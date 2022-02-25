Survey your customers to calculate your Net Promoter Score

The best advertisement any brand can have is a satisfied customer spreading the word about how good their product or service is. Ideally, the goal is to have as many of these customers as possible, so that your brand can grow with minimal effort on your side. The first step in this direction is to find out where your brand currently stands. The best tool for this purpose is the Net Promoter Score (or NPS).

In the template above, you can see an example of an NPS survey popup. You can ask your customers to complete this survey after they have made a purchase, or when they are about to leave your website. If you want to know how to conduct an NPS survey on your website and how to calculate your NPS based on the results, keep reading! We’ll show you how to do it using Getsitecontrol, a zero-code website form builder. It works on any website platform and requires no technical skills, so you’ll be able to have the survey up and running within half an hour.

How to create an NPS survey for your website with Getsitecontrol If you don’t have an account on Getsitecontrol yet, you can create one. Thanks to the free trial, you don’t need to commit to a subscription before you are sure that the tool works for you. Once that is done, install Getsitecontrol on your website following the installation instructions applicable to your website builder. And that’s it! Let’s move on to the actual creation of the survey popup, shall we? Step 1. Select a template NPS surveys have a very simple structure: most of them only feature 1 question with 10 response options. In the Getsitecontrol template gallery, you’ll surely find a few suitable templates you can use as a base. Here is our choice:

Once you’ve opened the desired template, you can bring it to your Getsitecontrol dashboard by hitting the Take this template button. Step 2. Change the copy and fields In the Design tab of the dashboard, you can edit virtually any element of the template. For example, using the menu on the right, you can edit the text and the fields. If you want, you can add an extra field to the form. For example, you may want to ask your respondents to elaborate on their feedback. To add a field, click the + Add field button on the menu on the right. In the screenshot below, you can see the position of the button and the field we’ve added: If you want to remove an existing field, simply open it from the menu and hit the Remove field button in the top-right corner of the dashboard. Make sure your survey has a submission success page that your visitors will see after completing it. The template we chose already has one, but feel free to customize it and make it your own! 💡 Giving out a discount code on the success page is not mandatory. However, it might be a good idea to reward your respondents for participating, especially if you’re trying to increase your survey submission rate. From the Theme section of the Design tab, you can change the color theme, font, or style. You can also change the images on both pages and select visuals that better match your brand: Make sure to always check the mobile view of your survey as well. If it doesn’t look as you want it to, you can adjust the image settings or even add a different picture for mobile using the + Add image button: Step 4. Create the right targeting conditions The targeting settings determine the behavior of the popup: where it’s going to be displayed, to whom, when, for how long, etc. As you can imagine, setting up the targeting conditions is a crucial step. With NPS, you should only survey visitors who have had some kind of experience with your business already, so that they actually have an opinion about it. This can be done in several ways. We will show you an example and offer you some alternatives, but ultimately, it will be up to you to judge what will work best for your case. Please, look carefully at the example below: The first condition ( Display widget on ) means that we are targeting visitors on the order confirmation page, knowing that they have made a purchase. The second condition ( Display widget if: exit intent ) means that the survey will pop up when the visitors are about to leave. The last condition ( Stop displaying widget ) will prevent visitors who have already taken the survey from seeing it again. Other options you can consider include: Displaying the popup to returning visitors only ( Display widget if visitor is not new ).

Displaying the popup to visitors on the most relevant pages of your website ( Display widget on ).

Displaying the popup only after visitors have spent some time on your website/on the page. ( Start displaying widget → Time on page / Time on website / Scroll depth ).

Displaying the popup to visitors who have been on at least a certain number of pages on your website. ( Display widget if → Visit → Page views ). You can combine multiple conditions as long as there are no contradictions in your settings. When you are done working on the content, appearance, and settings of your NPS survey, you can save it and activate it from your dashboard. How to calculate your brand’s NPS It’s now time to learn how to calculate your Net Promoter Score. If your pop-up survey has been up and running for a while, the next step would be to check out the responses it has collected. Click the Statistics button below the popup in the Widgets tab and switch to Responses . There you will find all the answers from your customers.

Divide the responses you got into 3 separate groups: Answers 9-10: promoters Promoters are your most enthusiastic and loyal customers. They’re eager to spread the word about your brand. Answers 7-8: passives Passive customers haven’t got a clear opinion about your brand yet. If you give them enough incentives, they may eventually become promoters. If you neglect them, on the other hand, they may turn to your competitors. Answers 0-6: detractors The last group, the detractors, are unsatisfied customers: they have had a negative experience with your brand and may speak negatively about it. Now that you have your respondents divided into 3 groups, take the number of customers from each group and calculate what percentage of the total they represent. Then, subtract the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters. The result is your Net Promoter Score. Here is an example. Let’s say that you got 50 responses to your survey, 18 of which are promoters and 5 are detractors. They make up respectively the 36% and 10% of the total. 36 — 10 = 26 In this example, your Net Promoter Score is 26. What to do with your Net Promoter Score Once you know more about how your customers feel about your business, you can take action to improve their opinion or consolidate it, depending on the case. Your ultimate goal is to turn as many of your customers as possible into promoters who will help your business by spreading the word about it. But how can you take action? And what kind of action can you take? Just by adding a simple email capture field to your survey, you’ll be able to reach out to your customers and nurture your relationship with them, for example. You can offer your promoters discounts and free items to reward their loyalty. You can make your passive customers feel appreciated by offering free shipping for their next order, or perhaps a coupon code. And you can ask your detractors what they are unhappy with and try to offer some kind of compensation. Good NPS question examples Finally, we would like to give you some NPS question examples. Depending on the context, some of these variations might be a better fit for your website. How likely are you to recommend (product name) to a friend? Depending on your target, you can also suggest recommending to a colleague, or a family member, in addition to a friend. Or, if your product is mainly targeted at professionals in the field, you can use one of the following: How likely are you to recommend our product to someone like you? How likely are you to recommend our product to a fellow (profession name)? If you want to be a bit more specific with your respondents, you may want to choose the following formulation: Considering your experience with (brand), how likely are you to recommend us to a friend? Also, you can elicit feedback on a single aspect of your business, if that’s what you need: How likely are you to recommend us to your friend or colleague based on your interaction with our support team? When you ask your customers for feedback on your business, you can talk about a generic “us”, or you can use something more specific. We used “our store” for the survey we have created earlier, but you can use “our service”, “our platform”, “our course”, depending on the kind of business you have. If you want, you can also use your product’s name. To wrap it up The Net Promoter Score is a useful piece of information for you to have. It can tell you a lot about what your customers think about your brand, your products, or your services. But, in itself, the NPS it’s just that: a piece of information. For it to really make a difference, you need to acknowledge it and take the necessary steps to change things up, if needed. You should start by improving your customers’ experience with your brand. Discounts, gifts, free shipping, it’s ultimately up to you to decide how to “spoil” your customers. You can also ask them directly what would make them more satisfied. And by improving their experience, you’ll automatically consolidate their opinion about you, or you’ll make it even more positive, and they’ll be more likely to share it with others.

