactive, personalized form experiences, drive better engagement and completion rates.

When designing your form with skip logic, you can set up rules and conditions that determine the path respondents will take based on their responses.

Your logic structure can be as simple or as complex as you want it to be.

Visualization of skip logic and branching used in a website survey form

If a respondent answers a particular question in a specific way, they'll automatically be directed to a targeted set of follow-up questions or even skip entire sections that don't apply to them.

Examples of widgets using skip logic

There are endless use cases where you can benefit from skip logic and branching. Let's explore two examples to give you a better understanding of its possibilities.

Customer surveys

Imagine running a survey where you're asking customers to evaluate their experience on your website.

Product selection evaluation survey formSee live preview →

Instead of displaying the same “Thank you for your feedback” page to every respondent, you can create two different pages: one for those who gave you 5 stars, and one for those who gave you fewer than 5 stars.

Example of branched form submission pages

This approach allows you to have a separate conversation with detractors and figure out how you can optimize your website to have fewer unhappy customers in the future.

The tactic is easily applicable to nearly any type of surveys, including customer satisfaction surveys (CSAT), net promoter score surveys (NPS), post-purchase surveys, exit-intent surveys, and inactivity surveys.

Website navigation and product filters

Analysis paralysis can be a real issue for both customers and store owners. To help buyers navigate through a store, some merchants use interactive pop-up product filters 👇

Example of an interactive pop-up product filterSee live preview →

For this purpose specifically, skip logic is an unparalleled feature. It allows you to ask clarifying questions, narrow down the options for the customer, and guide them to a collection of products they might like.

Example of using skip logic for a pop-up product recommendation widget

Unlike built-in filters, this interactive, quiz-like experience can increase engagement rates and optimize the buyer’s journey for your customers. Pop-up filters come in especially handy during the holiday season when shopping gets overwhelming.

Now that you know when you can apply skip logic to your widgets, let’s see how exactly you can do it in Getsitecontrol.

How to use skip logic in Getsitecontrol

For this tutorial, let’s use a survey that asks visitors what stops them from purchasing and offers personalized solutions to each response. You can display this survey when a customer is about to exit without making a purchase or when they’ve been inactive on a product page.

Buyer’s objection survey exampleSee live preview →

The idea is to provide a solution to each objection, hoping that it will encourage some respondents to proceed with the purchase.

Step 1. Create a survey form and edit option IDs

After designing the first page of the form, add proper option IDs to each response option in the field:

Response option ID in Getsitecontrol

This step is crucial whether you’re using radio buttons, dropdown menus, or other field types. Simply proceed to edit the field option ID as illustrated above, and type a new name so it reflects the option selected by the respondent:

How to rename response option ID in Getsitecontrol

For more convenience, you can change the Field ID as well. For example, instead of ‘radio’, you can type ‘customer_objections’.

When you finish, your option IDs will look something like this:

Creating clear response option ID names in Getsitecontrol

Clear ID names will make it easier for you to set up skip logic and branching in the following steps. Besides, when you decide to analyze survey results, ID names will make the report more understandable. It’s way easier to see the name of each option instead of remembering what option_1 and option_2 mean.

Step 2. Create new pages for each response option

Now that the first screen of the survey is ready, go to the Pages section in the right-side menu.

Navigation to the page list in Getsitecontrol widget editor

Create new pages and design them to correspond with the response options on the first page. For example, if a visitor selects the option “The price is too high,” you can offer a 15% discount on Page 2:

Pages menu in Getsitecontrol widget editor

… or if they select “Shipping time,” you can offer expedited delivery on Page 3.

Creating dynamic survey pages using skip logic

Note that you should rename pages you’ve created to make further logic setup and navigation easy for yourself:

How to change the name of a widget page in Getsitecontrol

When you finish, your list of pages will look something like this:

Example of a website survey using skip logic and branching

Now that you’re done with the hardest part of the job, let’s move on to the fun part and connect the response options with the pages they’re supposed to open.

Step 3. Apply logic to the form

In Getsitecontrol, skip logic is applied at the button-settings level. So go back to the main page of the form and access the settings of the submission button.

Button settings menu in Getsitecontrol

By default, all website forms have a linear page order. This means that all pages of the widget are displayed subsequently, without exceptions. To continue, switch to Skip logic and branching:

Selecting Skip logic & branching feature in Getsitecontrol

From there, you’ll need to assign a path to each response option using simple “if, then” condition rules.

Skip logic and branching settings in Getsitecontrol

For our example, it looks like ‘If radio is price_is_too_high, then go to page 15% discount’.

Example of a survey with skip logic conditions already set up

And that’s all! Your smart survey form, empowered by skip logic, is ready to collect insights. Of course, you can create further branching from any other page and continue with follow-up questions. There is no limit to how many layers a widget should have.

Ready to enhance your forms?

Whether you're conducting surveys, collecting orders, or assisting customers with product navigation, skip logic and branching will drive better engagement and deliver more valuable feedback.

Now go to your dashboard to explore the new feature and upgrade your widgets today.

Nina De la Cruz is a content strategist at Getsitecontrol. She is passionate about helping small and medium ecommerce brands achieve sustainable growth through email marketing.

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Get the print version

Download a PDF version of our blog post for easier offline reading and sharing with coworkers.

Download PDF

Expert advice

You're reading Getsitecontrol blog where marketing experts share proven tactics to grow your online business. This article is a part of Product updates section.

Subscribe to get updates

Get beginner-friendly tips for growing your online business.

Join the list

Top stories

  1. The Ultimate Collection of Holiday Website Banners for Ecommerce →
  2. Introducing Aurora: New Shopify Theme for Merchants Seeking Elegance and Versatility →
  3. Bring Your Store to Your Customers’ Inbox with Product Cards →
  4. Explore New Contact Segmentation Tools →
Customer engagement

5 Types of Customer Feedback You Should Be Collecting (and How to Use It)

Charlene Boutin
Charlene Boutin Dec 30, 2022 — 11 min read

As an ecommerce brand owner, you’ll have to make important decisions almost every day.

And you can make better-informed decisions if you create a habit of collecting customer feedback regularly. You’ll know what your customers value most and what they feel is missing from your online store.

What are the best ways to collect customer feedback? And what can you do once you have this valuable data in your arsenal?

Let’s cover everything you need to know about gathering customer feedback for ecommerce businesses.

⚡️ Read more — 11 min
Customer engagement

How to Get Your Popup Timing Right

Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Nov 7, 2022 — 7 min read

When you launch a popup on your website, you want to make sure it looks great and has persuasive copy. Meanwhile, what often gets overlooked is popup timing.

Discounting the importance of the right timing can be a costly mistake. Here’s why:

Your visitors don’t go to your site to look at your popups; they go to look at your content and products.

This means that if you present a popup too soon, you’ll make them want to leave. But if you take too long, you may have lost a precious opportunity to gain a new email subscriber (or customer).

So how do you get your popup timing right? Should you wait 10 seconds? 30 seconds? Two minutes?

To answer this question, keep reading. By the end of this article, you will know how long you should delay your popups and much more.

⚡️ Read more — 7 min
Ecommerce marketing

7 Email Segmentation Ideas for Beginners (with Examples)

Ivan Kreimer
Ivan Kreimer Feb 22, 2023 — 9 min read

If you are a marketer with a newly launched ecommerce store and you don’t know how to improve your email marketing metrics, there’s something you must do:

Segmentation.

Segmentation is what makes any email marketing campaign successful.

Unfortunately, the word may seem intimidating for the inexperienced. Some may venture into doing basic segmentation by gender or device, but that’s as far as many take it.

You know you can do better. It is why you’re here today. And we won’t disappoint you.

In this article, you’ll learn what email segmentation is and how to use it to improve your metrics and boost your ROI.

By the end, you’ll have seven email segmentation ideas you can plug and play in your store.

Let’s get started.

⚡️ Read more — 9 min